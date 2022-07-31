Muggy, Unsettled Weather Continues

Sunday will have scattered afternoon storms as the front weakens and moves to the north. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90. Like Saturday, storms will be capable of producing heavy downpours, gusty wind, and frequent lightning.

Next Week Outlook : We will have more typical summer weather across Central Alabama Monday through Wednesday. That means it will be hot and humid with scattered storms each day. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s. Thursday and Friday will have fewer storms and it will be hotter with highs in the lower to mid 90s. The heat index could be back around 105°.

Tracking the Tropics : tropical development is not expected in the next 5 days.

