US Wind ad leaves false impression on job creation

Cape Gazette
Indian River Inlet is a disaster
Hey Delaware, the Indian River Inlet is a disaster! The concrete walkways are broken, the fishing platform is rusted out, the access openings in the railings are blocked off, and chain-link fencing has been installed to close off portions of the area to protect us from the danger. With all...
Farewell to Rehoboth; no e-bikes on trails
Well, it's time to say goodbye to Delaware. Born and raised upstate, Rehoboth was a frequent stop my entire life. My earliest vacation memories are flying a box kite in Dewey and running around with some other kids I met here. I also remember climbing over the destroyed Boardwalk after the ’62 hurricane. And we had family here. My aunt lived on Canal Street behind McQuay’s Market and next door to Roopes Cottages. She ran a bar on First Street in the spot housing the Frogg Pond for so many years.
Autism Delaware sets beach picnic Aug. 21
Autism Delaware’s Beach Picnic is back and set for 12 to 2 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 21, at the Main Beach Picnic Pavilion in Cape Henlopen State Park. Attendees will enjoy food, fun, games, and arts and crafts. Cost is $10 per family. Registration is required prior to the event....
Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame 2022 inductees named
Gov. John Carney recently announced seven women who were selected for induction into the Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame for 2022 for their significant contributions in the state. Out of the more than 50 applications received by the Office of Women’s Advancement and Advocacy and the Delaware Women’s Hall...
