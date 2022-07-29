Clear Space ending brings wistful sadness

www.capegazette.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Your Guide to Take-Out in Ocean City: Chinese, Subs, and So Much MoreKatie CherrixOcean City, MD
Five charming small towns in Maryland that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMaryland State
'Celtic to Classical' Returns to Southern Delaware with Live Concerts in AugustJanine ParisSussex County, DE
Pulitzer Prize-Winning Authors to Deliver Keynotes for 2022 History Book FestivalJanine ParisLewes, DE
Local Subs and Sandwich Shops in Ocean City, MarylandKatie CherrixOcean City, MD
Related
Cape Gazette
Kudos to Pam Bounds for summer crush column
I just finished reading Pam Bounds' Around Town feature “A fond look back on a summer crush.” What a delightful, sweet, nostalgic reminiscence on life growing up in Sussex County! Not only is it well-written, it's a good read, evoking all the emotions and flavors a slice-of-life piece should embody. Anyone growing up during that era can easily relate to many of her emotions and antics that bring not only a chuckle, but a tear to the reader as well. In this time of rages and rants on social media, Pam's column is a welcome respite from the slings and arrows we deal with on a daily basis. Please keep Pam Bounds around to abound!
Cape Gazette
Marcolivia Duo to play Mispillion Performance Series Sept. 10
Mispillion Performance Series will host Marcolivia Duo at 7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10, at First Presbyterian Church, 101 S. Walnut St., Milford. The event is free and unticketed. Marc Ramirez and Olivia Hajioff, violin and violin/viola duo, Marcolivia, have performed chamber music at the Kennedy Center, the Symphony Space in...
Cape Gazette
NEW S’mores Poke Bars, Cake Pops & more at Lewes Coffee!
Grab the week by the cone with this delicious handheld delight!. Available in Chocolate and Vanilla for a limited time only!. S’mores Poke Bars, Handmade Cinnamon Rolls, Strawberry Danishes, Blueberry Streusel, Choco Chip & Apple Crumb Muffins,. Plus NEW Charcuteries, Kiddocuteries, Brunch Boxes & more!. ￼￼. Enjoy our...
Win Your Way To The 2022 Firefly Music Festival With Exclusive Glamping Package
WHEN YOU HEAR THE HEADLINING ARTIST OF THE WEEK, BE CALLER NINE TO QUALIFY!. HEADLINING ARTIST OF THE WEEK OF 8/1/22: GREEN DAY. WRRV has teamed up with Interscope/Universal Records, Dutchess Beer, and Michelob Ultra to send you and a guest to the 2022 Firefly Music Festival from 9/22 through 9/25 in Dover, DE.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cape Gazette
Freeman Arts sets free live music and family fun event Aug. 4
The public is invited to celebrate the Freeman Arts Pavilion’s 15th season with a special night of live music and family-friendly fun beginning at 5:45 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 4, at the outdoor performance venue in Selbyville. Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience will perform a free concert at 7...
The Dispatch
14th Annual Berlin Peach Festival Planned For Saturday
BERLIN — The 14th Annual Berlin Peach Festival will be held Saturday, Aug. 6, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., on the grounds of the Calvin B. Taylor House Museum, 208 North Main Street. Admission is free. Mayor Zack Tyndall will officially open the festival and Duncan Showell American...
Your Guide to Take-Out in Ocean City: Chinese, Subs, and So Much More
If you're grabbing a quick bite to eat on your lunch break or getting food to take to the beach in your cooler, there are plenty of restaurants in Ocean City offering delicious to-go options. Whether you're craving seafood, Chinese, or something in between, here's where you can pick up a tasty to-go meal any day of the week.
Cape Gazette
Thompson Island dinner to toast Tröegs lager collab Aug. 3
Thompson Island Brewing Company in Rehoboth Beach, part of SoDel Concepts, and Tröegs Independent Brewing in Hershey, Pa., have joined forces to brew Summer Lager. Tröegs owner John Trogner will be the special guest at a four-course beer dinner featuring Summer Lager at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 3, at Thompson Island Brewing. Cost is $60 per person. For tickets, go to thompsonislandbrewing.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cape Gazette
Beach Glass Ring Making Workshop offered Aug. 13
Heidi Lowe Gallery will offer a five-hour jewelry-making workshop from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13. This is the perfect class for any beach lover. Participants will learn how to make a ring and set a piece of beach glass in silver. They will learn techniques such as sawing, filing, soldering and bezel setting. The gallery will provide a selection of beach glass for attendees to choose from, but if they want to bring a few favorite pieces to class, instructors can figure out which one will work best for this project. Participants can wear their own handmade jewelry out the door. Cost is $245.
WGMD Radio
Rehoboth Beach Patrol Celebrates its 100th Anniversary!
Around 500 guests including 350 past and current Rehoboth Beach Patrol guards celebrated the Patrol’s 100th anniversary Saturday night at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center. The celebration, delayed a year because of Covid, brought together several generations of RBP alumni, including 92-year-old Jerry Radkin, the oldest attending lifeguard, with current guards and younger alumni.
The Green Stinger Will Move to Felton Next Year
The neighborhood sports bar & grill has plans to take over the former Seafood City in 2023
Cape Gazette
UD Osher Lifelong Learning sets Lewes open house Aug. 8
UD’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute invites community members to an open house from 10 a.m. to noon, Monday, Aug. 8, at Trinity Faith Christian Center, 15516 New Road, Lewes. Visitors can tour OLLI classrooms, meet volunteers and fellow participants, and pick up a program catalog. In-person registration assistance will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cape Gazette
The Good Catch exhibit opens at Gallery One Aug. 3
Gallery One in Ocean View will present The Good Catch exhibit Wednesday, Aug. 3, to Tuesday, Aug. 30. Most artists have the gift of seeing things that others don’t, and all try to capture the ephemeral moment in the right place at the right time, and Good Catch can also quite literally recognize the solid work of the fisherman. Locally there is no shortage of opportunities to observe the most beautiful and skilled fishermen around, the coastal birds.
Cape Gazette
U.S. Navy Band Country Current to perform in Milton Aug. 17
The United States Navy Band Country Current, the Navy’s only country-bluegrass ensemble, will perform a free concert at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 17, at Milton Memorial Park. All U.S. Navy Band performances are free and open to the public. The family-friendly event connects members of the community to their...
capemayvibe.com
Another Progressive Pool winner TODAY! Chris Gardner with this 6.40lb giant Fluke!! Way to go Chris!!! #seastariii #capemay #cap…
Another Progressive Pool winner TODAY! Chris Gardner with this 6.40lb giant Fluke!! Way to go Chris!!! #seastariii #capemay #capemaynj #flukefishing. TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast.
Cape Gazette
Farewell to Rehoboth; no e-bikes on trails
Well, it's time to say goodbye to Delaware. Born and raised upstate, Rehoboth was a frequent stop my entire life. My earliest vacation memories are flying a box kite in Dewey and running around with some other kids I met here. I also remember climbing over the destroyed Boardwalk after the ’62 hurricane. And we had family here. My aunt lived on Canal Street behind McQuay’s Market and next door to Roopes Cottages. She ran a bar on First Street in the spot housing the Frogg Pond for so many years.
Cape Gazette
Connecting Generations honors Cape district mentors
Three Cape Henlopen School District mentors have been recognized by Connecting Generations for their work in local schools in the program’s first year. Connecting Generations operates the Creative Mentoring program for adaptation in Sussex, Kent and New Castle county schools. Cape launched its mentoring program in November 2021. Mentors...
Cape Gazette
CoWork Reho cuts ribbon on Rehoboth Boardwalk
Rehoboth Beach Main Street Ribbon hosted a ribbon cutting July 1 for CoWork Reho, a new business located in the Henlopen Hotel & Condos building along the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk. Owner Jared Bowers said, "As Sussex County's only co-working space, we hope to fill the need for a quiet and...
rehobothfoodie.com
New Dolle’s on Rt. 1
Longtime Rehoboth candy maven Tom Ibach (co-founder Thomas Pachides' grandson) reports that a new Dolle's Candyland will be opening sometime this fall just north of Lewes on the site formerly occupied by Import Professionals car repair. We'll keep you posted!
Cape Gazette
Italian-American Heritage Club donates $1,000 to Paul Kares
The Italian-American Heritage Club of Sussex County recently hosted guest speaker Paul Cullen, a former member of the classic rock band Bad Company, as well as a chef, sommelier and guitarist. Along with Jim Rivette, Cullen founded Paul Kares, a nonprofit supporting the culinary and musical arts, and assisting people...
Comments / 0