www.todaybreeze.com
Related
How Long $250,000 Will Last in Retirement in Each State
It's hard to plan for exactly how much money you'll need in retirement because it depends upon a number of factors, including where you live and what sort of expenses you have. Some people are lucky...
This July was one of Boston’s hottest and driest ever
Historical records show how difficult the past 31 days have been for residents. As the dog days of summer roll on and July turns into August, historical weather data shows that residents of the Boston area just made it through one of the hottest, driest, months on record. July’s monthly...
'Everyday is getting better' for Highland Park businesses four weeks after mass shooting
HIGHLAND PARK (CBS) –Businesses in Highland Park are balancing two important efforts: remembering the July 4 mass shooting while making sure the town is not defined by the tragedy.CBS 2's Tim McNicholas went to downtown Highland Park on Monday, four weeks after the shooting, to learn about the big changes coming to a memorial for the victims.The city combined two memorials by moving many of the flowers and candles to a plaza. They used to be in front of the business where the shooting happened. But Mayor Nancy Rotering wants to restore the business area to its familiar form to...
Comments / 0