Danaos Corporation (DAC) Tops Q2 EPS by $2.10

Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) reported Q2 EPS of $7.59, $2.10 better than the analyst estimate of $5.49. Revenue for the quarter came in at $250.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $208.7 million.
Transocean (RIG) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c

Transocean (NYSE: RIG) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.10), $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.13). Revenue for the quarter came in at $692 million versus the consensus estimate of $695.67 million.
Sterling Construction (STRL) Tops Q2 EPS by 12c, Offers Guidance

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ: STRL) reported Q2 EPS of $0.86, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of $0.74. Revenue for the quarter came in at $510.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $480 million.
Neuronetics (STIM) Earnings

Like Neuronetics (STIM) Earnings? Also look at RMR, CRC, DARE, ANIK. Neuronetics (STIM) PT More Than Doubled to $20 at Piper Sandler on 'Big Beat'
CNO Financial Group (CNO) Tops Q2 EPS by 25c

CNO Financial Group (NYSE: CNO) reported Q2 EPS of $0.71, $0.25 better than the analyst estimate of $0.46. Revenue for the quarter came in at $855 million versus the consensus estimate of $905.9 million.
Clarus (CLAR) Tops Q2 EPS by 19c, $50M Buyback Plan

Clarus (NASDAQ: CLAR) reported Q2 EPS of $0.33, $0.19 better than the analyst estimate of $0.14. Revenue for the quarter came in at $114.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $110.16 million.
Credit Acceptance (CACC) Tops Q2 EPS by $1.03

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ: CACC) reported Q2 EPS of $13.92, $1.03 better than the analyst estimate of $12.89. Revenue for the quarter came in at $457.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $454.77 million.
James River Group (JRVR) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c

James River Group (NASDAQ: JRVR) reported Q2 EPS of $0.52, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.50.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) Earnings

Like Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) Earnings? Also look at X, CO, OAS, TRGP. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) PT Raised to $36 at Needham & Company; 'POMC Phase 3 Data Slip to 3Q19, but LEPR Ahead of Schedule'. June 15, 2018 7:22 AM. May 14, 2018 8:11 AM.
Axonics, Inc. (AXNX) Tops Q2 EPS by 8c

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.47), $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.55). Revenue for the quarter came in at $69 million versus the consensus estimate of $59.6 million.
Leggett & Platt (LEG) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS; Offers FY22 Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) reported Q2 EPS of $0.70, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.70. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.33 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion.
