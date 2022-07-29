Laura Carlo to be inducted into MA Broadcasters Hall of Fame

wetheitalians.com
Related
Gov. Charlie Baker officiates wedding of PR leader George Regan on Cape Cod
OSTERVILLE, Mass. — Public relations specialist George Regan married Elizabeth Akeley in a Cape Cod wedding that drew a number of prominent guests – including the governor himself. Gov. Charlie Baker officiated the ceremony, which featured a reading delivered by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. The guest...
Boston Restaurant Has Best Chocolate Cookies In State, Yelp Users Say
Who doesn't love a good chocolate chip cookie? But finding a great one outside of your kitchen can be tough. So, Yelp recently compiled the top reviewed chocolate cookies in each state to crown a winner. In Massachusetts, the title went to Boston restaurant Blunch. The South End restaurant at...
JSTOR Daily
The Hunt for the Massachusetts “Wild Man”
Imagine you’ve just finished a fifteen-month bike tour. You’ve gone all around the world on two wheels, becoming the first woman to do so and thus earning yourself $10,000 in the process. You heard criticism—it was the 1890s, after all. Biking in pants, leaving your children behind, becoming a loud and assured self-promoter—you’re not exactly the model of womanhood. You even changed your name for promotional purposes, transforming from Annie Cohen Kopchovsky to Annie Londonderry. Cycling under your new surname was part of a deal with one of your sponsors, the Londonderry Lithia Spring Water Company, and you couldn’t pass it up.
'Happy Hour Bill' Leaves Sour Taste For Boston Bars, But Patrons Say Cheers
It's 5 o'clock somewhere, well, just not in Massachusetts, but that could change soon with legislation that would bring back happy hour. Though, not everyone is smiling. The Massachusetts Senate last week approved an amendment to an economic development bill that could allow bars to sell cheaper drinks to thirsty patrons when they get off work, CBS Boston reported. The state killed happy hour in 1984 when legislators banned the practice after a spike in drunk driving car crashes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Massachusetts or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
Massachusetts slang: Here’s how to talk like a ‘Masshole’ — also known as a Massachusetts native
What can a newly-settled resident of Massachusetts do but stare blankly back in confusion as their friend recounts a story of driving to the packie, but running into trouble and getting pulled over by a statie while trying to bang a U-ey after missing a turn at the rotary?. Imagine...
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 15 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Cape Cod 2022
One of the most cherished beauty spots in the US, Cape Cod – a hook-shaped peninsula in Massachusetts – has a quaint upscale charm all of its own. Filled with gorgeous sandy beaches, sparkling ocean waves, easy-on-the-eye villages, and lighthouses, visitors and vacationers can’t get enough of this place, especially during the summer.
fallriverreporter.com
8 accused of laundering tens of millions of dollars using Massachusetts businesses in Operation Good Fortune
BOSTON – Eight individuals have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston for their alleged roles in Operation Good Fortune, an elaborate money laundering and money transmitting conspiracies that laundered tens of millions of dollars’ worth of drug trafficking proceeds, as well as a trade-based scheme that used stolen and/or fraudulent gift cards to purchase and ship thousands of Apple products internationally.
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 great Massachusetts steakhouses
What do you usually order when you go out for dinner with your friends or family? If the answer is a good steak, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: 5 amazing steakhouses in Massachusetts that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak tastes like. All of these places come highly recommend by both local people and travellers and have outstanding online reviews so there really is no reason to not visit them next time you are in the area and you are craving a good steak. Also, all of these steakhouses are a good option for both a casual meal with some friends or family, but are also a great choice for celebrating a special occasion.
Massachusetts could see high humidity and temperatures in the upper 90s again — but it won’t be a repeat of July’s heat wave
Baking heat and swampy humidity: to Massachusetts residents, it may feel like déjà vu. After a release from the muggy heat wave that plagued the commonwealth in late July, nearly triple-digit temperatures and high humidity are again on the forecast, weather officials said. But this week is not...
Top 9 New England Cities Where You Can Retire for $3000 Monthly
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Saving money while finding affordable living in New England can be a challenge for all of us, and when retirement looms along with fixed incomes for you or even your parents, this article may just come in handy. I was surprised that Maine didn't make the list while several suburban Boston towns did, as well as Connecticut and New Hampshire. I've included the other four towns outside of New England at the bottom.
bostonagentmagazine.com
Three Massachusetts towns make best places to live list
Three Massachusetts communities are on Livability’s list of best places to live in the U.S. Now in its ninth year, Livability’s annual ranking of Top 100 Best Places to Live in America is based on reviews of more than 2,300 cities using more than 50 data points measuring economic stability, housing, amenities, infrastructure, demographics, social and civic capital and health care.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MA Residents Should Expect Something Extra From Uncle Sam
During these trying times, everyone needs some much needed relief as Bay State residents from The Berkshires to Boston will be eligible to receive tax rebate checks as plans are under way to ease the financial stress that has been plaguing consumers for the past few months. We are STILL seeing high prices at the grocery store and even though gas prices have been declining, people are STILL feeling the pinch as they are struggling to keep up with their monthly budgets.
WNYT
Prices on electricity bills expected to rise
If you’ve been spending more on your electricity bill, it’s not just because you’ve been cranking up the air conditioner to combat this summer heat. The price of electricity is skyrocketing nationwide, and unfortunately more price hikes are expected – starting as soon as Monday. We’re...
Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1.28 billion sold in Illinois
DES MOINES, Iowa — Someone beat the odds and won the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot. According to megamillions.com, there was one winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought in Illinois. The winning numbers were: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14. ...
fallriverreporter.com
Southeastern Massachusetts man indicted in murder-for-hire plot
SAN FRANCISCO – Allen Gessen was arrested in Boston after a San Francisco federal grand jury indicted him for murder for hire, announced United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds and Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Sean Ragan. The indictment, filed July 26, 2022, against Gessen, 47,...
Here’s what you need to know about the legalization of sports betting in Massachusetts
BOSTON — Lawmakers reached a deal early Monday morning legalizing in-person and mobile sports betting in Massachusetts. The legislation, “An Act regulating sports wagering,” authorizes the Massachusetts Gaming Commission to grant in-person licenses at gaming establishments, including casinos, racetracks and simulcast facilities, as well as mobile licenses through mobile applications or digital platforms, a spokesperson for the office of House Speaker Ronald J. Mariano said in a news release.
WBUR
Geoff Diehl, a pro-Trump Republican, hopes to ride red wave into Mass. governor’s office
Republican Geoff Diehl has charted an unlikely path to the governor's office in Massachusetts. The former state representative is running as a pro-Trump candidate in a state so blue that residents voted against the former president by a 2-1 margin. Twice. Diehl's last attempt to win statewide office did not...
Massachusetts License Plates Have More History Than You Think
The license plate has been around for nearly 100 years in America and believe it or not, it all started in Massachusetts. Though Massachusetts wasn't the first state to require motor vehicles to be registered, it was the first to issue state created license plates for those vehicles. And it all started with one angry man.
Massachusetts Democratic AG disclose one major goal to be judged ‘harshly’ over in four years during primary debate
Democratic attorney general hopefuls sparred over a string of familiar barbs as they tackled thorny issues tied to racial disparities, botched tax relief on Beacon Hill and rent control in individual Massachusetts communities during a fast-paced primary debate Monday evening. Quentin Palfrey, the Democratic nominee for attorney general, repeatedly assailed...
Comments / 0