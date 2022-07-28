How to Get Rid of Asian Beetles

www.bobvila.com
How to get rid of gnats: Instantly kill the pests in your house with these tips
There is no more unwelcome house guest than a group of gnats. The tiny bugs often hover above your fruit bowl or drain, bite the skin, and persist as a general nuisance until dealt with. "Gnat" is actually an umbrella term referring to a wide variety of small insects. To...
‘Don’t touch these plants,’ officials warn. Their sap can burn and scar your skin
Both plants are found in parts of the United States, and their sap, “in combo with moisture and sun,” can cause irritation, burning and scarring if touched.
Maned wolf is a strange cross between a fox and a deer, and you’ve never seen anything like it
Although it looks like someone mixed up the DNA for a deer and a fox, South America’s native maned wolf is neither. In fact, the animal isn’t even a part of the family that it is named after. Instead, the maned wolf is scientifically known as Chrysocyon brachyurus, a name that suggests it rests in a class of its own.
10 Best Flowers That Bloom All Summer
While some summer flowers have brief moments in the spotlight, these beauties keep on blooming right up until fall in most parts of the U.S. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
This Part Fox, Part Wolf, Part Deer Creature Dubbed The “Maned Wolf,” Isn’t Apart Of Any Of Those Families
This kinda reminds me of that good ol’ fashioned dad joke from Dumb & Dumber, when Harry says:. “I once cross-bred a bulldog and a Shih Tzu… I called it a ‘bull shit.'”. However, all dad jokes aside, this is a real life situation, and it’s pretty...
Scientists finally found the reason behind why people die at around 80
As we have all commonly seen, the average age of people who have died naturally throughout history and worldwide has been roughly 80. However, since ancient times, people have questioned why death usually occurs at this age, while it often lasts much longer for other animals and beings.
If you have this recalled soup in your pantry, return it and get your money back
Customers who have any Yumei Foods soup in their pantries should ensure that it’s not part of a massive recall before eating it. The company had to recall 9,370 pounds of soup after the US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) found that the product was ineligible for import into the United States.
Onion recall: These onions sold in 5 states can make you very sick, so throw them out
A few days ago, we reported about the Wegmans Vidalia Onions recall, which followed after the detection of Listeria monocytogenes on those onions. There’s now a different recall in place for the same type of onions, which might be contaminated with the same bacteria. A&M Farms of Lyons, Georgia, issued a recall for whole Vidalia Onions from one packing line, as they might contain the Listeria germ. These onions were sold in 5 states, so read on for the entire recall notice.
Popculture
Lay's Potato Chips Recalled
Consumers are being advised not to eat certain Lay's potato chips after they were found to pose a serious health risk. 1 Finger Pty Ltd. on July 3 recalled a total of four Lay's potato chips varieties due to undeclared allergens. The products may contain milk, wheat, or soy, which was not listed on the label, meaning the chips pose a potentially life-threatening risk to consumers with allergies.
If mosquitoes won't leave you alone, it could be because of what's happening in your body
They seem to be attracted to viruses. As much as I love summer, there is one thing I could do without: bugs. More specifically, mosquitoes. Those pesky little buggers can wreak havoc on a beautiful summer day. Who hasn't spent time outside in summer and then come in all itchy and covered in bites? There are multiple reasons why some people are more susceptible to mosquito bites than others, but there's a new one that likely isn't on people's radars. Mosquitoes could be attracted to the odor certain viruses create in the body.
Urgent warning over traces of deadly superbug found in supermarket meat
MEAT eating Brits could be at risk of a deadly superbug after traces of it were found in supermarket products. An investigation discovered that some British pork has been infected with enterococci bacteria. This bacteria can be dangerous as it can cause issues such as urinary tract infections (UTIs). In...
The State With The Worst Drinking Water Quality In America
It's safe to say, whether you're living in a trailer, a two-story suburban house, or a high-rise apartment, that if there's one thing that we use every day in our homes; it's water. We use it to bathe, to clean, to cook, and to drink. No matter where you live in the United States, you want to live in a place that offers you clean, pure, and refreshing drinking water. Unfortunately, either by accident or mismanagement, that's not always the case.
TODAY.com
99% of world's population will face sun in rare phenomenon Friday
As of 7:15 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, July 8, 99% of the world is facing the sun, meaning everyone is experiencing some degree of sunlight at the exact same time. Only the Pacific Islands and the Australia regions are fully in the dark.July 8, 2022.
Farmer routinely overapplied manure to cropland for years, DNR says
A northern Iowa farmer for years spread excessive amounts of pig manure on his crop fields along with additional commercial fertilizer, which increased the risk of contaminating nearby waterways with nitrate, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The department recently fined Craig Benjegerdes, of Manly, $4,500 for the...
Florida town quarantined after discovery of a giant African land snail
In Pasco County Florida, a quarantine order was issued for people after the re-discovery of the giant African land snail, an invasive species that can harm to humans, structures, and wildlife. On June 24th the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) created a quarantine surrounding the town of...
Scientists claim that when you die, you are aware that you have died
Near-death experiencers "speak of floating about the room and being aware of the medical staff operating on their body," a doctor tells a patient. When a person goes into cardiac arrest, the time of death is evaluated. This is the halting of the heartbeat's electrical impulses. To put it another way, the heart stops beating.
This ultra-rare gemstone can cost $50,000 per carat and is only found in one location in the world
PainiteAttribution: Rob Lavinsky, iRocks.com – CC-BY-SA-3.0 Painite is one of the rarest minerals on Earth. It is also one of the rarest gemstones in the world and it is only found in one region of the world - Myanmar.
Medical News Today
How long do eggs stay fresh?
In certain countries, people can keep eggs outside the refrigerator. However, in the United States, eggs are a perishable item. This means a person should store eggs in the refrigerator until they are ready to use them. Eggs are a consumable product produced by chickens and other birds. The eggs...
AOL Corp
Skittles are 'unsafe' for consumers, lawsuit charges, because they contain 'a known toxin'
A consumer sued candy maker Mars, alleging Skittles contain a "known toxin" that makes the rainbow candies "unfit for human consumption." In a lawsuit seeking class-action status filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on Thursday, attorneys for San Leandro resident Jenile Thames said Skittles are unsafe for consumers because they contain "heightened levels" of titanium dioxide.
Yellow, crispy lawn got you down? Try this tuna can trick
MINNEAPOLIS -- If your lawn is looking a bit limp this year, you are not alone. Minnesota is known for its lush summer grass, but this year it's been pretty spotty. It's no secret the summer sun can be hard on grass, but Adam S. Pierre of Diamond Cut Lawn Care says this year is different.
