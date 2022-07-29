MARTINSBURG- A local man is faced with a list of accusations stemming from a Lewis County drug bust early Monday, authorities say. Members via the county’s Drug Task Force have announced the arrest of Tyler J. Moroughan, 29, of Martinsburg, NY. He is officially charged with a felony count of criminally possessing a controlled substance in the third-degree, along with two misdemeanor counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second-degree and one misdemeanor count of criminally possessing a weapon in the fourth-degree.

LEWIS COUNTY, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO