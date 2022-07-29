ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Forrester (FORR) Tops Q2 EPS by 26c; Offers FY22 Guidance

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago
www.streetinsider.com

Related
StreetInsider.com

Addus HomeCare (ADUS) Tops Q2 EPS by 1c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ: ADUS) reported Q2 EPS of $0.91, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.90. Revenue for the quarter came in at $236.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $238.47 million. For earnings history and...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Axonics, Inc. (AXNX) Tops Q2 EPS by 8c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.47), $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.55). Revenue for the quarter came in at $69 million versus the consensus estimate of $59.6 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ: CSWC) reported Q2 EPS of $0.50, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.48. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC)...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Clarus (CLAR) Tops Q2 EPS by 19c, $50M Buyback Plan

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Clarus (NASDAQ: CLAR) reported Q2 EPS of $0.33, $0.19 better than the analyst estimate of $0.14. Revenue for the quarter came in at $114.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $110.16 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c; Guides Higher

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) reported Q2 EPS of $0.21, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.18. Revenue for the quarter came in at $267.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $254.63 million.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Varonis Systems (VRNS) Tops Q2 EPS by 1c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Varonis Systems (NASDAQ: VRNS) reported Q2 EPS of $0.00, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.01). Revenue for the quarter came in at $111.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $111.26 million. GUIDANCE:. Varonis Systems sees...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Rambus (RMBS) Misses Q2 EPS by 9c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Rambus (NASDAQ: RMBS) reported Q2 EPS of $0.31, $0.09 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.40. Revenue for the quarter came in at $121.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $137.2 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Comstock Resources (CRK) Tops Q2 EPS by 9c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Comstock Resources (NYSE: CRK) reported Q2 EPS of $1.00, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of $0.91. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Comstock Resources (CRK) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Credit Acceptance (CACC) Tops Q2 EPS by $1.03

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ: CACC) reported Q2 EPS of $13.92, $1.03 better than the analyst estimate of $12.89. Revenue for the quarter came in at $457.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $454.77 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

SBA Communications (SBAC) Misses Q2 EPS by 26c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. SBA Communications (NASDAQ: SBAC) reported Q2 EPS of $0.64, $0.26 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.90. Revenue for the quarter came in at $652 million versus the consensus estimate of $625.82 million. For earnings history and...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Enact Holdings (ACT) Tops Q2 EPS by 39c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Enact Holdings (NASDAQ: ACT) reported Q2 EPS of $1.26, $0.39 better than the analyst estimate of $0.87. Revenue for the quarter came in at $273.54 million versus the consensus estimate of $251.61 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Transocean (RIG) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Transocean (NYSE: RIG) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.10), $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.13). Revenue for the quarter came in at $692 million versus the consensus estimate of $695.67 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

DaVita (DVA) Tops Q2 EPS by 21c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. DaVita (NYSE: DVA) reported Q2 EPS of $2.30, $0.21 better than the analyst estimate of $2.09. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.93 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Avis Budget Group (CAR) Tops Q2 EPS by $4.35

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ: CAR) reported Q2 EPS of $15.94, $4.35 better than the analyst estimate of $11.59. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.24 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. For earnings history...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Tops Q2 EPS by 14c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE: RHP) reported Q2 EPS of $0.91, $0.14 better than the analyst estimate of $0.77. Revenue for the quarter came in at $470.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $427.84 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Aflac (AFL) Tops Q2 EPS by 88c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Aflac (NYSE: AFL) reported Q2 EPS of $2.16, $0.88 better than the analyst estimate of $1.28. Revenue for the quarter came in at $5.4 billion versus the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Boise Cascade (BCC) Tops Q2 EPS by 79c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Boise Cascade (NYSE: BCC) reported Q2 EPS of $5.49, $0.79 better than the analyst estimate of $4.70. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.3 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Reports Q2 FFO of $0.80

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) reported Q2 FFO of $0.80, versus $0.80 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $453.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $427.23 million. For...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

