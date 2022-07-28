ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston

This July was one of Boston’s hottest and driest ever

Historical records show how difficult the past 31 days have been for residents. As the dog days of summer roll on and July turns into August, historical weather data shows that residents of the Boston area just made it through one of the hottest, driest, months on record. July’s monthly...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Chicago

'Everyday is getting better' for Highland Park businesses four weeks after mass shooting

HIGHLAND PARK (CBS) –Businesses in Highland Park are balancing two important efforts: remembering the July 4 mass shooting while making sure the town is not defined by the tragedy.CBS 2's Tim McNicholas went to downtown Highland Park on Monday, four weeks after the shooting, to learn about the big changes coming to a memorial for the victims.The city combined two memorials by moving many of the flowers and candles to a plaza. They used to be in front of the business where the shooting happened. But Mayor Nancy Rotering wants to restore the business area to its familiar form to...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL

