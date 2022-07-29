ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFStation.com

Aomori Nebuta Festival 2022 | Live StreaM

Osheaga Festival 2022 Recap: After Two Years Off, Arcade Fire, Dua Lipa, and More Heat Up Montreal. The post Osheaga Festival 2022 Recap: After Two Years Off, Arcade Fire, Dua Lipa, and More Heat Up Montreal appeared first on Consequence. Of all the times to be visiting Montreal, this past...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sacramento Observer

Sacramento Seafood and Soul Festival July 30

Follow this link for tickets. Back by popular demand! Presented by RW Media at River Walk Park, West Sacramento, the Annual Sacramento Seafood and Soul Culture/Unity Festival will star Maxine Jones, the former member of legendary group EnVogue. Maxine will be performing the hits she made famous with EnVogue like, “My Lovin, Never Gonna Get It,” Free Your Mind,” “Giving Him Something He Can Feel,” ” Give It Up Turn It Loose,” and many more mega hit songs in a stirring performance.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Entertainment
City
Napa, CA
Napa, CA
Entertainment
City
Lotus, CA
Napa, CA
Society
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland celebrates Soul Beat Day this Saturday

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland's Soul Beat, the first Black-owned television network, is once again having its annual summer party this Saturday. For a quarter-century (1978-2003), Soul Beat was Oakland’s own local public cable channel, unique in the Bay Area. Mostly live, it was completely freeform and accessible. "A channel...
OAKLAND, CA
easyreadernews.com

Travel: San Francisco’s Tastiest ‘hood, North Beach

There is no beach in San Francisco’s North Beach. There was, once upon a time, before it got filled up and replaced with streets and buildings. But what has remained constant: a huge Italian community. It’s not as big as it once was, but the spirit of the Italian culture and food lives on, in perhaps a larger way than I’ve seen in other cities.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
beniciamagazine.com

Benicia’s Second Annual Dog Festival

It’s no big secret that Benicia is a dog-friendly town. We could expound lengthily about all the dog-friendly amenities Benicia has to offer. However, until recently, there was one thing our town was missing: a dog festival. After the sensational success of last year’s Inaugural Dog Festival, we are happy to report that it is returning in October as the Second Annual Benicia Dog Festival.
BENICIA, CA
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Napa, CA — 20 Top Places!

Napa is the perfect place to go on a late-morning or early-afternoon food trip. The region in Central California is not just a popular tourist destination for its beautiful 1800s and 1900s architecture and vibrant art scene. It’s also a culinary mecca, with its multitude of dining establishments serving amazing...
NAPA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Scott
Person
Madlib
Person
Gza
Person
Pharoahe Monch
Person
Marcus Strickland
Person
Derrick Hodge
Person
Talib Kweli
KTVU FOX 2

Guy Fieri to host fundraiser at Sonoma County home for injured chef

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Food Network star Guy Fieri announced he is hosting a fundraiser for a fellow chef who was severely injured in a boating accident on July 3. The $5,000-per-ticket event will be held in Fieri's Sonoma County home and benefit chef Justin Sutherland's long road to recovery, Fieri announced on social media Wednesday.
KRON4

4 Fun Things to do in the Bay Area this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Need something to do this weekend? Here are KRON4 Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow’s 4 Fun Things to do in the Bay Area. 1) Orchids in the Park – San Francisco (Saturday and Sunday) 2) Waterfront Festival – Benicia (Saturday and Sunday) 3) Art...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

San Francisco Cooking School Is Closing

After 10 years of training students for life in restaurant kitchens, San Francisco Cooking School will close its doors at the end of August. Citing lower enrollment in the wake of COVID-19, along with the high cost of living in San Francisco, school co-founder Jodi Liano says it’s time to call it. “Demand for culinary school has definitely fallen everywhere, but I think the interest in training here specifically in San Francisco was bad for us,” Liano says. “It’s an expensive place to be — a lot of the city’s problems everybody knows about, we don’t need to rehash them here — but I think it’s made it a less desirable place to train and relocate and work, particularly since COVID.” The challenges were even more pronounced for students who relocated from out of state, Liano says, especially at a time when people are less financially secure.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#Blue Note#Local Life#Localevent#Sundance#Yasiin Bey Talib#Gza Talib#Christian#Lrb Pharoahe Monch
travelawaits.com

My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Half Moon Bay, California

I’d seen the pictures of Half Moon Bay while researching my trip, so I knew it would be beautiful. And yet, I was still awed by the steep and rocky cliffs perched high above the crashing waves of the Pacific Ocean. And when the fog sets in (which it does regularly) it creates a moody scene reminiscent of Scotland.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
Silicon Valley

Rare downtown San Mateo home with 7-plus-car parking and 2 full kitchens

Explore the possibilities of this charming Victorian-style, two-level home in San Mateo’s North Central neighborhood. Consider the tremendous income-producing potential, an ideal residence for multigenerational living or a spacious single-family home. Located at 227 N. Claremont Street, it is ideally situated between San Francisco and Silicon Valley, minutes from...
SAN MATEO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Festival
oaklandmagazine.com

Top 5 Best Bookstores in Oakland and the East Bay

Here are the 2022 Top 5 Best Bookstores as voted for by residents in Oakland and throughout the East Bay:. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WaldenPondBooks. The Oakland Magazine Winner in the category of Best Bookstores in Oakland and the East Bay in 2022 is:. Walden Pond Books. 3316 Grand Ave. Oakland, CA 94610.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Photos: World Dog Surfing Championships coming to Pacifica next week

(KRON) — The World Dog Surfing Championships is actually a real thing and . . . it’s coming to Pacifica next week. The competition which sees “canines nationwide come to compete for top-dog awards in various categories,” according to a press release, will be at Linda Mar State Beach in Pacifica on Saturday, Aug. 6. […]
travelnowsmart.com

20 Best Restaurants in Santa Rosa, CA — Top-Rated Places to Eat!

Do you want to go on an exciting gastronomic adventure?. Check out Santa Rosa in California. The city in Sonoma County is famous for its wineries any food buff will definitely appreciate. Santa Rosa is also home to an assortment of exquisite dishes, from your typical American favorites to the...
SANTA ROSA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy