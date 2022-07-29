www.sfstation.com
Absent-minded burglar returns to to donut shop after forgetting keysJason WeilandSan Rafael, CA
Gus Pump Ban Planned For CaliforniaCadrene HeslopCalifornia State
Napa California's Porchfest is back with a unique way to share community, music and foodJames PatrickNapa, CA
50% of its Profits are Donated to Local and World CharitiesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Calistoga, CA
Police Make an Arrest in Multiple Cold Cases With One Dating Back 42 YearsJames Patrick
SFist
Dave Chappelle Gets Grumpy About Napa Noise Ordinance, Insists On Going Past Curfew Twice at Blue Note Jazz Fest
Dave Chappelle did his ornery best to get everyone back on stage and to keep the party going past 10 p.m. on Sunday night, during the closing moments of the inaugural Napa Valley iteration of the Blue Note Jazz Festival, in spite of a local noise ordinance. A similar ordinance...
SFStation.com
Outside Lands 2022 Festival Preview: 15 Must-See Music Acts & Explorations
With the arrival of August, the drum beat of Outside Lands (OSL) is back; returning to its summer schedule after last year’s COVID-driven Halloween diversion. To preview this year’s festival, we’ve put together a list of 15 must-see music acts and festival explorations, in no particular order.
SFStation.com
Aomori Nebuta Festival 2022 | Live StreaM
Osheaga Festival 2022 Recap: After Two Years Off, Arcade Fire, Dua Lipa, and More Heat Up Montreal. The post Osheaga Festival 2022 Recap: After Two Years Off, Arcade Fire, Dua Lipa, and More Heat Up Montreal appeared first on Consequence. Of all the times to be visiting Montreal, this past...
Sacramento Observer
Sacramento Seafood and Soul Festival July 30
Follow this link for tickets. Back by popular demand! Presented by RW Media at River Walk Park, West Sacramento, the Annual Sacramento Seafood and Soul Culture/Unity Festival will star Maxine Jones, the former member of legendary group EnVogue. Maxine will be performing the hits she made famous with EnVogue like, “My Lovin, Never Gonna Get It,” Free Your Mind,” “Giving Him Something He Can Feel,” ” Give It Up Turn It Loose,” and many more mega hit songs in a stirring performance.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland celebrates Soul Beat Day this Saturday
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland's Soul Beat, the first Black-owned television network, is once again having its annual summer party this Saturday. For a quarter-century (1978-2003), Soul Beat was Oakland’s own local public cable channel, unique in the Bay Area. Mostly live, it was completely freeform and accessible. "A channel...
easyreadernews.com
Travel: San Francisco’s Tastiest ‘hood, North Beach
There is no beach in San Francisco’s North Beach. There was, once upon a time, before it got filled up and replaced with streets and buildings. But what has remained constant: a huge Italian community. It’s not as big as it once was, but the spirit of the Italian culture and food lives on, in perhaps a larger way than I’ve seen in other cities.
beniciamagazine.com
Benicia’s Second Annual Dog Festival
It’s no big secret that Benicia is a dog-friendly town. We could expound lengthily about all the dog-friendly amenities Benicia has to offer. However, until recently, there was one thing our town was missing: a dog festival. After the sensational success of last year’s Inaugural Dog Festival, we are happy to report that it is returning in October as the Second Annual Benicia Dog Festival.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Napa, CA — 20 Top Places!
Napa is the perfect place to go on a late-morning or early-afternoon food trip. The region in Central California is not just a popular tourist destination for its beautiful 1800s and 1900s architecture and vibrant art scene. It’s also a culinary mecca, with its multitude of dining establishments serving amazing...
In biggest San Francisco home sale of 2022, Broadway mansion reportedly bought by Manchester United owners
The storied red-brick mansion on the crest of Pac Heights just sold for $34.5 million.
KTVU FOX 2
Guy Fieri to host fundraiser at Sonoma County home for injured chef
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Food Network star Guy Fieri announced he is hosting a fundraiser for a fellow chef who was severely injured in a boating accident on July 3. The $5,000-per-ticket event will be held in Fieri's Sonoma County home and benefit chef Justin Sutherland's long road to recovery, Fieri announced on social media Wednesday.
KRON4
4 Fun Things to do in the Bay Area this weekend
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Need something to do this weekend? Here are KRON4 Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow’s 4 Fun Things to do in the Bay Area. 1) Orchids in the Park – San Francisco (Saturday and Sunday) 2) Waterfront Festival – Benicia (Saturday and Sunday) 3) Art...
Eater
San Francisco Cooking School Is Closing
After 10 years of training students for life in restaurant kitchens, San Francisco Cooking School will close its doors at the end of August. Citing lower enrollment in the wake of COVID-19, along with the high cost of living in San Francisco, school co-founder Jodi Liano says it’s time to call it. “Demand for culinary school has definitely fallen everywhere, but I think the interest in training here specifically in San Francisco was bad for us,” Liano says. “It’s an expensive place to be — a lot of the city’s problems everybody knows about, we don’t need to rehash them here — but I think it’s made it a less desirable place to train and relocate and work, particularly since COVID.” The challenges were even more pronounced for students who relocated from out of state, Liano says, especially at a time when people are less financially secure.
travelawaits.com
My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Half Moon Bay, California
I’d seen the pictures of Half Moon Bay while researching my trip, so I knew it would be beautiful. And yet, I was still awed by the steep and rocky cliffs perched high above the crashing waves of the Pacific Ocean. And when the fog sets in (which it does regularly) it creates a moody scene reminiscent of Scotland.
Lake Chalet highlights the beauty, and promise, of Oakland
The Lake Chalet Seafood Bar & Grill(Courtesy of Lake Chalet Seafood Bar& Grill) It’s easy to pick on Oakland. Why? You name it. Crime. The homeless. Civic dysfunction. The rat-infested Coliseum.
Community saves one of last remaining Bay Area roller skating rinks from shutting down
The rink was scheduled to close down at the end of July and be transformed into housing units but as attendance surged after the news spread throughout the community, the rink is able to stay open for the foreseeable future.
Silicon Valley
Rare downtown San Mateo home with 7-plus-car parking and 2 full kitchens
Explore the possibilities of this charming Victorian-style, two-level home in San Mateo’s North Central neighborhood. Consider the tremendous income-producing potential, an ideal residence for multigenerational living or a spacious single-family home. Located at 227 N. Claremont Street, it is ideally situated between San Francisco and Silicon Valley, minutes from...
oaklandmagazine.com
Top 5 Best Bookstores in Oakland and the East Bay
Here are the 2022 Top 5 Best Bookstores as voted for by residents in Oakland and throughout the East Bay:. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WaldenPondBooks. The Oakland Magazine Winner in the category of Best Bookstores in Oakland and the East Bay in 2022 is:. Walden Pond Books. 3316 Grand Ave. Oakland, CA 94610.
Photos: World Dog Surfing Championships coming to Pacifica next week
(KRON) — The World Dog Surfing Championships is actually a real thing and . . . it’s coming to Pacifica next week. The competition which sees “canines nationwide come to compete for top-dog awards in various categories,” according to a press release, will be at Linda Mar State Beach in Pacifica on Saturday, Aug. 6. […]
Silicon Valley
Bay Area entrepreneur envisions new purposes for land, ways to save planet
James Levine is a civil engineer. He’s also an entrepreneur, environmental consultant, a developer and someone who figures out how to solve multiple problems simultaneously in a way that he hopes benefits all. One day while he was looking out at the bay from his Emeryville office, Levine was...
travelnowsmart.com
20 Best Restaurants in Santa Rosa, CA — Top-Rated Places to Eat!
Do you want to go on an exciting gastronomic adventure?. Check out Santa Rosa in California. The city in Sonoma County is famous for its wineries any food buff will definitely appreciate. Santa Rosa is also home to an assortment of exquisite dishes, from your typical American favorites to the...
