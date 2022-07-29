Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) Tops Q2 EPS by 4c

www.streetinsider.com
Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Reports Q2 FFO of $0.80
Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) reported Q2 FFO of $0.80, versus $0.80 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $453.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $427.23 million.
Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Tops Q2 EPS by 14c
Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE: RHP) reported Q2 EPS of $0.91, $0.14 better than the analyst estimate of $0.77. Revenue for the quarter came in at $470.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $427.84 million.
Danaos Corporation (DAC) Tops Q2 EPS by $2.10
Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) reported Q2 EPS of $7.59, $2.10 better than the analyst estimate of $5.49. Revenue for the quarter came in at $250.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $208.7 million.
Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Earnings
Clarus (CLAR) Tops Q2 EPS by 19c, $50M Buyback Plan
Clarus (NASDAQ: CLAR) reported Q2 EPS of $0.33, $0.19 better than the analyst estimate of $0.14. Revenue for the quarter came in at $114.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $110.16 million.
Sterling Construction (STRL) Tops Q2 EPS by 12c, Offers Guidance
Sterling Construction (NASDAQ: STRL) reported Q2 EPS of $0.86, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of $0.74. Revenue for the quarter came in at $510.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $480 million. GUIDANCE:. Sterling Construction sees...
Matson (MATX) Tops Q2 EPS by 122c
Matson (NYSE: MATX) reported Q2 EPS of $9.49, $1.22 better than the analyst estimate of $8.27. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.26 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.2 billion.
Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c
Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ: CSWC) reported Q2 EPS of $0.50, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.48.
Transocean (RIG) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c
Transocean (NYSE: RIG) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.10), $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.13). Revenue for the quarter came in at $692 million versus the consensus estimate of $695.67 million.
Credit Acceptance (CACC) Tops Q2 EPS by $1.03
Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ: CACC) reported Q2 EPS of $13.92, $1.03 better than the analyst estimate of $12.89. Revenue for the quarter came in at $457.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $454.77 million.
Comstock Resources (CRK) Tops Q2 EPS by 9c
Comstock Resources (NYSE: CRK) reported Q2 EPS of $1.00, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of $0.91.
CNO Financial Group (CNO) Tops Q2 EPS by 25c
CNO Financial Group (NYSE: CNO) reported Q2 EPS of $0.71, $0.25 better than the analyst estimate of $0.46. Revenue for the quarter came in at $855 million versus the consensus estimate of $905.9 million.
DaVita (DVA) Tops Q2 EPS by 21c
DaVita (NYSE: DVA) reported Q2 EPS of $2.30, $0.21 better than the analyst estimate of $2.09. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.93 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion.
Varonis Systems (VRNS) Tops Q2 EPS by 1c
Varonis Systems (NASDAQ: VRNS) reported Q2 EPS of $0.00, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.01). Revenue for the quarter came in at $111.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $111.26 million. GUIDANCE:. Varonis Systems sees...
Axonics, Inc. (AXNX) Tops Q2 EPS by 8c
Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.47), $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.55). Revenue for the quarter came in at $69 million versus the consensus estimate of $59.6 million.
Rambus (RMBS) Misses Q2 EPS by 9c
Rambus (NASDAQ: RMBS) reported Q2 EPS of $0.31, $0.09 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.40. Revenue for the quarter came in at $121.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $137.2 million.
SBA Communications (SBAC) Misses Q2 EPS by 26c
SBA Communications (NASDAQ: SBAC) reported Q2 EPS of $0.64, $0.26 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.90. Revenue for the quarter came in at $652 million versus the consensus estimate of $625.82 million.
Leggett & Platt (LEG) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS; Offers FY22 Guidance
Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) reported Q2 EPS of $0.70, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.70. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.33 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion.
American States Water (AWR) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS
American States Water (NYSE: AWR) reported Q2 EPS of $0.71, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.71.
Enact Holdings (ACT) Tops Q2 EPS by 39c
Enact Holdings (NASDAQ: ACT) reported Q2 EPS of $1.26, $0.39 better than the analyst estimate of $0.87. Revenue for the quarter came in at $273.54 million versus the consensus estimate of $251.61 million.
