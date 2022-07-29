News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. DaVita (NYSE: DVA) reported Q2 EPS of $2.30, $0.21 better than the analyst estimate of $2.09. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.93 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion.

STOCKS ・ 10 HOURS AGO