Pensacola, FL

getthecoast.com

Destin Chef to represent Florida in Seafood Cook-Off

Did you miss me? My family went on a vacation to the Homosassa area a week ago and I’ve been playing catch-up ever since. Thanks for your patience and the emails wondering “what happened” to the mornings newsletters. It’s Monday, and we have some news to go...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
emeraldcoastmagazine.com

Destin Chef Al Massa Chosen to Represent Florida in Great American Seafood Cook-off

Destin’s chef Al Massa of Brotula’s Seafood House and Steamer will face 13 other chefs from around the country for the title King or Queen of American Seafood in the 18th Annual Great American Seafood Cook-Off. To be eligible to compete in the event, chefs must either hold the current title of King or Queen of Seafood or be appointed by the lieutenant governor of their respective state or territory.
DESTIN, FL
AL.com

Bar-B-Q hot news in Baldwin County

Out-of-state investors paid $1.8 million for 198 acres in Sandy Creek Farms at 23720 U.S. 98 in Elberta, according to Realtors. David and Angie Swiger of Swiger & Company Realtors represented the sellers and Tammy Johnson of eXp Realty southern branch worked for the buyers. The acreage included two parcels, one 78-acre site with road frontage on Highway 98, and another 120 acres with a pond. The property also includes three lakes and both parcels can be accessed from Keichler Road.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

‘Bank jugging’ becoming a common trend in Baldwin Co.

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG)– On July 19, Spanish Fort Police were called to investigate after a resident’s car was broken into. The victim told police that thousands of dollars in cash was stolen. More News from WRBL As police investigated, they found the victim had been followed from a nearby bank after getting money out, […]
SPANISH FORT, AL
Local
Florida Business
City
Pensacola, FL
Pensacola, FL
Business
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
alreporter.com

Governor appoints two county commissioners, district attorney

The Alabama Governor’s Office released Friday the latest three state appointments, all of which are effective immediately. The three appointments include two county commission seats and a district attorney position. Carmen Moore-Zeigler was appointed to serve on the Montgomery County Commission. Zeigler’s appointment comes after the passing of longtime...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
emeraldcoastmagazine.com

Bodacious Shops Turns 10

More than 10 years ago, civic leaders in Pensacola recognized that the city’s downtown area was in need of revitalization. Consistent with those aims, Rishy and Quint Studer brought about the Bodacious Shops, which debuted in May 2012 at the corner of Palafox and Main streets. The Bodacious Shops...
PENSACOLA, FL
utv44.com

Community group sends thousands of complaints to IRS, Alabama AG about Lake Forest HOA

LAKE FOREST, Ala. (WPMI) — You may remember a few months back, NBC 15 reported live from a community gathering in the Lake Forest subdivision in Baldwin County. the largest subdivision in the state of Alabama. A group of residents called "Lake Forest Strong" brought forth their complaints about the property owners association board of directors, and what the group claims are unscrupulous dealings.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
#Business Industry#Linus Business
wuwf.org

Northwest Florida is home to 24 food deserts

According to the USDA’s most recent food access research report, 12.8% of Americans — more than 39 million people — live in food deserts. A food desert can be defined as a geographic area where residents may have low income and low access to healthy foods. “A...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
emeraldcoastmagazine.com

A Change in Latitude

Welcome to Latitude Margaritaville Watersound, a 55-and-better community inspired by the lyrics of legendary singer, songwriter and best-selling author Jimmy Buffett whose songs evoke a passion for tropical escape and relaxation. Latitude Margaritaville Watersound has captured the imagination of today’s vibrant 55-and-better homebuyers who are growing older … but not up.
PENSACOLA, FL
iheart.com

This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Wings In Alabama

A Gulf Shores restaurant is being credited for having the best chicken wings in Alabama. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best chicken wings in every state which included Hog Wild Beach & BBQ as the top choice for Alabama. "A favorite on Yelp, reviewers rave about...
ALABAMA STATE
utv44.com

Change in vacation habits placing strain on Gulf Coast traffic

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Traditionally, tourists have booked week long stays down at the Gulf Coast. Gulf Shores public information officer Grant Brown say’s this is no longer the case. "It seems to have really spread out, it’s spread out in intensity because we have more people...
GULF SHORES, AL
NewsBreak
Economy
utv44.com

Red snapper season could be cut short

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — There is a possibility of potentially cutting the Gulfs recreational snapper season short. “The snapper season could and might be cut short, we are really pushing back against it,” said Representative Jerry Carl. Representative Jerry Carl, senator Shelby, senator Tuberville, and many other government...
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Pensacola dentist arrested fourth time in two months

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola dentist Dr. Charles Stamitoles was arrested again Friday for the fourth time in a little over two months. Stamitoles, 65, was arrested and booked into the Escambia County Jail Friday on a charge of battery. Channel 3 is working to obtain Stamitoles' arrest report for more...
PENSACOLA, FL
WPMI

Teen requires surgery after altercation inside Mobile business

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile police are investigating after a teenager says a group of kids beat him in the bathroom of Get Air on Schillinger Road. The injuries were so severe he had to have surgery. Video we have seen but are not airing shows his arm being...
MOBILE, AL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man cited for feeding alligator in Alabama park

GULF SHORES, Ala. — State officials in Alabama say they have identified a man who said he was paid to feed alligators in a park. Officials at Gulf State Park initially asked for information about the man seen in a photo with an alligator, who told people that he was being paid to feed the animal. In an update posted to its Facebook page, Gulf State Park said the person had come forward.
GULF SHORES, AL

