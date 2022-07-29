Dine, dance & delight in the fun at la Festa Italiana 2022 in Jersey City

wetheitalians.com
jerseysbest.com
A bite-sized guide to Fort Lee
It shouldn’t take the occasional George Washington Bridge lane-closing scandal to route you through Fort Lee to discover what that town has to offer. The little-under-3-square-mile Bergen County community is packed with history and a rich food scene to explore, too. Fort Lee was, at the turn of the...
The best cookie in New Jersey is made at 2:30
Just ahead of National Cookie Day on Aug. 4, Yelp released a list of the best chocolate chip cookie in each state. The winner for New Jersey was The Corner in Montclair, which only serves their special 2:30 cookies in fresh batches at noon and 2:30. I decided to take a trip down there for myself to let you know if it was worth it.
This Infamous New Jersey Italian Festival Is Kicking Off In September
This event may be the most stereotypical New Jersey event that I’ve seen, and I’m so here for it. The garden state is known for its Italian ties and there’s a celebration happening in Hoboken that is all things Italian. The Hoboken Italian Festival is one of...
3 Amazing And Unusual New Jersey Places You Have To Visit This Summer
It’s not like we will ever run out of things to do in New Jersey, but if you’re looking for something out of the ordinary to put on your calendar, we have some suggestions you might be interested in. Here are five really good and unusual things to...
'Jersey Shore' Star Vinny Guadagnino Buys $3.4 Million NYC Condo (PHOTOS)
Vinny Guadagnino is moving on up. The MTV "Jersey Shore" star threw down $3.345 million for a Manhattan apartment, public records show (scroll for photos). The 34-year-old bachelor closed on the Broome Street condo in SoHo with Serhant Realty on May 13. He listed his Los Angeles home for $3.85 million last year and moved to Tribeca.
NY1
'This is a family': Mayor Adams celebrates Sylvia's 60th anniversary
Harlem’s iconic Sylvia’s Restaurant celebrated its 60th anniversary Monday, and, in keeping with tradition, a major political player helped honor the small business that’s played host to countless politicos throughout the years. Standing on Malcolm X Boulevard, just outside the soul food joint, Mayor Eric Adams applauded...
essexnewsdaily.com
Sandwich shop celebrates grand opening in West Orange
WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange leaders helped the owners of PrimoHoagies in the Essex Green shopping center cut the ribbon on the new Italian specialty sandwich shop on July 28. The new store’s employees were joined by members of the West Orange Chamber of Commerce, as well as members of the Seton Hall University basketball team, who were signing autographs.
boozyburbs.com
Opening Alert: Colombia Kaliente, Englewood, NJ
Colombia Kaliente, a bakery, bar, and grill, has opened in Englewood. The menu (View Menu) includes apps, salads, chicken, seafood, meats, pastas, sandwiches, burgers, arepas, baked goods and more — with service covering breakfast, lunch and dinner. A liquor license provides a bar featuring sangria, margaritas and mojitos. It’s...
Springsteen stops by beloved N.J. beach bar, records video for its anniversary
What better way to celebrate an anniversary than to get a personal greeting from the Boss?. Asbury Park’s legendary Wonder Bar music club was the subject of a personal video anniversary greeting from Bruce Springsteen, hitting Twitter on Sunday afternoon, hours before a 20th anniversary show featuring former E-Street band drummer Vini Lopez and his current band, the Wonderful Winos.
hobokengirl.com
How to Survive a Rat Infestation in Hoboken or Jersey City
You probably clicked this article out of sheer curiosity — or worse, you actually have dealt with a rat infestation while living in a city. Hoboken + Jersey City have been having growing problems with rodents, so much so that Hoboken is setting up rat baits around the city. Shayna Conde is a local Jersey City resident and writer for The Hoboken Girl. She has been dealing with an ongoing rat infestation in her building and has given HG an inside scoop into the tips and tricks she’s learned while navigating the outbreak.
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey
Thanks to its many miles of gorgeous coastline, there is no shortage of fresh and delicious seafood in New Jersey. From upscale eateries in the north to easygoing coastal favorites in the south, this list is comprised of some of the highest-rated seafood restaurants throughout the state broken down by region. Keep reading to learn more about these restaurants and where you can find them.
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Ice-T Opening New Business Ahead of Show’s Season 24
Ice-T’s next new side hustle involves the lucrative marijuana business. The Law & Order: SVU star, with help from a long-time friend, is opening a giant cannabis dispensary. Ice-T is partnering with Charis B, who owns The Medicine Woman dispensary in California. The state of New Jersey approved their application to open the 5,000-square-foot recreational dispensary in Jersey City. Pop Culture reports that Jersey City is really select as to who it chooses for a dispensary.
Brownsville Old Timers Reunion celebrates 59th anniversary
Older Brooklyn residents came together out on Linden Boulevard on Friday to uphold the long-standing tradition of the Brownsvile Old Timers Reunion.
NJ lost a hero for humanity: A look into the life of Dr. Terry Zealand
New Jersey lost a hero recently. Dr. Terry Zealand, of Howell, NJ, along with his wife Faye, made a huge impact assisting children and families affected by AIDS. It all started in 1985 when Terry and Faye formed The AIDS Resource Foundation, which was started as a result of the couple learning about the plight of a 2-year-old orphan with HIV/AIDS living in the hospital.
All New Jersey restaurants that were on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’
With Guy Fieri making the state of New Jersey Flavortown (he’s on his third Garden State eatery in a month), I thought I would look and see how many restaurants he’s visited through the years. Dolce & Clemente's in Robbinsville. Jersey Girl Café in Hamilton. Jammin’ Crepes...
Montclair residents taking to the streets for night out
Montclair Area Solidarity Network, or MASN, will be hosting a Night Out for Safety and Liberation on Tuesday, Aug. 2, in the Glenfield Park picnic area. The same night Montclair Township will be playing host to National Night out. “This will be a gathering in celebration of community,” said Erik...
News 12
West Indian Day Parade kickoff gives sneak preview to full showcase
Friday night was the West Indian Day Parade kickoff, full of the bands performing as well as a sneak peek at some of the outfits that will be worn. News 12's Mary-Lyn Buckley spoke with the designers, performers and organizers that help put together one of the most colorful and celebrated parades in New York City.
Big Joe picks his favorite New Jersey Irish bars
I love a good Irish bar, have since the time I was of legal age to drink and that’s a long time ago. There seems to be camaraderie when you walk into an Irish bar that is contagious. I am of Irish ancestry and enjoy some connection to my ancestry when I lift a pint or two or a good Irish whiskey.
fox5ny.com
This NJ city has been named U.S.'s most expensive for renters
NEW JERSEY - When it comes to sky-high rents, much of the focus is, understandably, on New York City, but it might surprise you to find out that the nation's highest rents are actually just across the Hudson River. According to a report by Rent.com, Jersey City actually has the...
Brooklyn bishop Lamor Whitehead holds first Sunday service following armed robbery
Bishop Lamor Whitehead re-enacted the incident inside Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries.
