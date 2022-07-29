ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

StreetInsider.com

Stericycle (SRCL) Tops Q2 EPS by 1c

Stericycle (NASDAQ: SRCL) reported Q2 EPS of $0.48, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.47. Revenue for the quarter came in at $679.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $675.84 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Forma Therapeutics Holdings (FMTX) Misses Q2 EPS by 11c

Forma Therapeutics Holdings (NASDAQ: FMTX) reported Q2 EPS of ($1.10), $0.11 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.99). Revenue for the quarter came in at $0 versus the consensus estimate of $0 .
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Orthofix International (OFIX) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c; Lowers Guidance

Orthofix International (NASDAQ: OFIX) reported Q2 EPS of $0.08, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.05. Revenue for the quarter came in at $118.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $118.25 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Global Partners (GLP) Tops Q2 EPS by $3.40

Global Partners (NYSE: GLP) reported Q2 EPS of $4.61, $3.40 better than the analyst estimate of $1.21. Revenue for the quarter came in at $5.3 billion versus the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Perimeter Solutions (PRM) Tops Q2 EPS by 4c, Revenues Miss

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE: PRM) reported Q2 EPS of $0.04, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $101 million versus the consensus estimate of $105.22 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) Misses Q2 EPS by 1c; Offers FY22 Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (: AMRX) reported Q2 EPS of $0.19, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.20. Revenue for the quarter came in at $559 million versus the consensus estimate of $534.44 million. GUIDANCE:. Amneal Pharmaceuticals sees...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Telus (TU) Tops Q2 EPS by 5c

Telus (NYSE: TU) reported Q2 EPS of Cdn$0.34, Cdn$0.05 better than the analyst estimate of Cdn$0.29. Revenue for the quarter came in at Cdn$4.37 billion versus the consensus estimate of Cdn$4.46 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

AdvanSix (ASIX) Misses Q2 EPS by 9c

AdvanSix (NYSE: ASIX) reported Q2 EPS of $2.30, $0.09 worse than the analyst estimate of $2.39. Revenue for the quarter came in at $584 million versus the consensus estimate of $557.5 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

MoneyGram (MGI) Misses Q2 EPS by 6c

MoneyGram (NASDAQ: MGI) reported Q2 EPS of $0.09, $0.06 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.15. Revenue for the quarter came in at $329.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $325.3 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Trimble (TRMB) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c

Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) reported Q2 EPS of $0.64, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.62. Revenue for the quarter came in at $941.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $928.95 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (BEP) Misses Q2 EPS by 4c

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (NYSE: BEP) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.03), $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.01. Revenue for the quarter came in at $997 million versus the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Canopy Growth (CGC) Misses Q1 EPS by CAD $5.01

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) reported Q1 EPS of (Cdn$5.23), Cdn$5.01 worse than the analyst estimate of (Cdn$0.22). Revenue for the quarter came in at Cdn$110.1 million versus the consensus estimate of Cdn$0 .
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A) (BRK-B) Reports $6,315 of Operating Earnings/share, revenue of $76.2B

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) reported Q1 EPS of -$29,754 per A share or -$19.84 per B share, and $6,315/A share of operating earnings, vs. the analyst estimate of $4,756.84. Revenue for the quarter came in at $76.18 billion versus the consensus estimate of $73.71 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Ocugen (OCGN) Misses Q2 EPS by 1c

Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.09), $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.08).
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) Tops Q2 EPS by 1c

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALDX) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.30), $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.31).
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Cinemark Holdings (CNK) Misses Q2 EPS by 85c

Cinemark Holdings (NYSE: CNK) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.61), $0.85 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.24. Revenue for the quarter came in at $744.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $735.33 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Gray Television (GTN) Tops Q2 EPS by 4c

Gray Television (NYSE: GTN) reported Q2 EPS of $0.91, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.87. Revenue for the quarter came in at $868 million versus the consensus estimate of $854.47 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Goodyear Tire (GT) Tops Q2 EPS by 10c, Beats on Revenue

Goodyear Tire (NASDAQ: GT) reported Q2 EPS of $0.46, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $0.36. Revenue for the quarter came in at $5.2 billion versus the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Fluor Corp. (FLR) Misses Q2 EPS by 16c

Fluor Corp. (NYSE: FLR) reported Q2 EPS of $0.13, $0.16 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.29. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.3 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

AMC Networks (AMCX) Misses Q2 EPS by 24c

AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX) reported Q2 EPS of $2.06, $0.24 worse than the analyst estimate of $2.30. Revenue for the quarter came in at $738 million versus the consensus estimate of $775.15 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on AMC Networks (AMCX) click here.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

