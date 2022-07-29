www.emeraldcoastmagazine.com
Destin Chef to represent Florida in Seafood Cook-Off
Did you miss me? My family went on a vacation to the Homosassa area a week ago and I’ve been playing catch-up ever since. Thanks for your patience and the emails wondering “what happened” to the mornings newsletters. It’s Monday, and we have some news to go...
Destin Chef Al Massa Chosen to Represent Florida in Great American Seafood Cook-off
Destin’s chef Al Massa of Brotula’s Seafood House and Steamer will face 13 other chefs from around the country for the title King or Queen of American Seafood in the 18th Annual Great American Seafood Cook-Off. To be eligible to compete in the event, chefs must either hold the current title of King or Queen of Seafood or be appointed by the lieutenant governor of their respective state or territory.
Bar-B-Q hot news in Baldwin County
Out-of-state investors paid $1.8 million for 198 acres in Sandy Creek Farms at 23720 U.S. 98 in Elberta, according to Realtors. David and Angie Swiger of Swiger & Company Realtors represented the sellers and Tammy Johnson of eXp Realty southern branch worked for the buyers. The acreage included two parcels, one 78-acre site with road frontage on Highway 98, and another 120 acres with a pond. The property also includes three lakes and both parcels can be accessed from Keichler Road.
‘Bank jugging’ becoming a common trend in Baldwin Co.
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG)– On July 19, Spanish Fort Police were called to investigate after a resident’s car was broken into. The victim told police that thousands of dollars in cash was stolen. More News from WRBL As police investigated, they found the victim had been followed from a nearby bank after getting money out, […]
Baldwin Co. public schools ranked, Fairhope High among top 10 in Alabama
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Baldwin County high school is among the best high schools in Alabama, according to U.S. News and World Reports. They ranked all the schools in Baldwin County. Badlwin County students will return to the classroom on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Here are the elementary and middle school rankings: Elementary/Middle School […]
Governor appoints two county commissioners, district attorney
The Alabama Governor’s Office released Friday the latest three state appointments, all of which are effective immediately. The three appointments include two county commission seats and a district attorney position. Carmen Moore-Zeigler was appointed to serve on the Montgomery County Commission. Zeigler’s appointment comes after the passing of longtime...
Bodacious Shops Turns 10
More than 10 years ago, civic leaders in Pensacola recognized that the city’s downtown area was in need of revitalization. Consistent with those aims, Rishy and Quint Studer brought about the Bodacious Shops, which debuted in May 2012 at the corner of Palafox and Main streets. The Bodacious Shops...
Community group sends thousands of complaints to IRS, Alabama AG about Lake Forest HOA
LAKE FOREST, Ala. (WPMI) — You may remember a few months back, NBC 15 reported live from a community gathering in the Lake Forest subdivision in Baldwin County. the largest subdivision in the state of Alabama. A group of residents called "Lake Forest Strong" brought forth their complaints about the property owners association board of directors, and what the group claims are unscrupulous dealings.
Northwest Florida is home to 24 food deserts
According to the USDA’s most recent food access research report, 12.8% of Americans — more than 39 million people — live in food deserts. A food desert can be defined as a geographic area where residents may have low income and low access to healthy foods. “A...
A Change in Latitude
Welcome to Latitude Margaritaville Watersound, a 55-and-better community inspired by the lyrics of legendary singer, songwriter and best-selling author Jimmy Buffett whose songs evoke a passion for tropical escape and relaxation. Latitude Margaritaville Watersound has captured the imagination of today’s vibrant 55-and-better homebuyers who are growing older … but not up.
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Wings In Alabama
A Gulf Shores restaurant is being credited for having the best chicken wings in Alabama. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best chicken wings in every state which included Hog Wild Beach & BBQ as the top choice for Alabama. "A favorite on Yelp, reviewers rave about...
Change in vacation habits placing strain on Gulf Coast traffic
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Traditionally, tourists have booked week long stays down at the Gulf Coast. Gulf Shores public information officer Grant Brown say’s this is no longer the case. "It seems to have really spread out, it’s spread out in intensity because we have more people...
‘We don’t want to leave anything to chance’: After Uvalde, Alabama schools weigh increases in resource officers
Alabama’s largest public school system is weighing the idea of whether to expand the number of resource officers at their schools, and to make sure they are armed. But with school starting Thursday, no definitive plan is imminent for the Mobile County School System, which employs 12 resource officers who are unarmed.
Boat ramp repairs set to finish this week at The Launch at the ICW
After months of work to correct what engineers called a design flaw, work at The Launch on the ICW in Baldwin County is expected to wrap up this week.
New homeless shelter opens in Pensacola
A new homeless shelter opened Friday in Pensacola.
Health advisory issued for parks in Destin, Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – A health advisory has been issued for Marler Park and Wayside Park of Fort Walton Beach and Clement Taylor Park, Henderson State Park, and James Lee Park of Destin by the Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County (DOH-Okaloosa), it said in a statement.
Red snapper season could be cut short
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — There is a possibility of potentially cutting the Gulfs recreational snapper season short. “The snapper season could and might be cut short, we are really pushing back against it,” said Representative Jerry Carl. Representative Jerry Carl, senator Shelby, senator Tuberville, and many other government...
Pensacola dentist arrested fourth time in two months
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola dentist Dr. Charles Stamitoles was arrested again Friday for the fourth time in a little over two months. Stamitoles, 65, was arrested and booked into the Escambia County Jail Friday on a charge of battery. Channel 3 is working to obtain Stamitoles' arrest report for more...
Teen requires surgery after altercation inside Mobile business
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile police are investigating after a teenager says a group of kids beat him in the bathroom of Get Air on Schillinger Road. The injuries were so severe he had to have surgery. Video we have seen but are not airing shows his arm being...
Man cited for feeding alligator in Alabama park
GULF SHORES, Ala. — State officials in Alabama say they have identified a man who said he was paid to feed alligators in a park. Officials at Gulf State Park initially asked for information about the man seen in a photo with an alligator, who told people that he was being paid to feed the animal. In an update posted to its Facebook page, Gulf State Park said the person had come forward.
