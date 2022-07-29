News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Stericycle (NASDAQ: SRCL) reported Q2 EPS of $0.48, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.47. Revenue for the quarter came in at $679.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $675.84 million.

STOCKS ・ 17 HOURS AGO