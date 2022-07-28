ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Man ejected from pick-up truck after collision in Rochester

By Melanie Higgins, George Gandy
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02EUDI_0gxG2Zbm00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was ejected from his pick-up truck after colliding with another vehicle in the area of Bremen Street and Norton Street on Thursday afternoon.

According to RPD investigators, the male was traveling in his vehicle northbound on Bremen Street when he failed to stop at a stop sign. After continuing past the stop sign, he collided with a vehicle driven by a 61-year-old female and was ejected from the truck.

Both drivers were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Officers said it appeared he was issued a ticket and was possibly under the influence of drugs at the time of the accident.

Both Bremen Street and Norton Street were re-opened for traffic.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
Rochester, NY
Accidents
City
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pick Up Truck#Accident#Strong Memorial Hospital#Norton Street#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy