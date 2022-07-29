www.streetinsider.com
Related
StreetInsider.com
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE) Earnings
Like Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE) Earnings? Also look at EVA, RMO, FUV, LTHM.
StreetInsider.com
Enact Holdings (ACT) Tops Q2 EPS by 39c
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Enact Holdings (NASDAQ: ACT) reported Q2 EPS of $1.26, $0.39 better than the analyst estimate of $0.87. Revenue for the quarter came in at $273.54 million versus the consensus estimate of $251.61 million.
StreetInsider.com
Surgery Partners, Inc. (SGRY) Earnings
Like Surgery Partners, Inc. (SGRY) Earnings? Also look at JMIA, LB, KEYS, JWN.
StreetInsider.com
Axonics, Inc. (AXNX) Tops Q2 EPS by 8c
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.47), $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.55). Revenue for the quarter came in at $69 million versus the consensus estimate of $59.6 million.
IN THIS ARTICLE
StreetInsider.com
CNO Financial Group (CNO) Tops Q2 EPS by 25c
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. CNO Financial Group (NYSE: CNO) reported Q2 EPS of $0.71, $0.25 better than the analyst estimate of $0.46. Revenue for the quarter came in at $855 million versus the consensus estimate of $905.9 million. For earnings history...
StreetInsider.com
Clarus (CLAR) Tops Q2 EPS by 19c, $50M Buyback Plan
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Clarus (NASDAQ: CLAR) reported Q2 EPS of $0.33, $0.19 better than the analyst estimate of $0.14. Revenue for the quarter came in at $114.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $110.16 million.
StreetInsider.com
Smith International Inc. (SII) Earnings
Like Smith International Inc. (SII) Earnings? Also look at BKH, NWE, SR, UTL.
StreetInsider.com
Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) Earnings
Like Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) Earnings? Also look at GPRO, NUAN, JACK, SONO.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
StreetInsider.com
SBA Communications (SBAC) Misses Q2 EPS by 26c
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. SBA Communications (NASDAQ: SBAC) reported Q2 EPS of $0.64, $0.26 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.90. Revenue for the quarter came in at $652 million versus the consensus estimate of $625.82 million. For earnings history and...
StreetInsider.com
Matson (MATX) Tops Q2 EPS by 122c
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Matson (NYSE: MATX) reported Q2 EPS of $9.49, $1.22 better than the analyst estimate of $8.27. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.26 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.2 billion.
StreetInsider.com
DaVita (DVA) Tops Q2 EPS by 21c
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. DaVita (NYSE: DVA) reported Q2 EPS of $2.30, $0.21 better than the analyst estimate of $2.09. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.93 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion.
StreetInsider.com
Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Reports Q2 FFO of $0.80
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) reported Q2 FFO of $0.80, versus $0.80 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $453.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $427.23 million. For...
StreetInsider.com
Credit Acceptance (CACC) Tops Q2 EPS by $1.03
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ: CACC) reported Q2 EPS of $13.92, $1.03 better than the analyst estimate of $12.89. Revenue for the quarter came in at $457.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $454.77 million.
StreetInsider.com
Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Tops Q2 EPS by 14c
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE: RHP) reported Q2 EPS of $0.91, $0.14 better than the analyst estimate of $0.77. Revenue for the quarter came in at $470.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $427.84 million.
StreetInsider.com
UPDATE: Berenberg Downgrades Teladoc (TDOC) to Hold
Berenberg analyst Ravi Misra downgraded Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC) from Buy to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com
Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Earnings
Like Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Earnings? Also look at RPAI, MPW, AQST, EDAP.
StreetInsider.com
UPDATE: Berenberg Downgrades Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) to Hold
Berenberg analyst Nate Crossett downgraded Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE: FCPT) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com
Leggett & Platt (LEG) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS; Offers FY22 Guidance
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) reported Q2 EPS of $0.70, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.70. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.33 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion.
StreetInsider.com
Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) Earnings
Like Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) Earnings? Also look at GPRE, MMP, WPZ, WMB.
StreetInsider.com
Apollo Endosurgery (APEN) Earnings
Like Apollo Endosurgery (APEN) Earnings? Also look at TLRY, APHA, TRIT, SIOX.
Comments / 0