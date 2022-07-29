Read on www.streetinsider.com
Related
StreetInsider.com
Stericycle (SRCL) Tops Q2 EPS by 1c
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Stericycle (NASDAQ: SRCL) reported Q2 EPS of $0.48, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.47. Revenue for the quarter came in at $679.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $675.84 million.
StreetInsider.com
Forma Therapeutics Holdings (FMTX) Misses Q2 EPS by 11c
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Forma Therapeutics Holdings (NASDAQ: FMTX) reported Q2 EPS of ($1.10), $0.11 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.99). Revenue for the quarter came in at $0 versus the consensus estimate of $0 . For earnings history and...
StreetInsider.com
Orthofix International (OFIX) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c; Lowers Guidance
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Orthofix International (NASDAQ: OFIX) reported Q2 EPS of $0.08, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.05. Revenue for the quarter came in at $118.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $118.25 million.
StreetInsider.com
Global Partners (GLP) Tops Q2 EPS by $3.40
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Global Partners (NYSE: GLP) reported Q2 EPS of $4.61, $3.40 better than the analyst estimate of $1.21. Revenue for the quarter came in at $5.3 billion versus the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. For earnings history and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
StreetInsider.com
Perimeter Solutions (PRM) Tops Q2 EPS by 4c, Revenues Miss
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Perimeter Solutions (NYSE: PRM) reported Q2 EPS of $0.04, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $101 million versus the consensus estimate of $105.22 million. For earnings history and...
StreetInsider.com
Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) Misses Q2 EPS by 1c; Offers FY22 Guidance
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Amneal Pharmaceuticals (: AMRX) reported Q2 EPS of $0.19, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.20. Revenue for the quarter came in at $559 million versus the consensus estimate of $534.44 million. GUIDANCE:. Amneal Pharmaceuticals sees...
StreetInsider.com
Telus (TU) Tops Q2 EPS by 5c
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Telus (NYSE: TU) reported Q2 EPS of Cdn$0.34, Cdn$0.05 better than the analyst estimate of Cdn$0.29. Revenue for the quarter came in at Cdn$4.37 billion versus the consensus estimate of Cdn$4.46 billion.
StreetInsider.com
AdvanSix (ASIX) Misses Q2 EPS by 9c
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. AdvanSix (NYSE: ASIX) reported Q2 EPS of $2.30, $0.09 worse than the analyst estimate of $2.39. Revenue for the quarter came in at $584 million versus the consensus estimate of $557.5 million.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
StreetInsider.com
MoneyGram (MGI) Misses Q2 EPS by 6c
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. MoneyGram (NASDAQ: MGI) reported Q2 EPS of $0.09, $0.06 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.15. Revenue for the quarter came in at $329.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $325.3 million. For earnings history and earnings-related...
StreetInsider.com
Trimble (TRMB) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) reported Q2 EPS of $0.64, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.62. Revenue for the quarter came in at $941.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $928.95 million.
StreetInsider.com
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (BEP) Misses Q2 EPS by 4c
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (NYSE: BEP) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.03), $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.01. Revenue for the quarter came in at $997 million versus the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. For earnings...
StreetInsider.com
Canopy Growth (CGC) Misses Q1 EPS by CAD $5.01
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) reported Q1 EPS of (Cdn$5.23), Cdn$5.01 worse than the analyst estimate of (Cdn$0.22). Revenue for the quarter came in at Cdn$110.1 million versus the consensus estimate of Cdn$0 . For earnings history and...
StreetInsider.com
Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A) (BRK-B) Reports $6,315 of Operating Earnings/share, revenue of $76.2B
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) reported Q1 EPS of -$29,754 per A share or -$19.84 per B share, and $6,315/A share of operating earnings, vs. the analyst estimate of $4,756.84. Revenue for the quarter came in at $76.18 billion versus the consensus estimate of $73.71 billion.
StreetInsider.com
Ocugen (OCGN) Misses Q2 EPS by 1c
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.09), $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.08). For earnings history and earnings-related data on Ocugen (OCGN) click here.
StreetInsider.com
Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) Tops Q2 EPS by 1c
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALDX) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.30), $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.31). For earnings history and earnings-related data on Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) click here.
StreetInsider.com
Cinemark Holdings (CNK) Misses Q2 EPS by 85c
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cinemark Holdings (NYSE: CNK) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.61), $0.85 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.24. Revenue for the quarter came in at $744.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $735.33 million.
StreetInsider.com
Gray Television (GTN) Tops Q2 EPS by 4c
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Gray Television (NYSE: GTN) reported Q2 EPS of $0.91, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.87. Revenue for the quarter came in at $868 million versus the consensus estimate of $854.47 million.
StreetInsider.com
Goodyear Tire (GT) Tops Q2 EPS by 10c, Beats on Revenue
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Goodyear Tire (NASDAQ: GT) reported Q2 EPS of $0.46, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $0.36. Revenue for the quarter came in at $5.2 billion versus the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion.
StreetInsider.com
Fluor Corp. (FLR) Misses Q2 EPS by 16c
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Fluor Corp. (NYSE: FLR) reported Q2 EPS of $0.13, $0.16 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.29. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.3 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion.
StreetInsider.com
AMC Networks (AMCX) Misses Q2 EPS by 24c
AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX) reported Q2 EPS of $2.06, $0.24 worse than the analyst estimate of $2.30. Revenue for the quarter came in at $738 million versus the consensus estimate of $775.15 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on AMC Networks (AMCX) click here.
Comments / 0