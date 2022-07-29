Man, woman killed in West Oak Lane house fire

Two people were killed in a house fire in the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia late Thursday night.

The fire broke out around 11:30 p.m. on the 1000 block of Dorset Street by Mansfield Avenue.

Arriving crews were met with heavy fire in the two-story twin home.

Flames were showing from a back second-floor bedroom.

Firefighters located two people, a 65-year-old man and a 73-year-old woman, inside the home. They were rushed outside.

Both victims suffered burns and were transported to the hospital.

However, authorities say the man and woman both died at the hospital from their injuries.

Action News is told the woman lived on the block for decades. Authorities have not yet released their names.

"We grew up together. So it was very devastating to see that," neighbor Nathaniel Terrell said. "I just feel sorry for the family. If they need me, I'm always here. I've known them for 45 years."

The fire was placed under control. The investigation into the cause is underway.