Incoming Scholar of Honors Northeast to play pipe organ recital

Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? Marshall, Texas
MARSHALL, Texas - We're gearing up for another KTBS 3 Community Caravan. This time, we're headed west to Marshall, Texas. That's where we find Rick Rowe for this week's Where In The ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? segment. Marshall is home to many beautiful historic homes, sites and the picturesque 1901...
Our Favorite “It’s Hot In Texas” TikTok Videos
You don't need me to tell you that this has been one hot ass summer. Spend more than 5 minutes outdoors this summer in East Texas and I can almost guarantee that you will start sweating. But luckily, according to weather people, this isn't the absolute worst summer in terms of 100 degree days and we'll get into that shortly, but folks are trying to make the best of the heat.
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs News
According to the CDC, breastfeeding has health benefits for both babies and mothers. Breast milk provides a baby with ideal nutrition and supports growth and development. Here are five great benefits of breastfeeding:. Breast milk is the best source of nutrition for most babies: as the baby grows, the mother’s...
CLEAR THE SHELTERS: City of Henderson Animal Center
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – With a mission to provide temporary shelter and excellent care for stray, unwanted and homeless animals throughout Henderson, the city’s animal center is a resource for their community. Each day, they strive to do the following:. Promote responsible pet ownership. Protect citizens by housing...
‘Thanks for asking’: Mark Scirto update
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Some of you have been asking about Mark Scirto as he continues to rehab from the stroke he had back in May. Mark is doing well enough that he says he will be able to cut back a day on therapy visits each week. He is...
ORIGIN BANCORP, INC. COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF BT HOLDINGS, INC.
RUSTON, Louisiana (August 1, 2022) – Origin Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBNK) (“Origin” or the “Company”), the holding company for Origin Bank, Choudrant, Louisiana, today announced the completion of its acquisition of BT Holdings, Inc. (“BTH”), the holding company for BTH Bank, N.A.(“BTH Bank”), Quitman, Texas. The acquisition became effective on August 1, 2022, in accordance with the terms of the previously announced Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of February 23, 2022 (the “Merger Agreement”).
Gone! The Top 10 Abandoned Places In Texas!
If you drive around Texas you are destined to find something abandoned! Texas is so big that NOT everything is going to be occupied and if something is left alone it will probably be abandoned and maybe forgotten. So, when this VIDEO jumped into my recommendation feed I just had to share what they are calling the Top 10 Abandoned Places in Texas! Are these the Top 10 abandoned places? Which places would you add to the list? I'm sure there are many more here in Texas.
CLEAR THE SHELTERS: Marshall Pet Adoption Center
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – The City of Marshall Pet Adoption Center & Animal Control prides itself on its dedication to the welfare and wellbeing of pets in the community. “We work diligently to improve the lives of these animals by educating pet owners of the importance of spaying and neutering, offering information on low/no-cost spay/neuter programs in the area, informing owners about animal care ordinances and enforcing these ordinances when owners prove unwilling or unable to comply,” according to their website.
Poll shows race for Texas governor tightening, East Texans react
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – With 101 days until the midterm elections, the race for Texas governor is heating up. East Texans for Beto gathered in Longview to show their support. The former congressman is making several stops in East Texas while on his 49-day “Drive for Texas” tour, stopping in Longview, Palestine and Lufkin on […]
Marshall, TX Police Arrest 11 People On 40 Combined Charges
Police in Marshall, Texas were very busy last week rounding up nearly a dozen individuals on a host of charges after a "gang-related" shooting and several other incidents in the area. On July 28, 2022, the Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and...
Funeral arrangements for Smith County Deputy Bustos announced
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office has announced the funeral arrangements for fallen Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. The funeral will be held at Green Acres Baptist Church on Friday, Aug. 5 at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary, located at 1607 Troup Hwy in Tyler. Bustos died early Friday morning during a traffic stop […]
Traffic affected after a major crash in Tyler (Tyler, TX)
Traffic affected after a major crash in Tyler (Tyler, TX)Nationwide Report. Traffic delays were reports after a major accident in Tyler. As per the initial information, the rollover crash took place on S. Broadway Ave. and Grande Blvd. at around 7:25 p.m. [...]
TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY Aircraft Report – Harrison County
Location: Approximately one half mile west of Marshall, TX. Robert E. Long, 53 YOA, of Kansas City, MO. Unit 1 was flying east from Terrell TX to Marshall TX following IH 20. The aircraft experienced sputtering and power loss near Hallsville TX, but quickly went back into normal operation. Approximately 5 miles west of Marshall the aircraft lost power and went into a glide. The pilot found an open field on the west end of Fisher Rd outside of Marshall and performed an emergency landing in the field. The aircraft sustained damage during the landing and struck a metal livestock gate and fence line. The pilot was not injured. The scene was held by DPS untill FAA investigators arrived.
A Mineola Man Led Police On Chase Going The Wrong Direction On I-30
A 75-year-old Mineola man led police on a vehicle pursuit while traveling the wrong direction on I-30 early Saturday morning, according to police reports. A Texarkana man was jailed Friday on a warrant. I-30 pursuit. Sulphur Springs Police Sgt. Matt Glenn responded to a report of a pickup traveling east...
Police: Bodies of 3 missing girls found in Texas pond
Police: Bodies of 3 missing girls found in Texas pond The bodies of three young girls who had been reported missing Friday evening were recovered early Saturday from a private pond in Cass County, Texas. (ncd)
Paris Police respond to robbery and assault
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police responded to a woman who claimed she was assaulted trying to prevent a robbery Friday night. Paris police said a clerk reported that she exited the store to collect cash for nightly closing preparation in the 3500 block of Lamar Avenue. She said she observed a male who left the store shortly after buying a bottle of water, re-enter the store around 9 p.m.
Crews responding to fire off Gilmer Rd. in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — Crews are responding to a large fire in North Longview. According to witnesses, the fire broke out close to the intersection of Toler Rd. and Gilmer Rd., near McWhorter Park. The fire is behind a new Starbuck's and near Havoline Xpress Lube and Subway on Gilmer...
3 missing children found dead in pond near Hwy 77
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Three young children’s bodies were recovered from a private pond after they were reported missing in Cass County, Texas. Officials say 9-year-old Zi’ariel Oliver, 8-year-old Amiyah Hughes, and 5-year-old Temari Oliver were reported missing at around 10 p.m. Friday night. Multiple agencies responded to the search, including the Texas Parks and Wildlife, Cass County Sheriff’s Office and volunteer firefighters.
Crews respond after a single-vehicle wreck in Wood County (Wood County, TX)
Crews respond after a single-vehicle wreck in Wood County (Wood County, TX)Nationwide Report. Crews responded after an 18-wheeler rolled over in Wood County. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle wreck took place on SH154 between FM 2869 and the Upshur County line [...]
Gilmer Weather Data for 2022
The Remote Automated Weather Station (RAWS) at the Gilmer Municipal Airport has measured 18.99 inches of precipitation so far in 2022. High temperature to date was 106 on July 9 and July 13. Low was 18 on February 5.
