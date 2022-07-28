ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Construction underway on Schweitzer’s employee housing project

 PONDERAY — Foundations are being laid, both literally and physically, as Schweitzer’s new employee housing development takes shape in the city. Thanks to Spokane-based Yost Gallagher Construction, Schweitzer officials said primary excavation work and concrete foundations have been poured, marking the beginning of a multi-phase project and furthering the Sandpoint resort's dedication to providing first-rate employee housing.
Camp Bay negotiations break down

SAGLE — Following a heated exchange between Fred Arn of 50feet.net and Bill Brownlee of M3, negotiations to resolve a question of public beach access in the Camp Bay area have ended. That puts the issue back into the legal arena. Both parties will be in court Aug. 10,...
WSDOT will not remove cooling center from Camp Hope despite City’s demand

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation will not remove a cooling center at Camp Hope despite the City of Spokane’s demand it be taken down. In a joint statement with the Washington Department of Commerce, WSDOT said: “Ultimately, the safety and well being of people is our paramount concern. In response to the city administration’s notice of...
Crews putting up signage for first phase of I-90, State Highway 41 construction

POST FALLS, Idaho — Drivers will not yet see impacts from the construction project on I-90 and State Highway 41 in Post Falls. Traffic closures were supposed to begin on the years-long project Monday, but the Idaho Transportation Department said those will not begin until the contractor hires a traffic control supervisor. ITD says there is no estimated time for...
Young Republicans expel members

Idaho Young Republicans have expelled two members after a Kootenai County delegate to the state GOP convention allegedly used homeless families as part of a political prank. John Spiers, executive director of Valley House Homeless Shelter in Twin Falls, said last week that David Reilly is responsible for distributing fake flyers at the shelter advertising “pizza for the hungry” at a meet-and-greet with former Idaho GOP Chairman Tom Luna. The real event, called “Pizza for Patriots,” was advertised to all delegates at the convention.
Contention stirs over cooling tent at Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. – With extreme heat continuing into the weekend, concern grows for those living at Camp Hope, but there’s a battle brewing over whether or not the cooling tent put up in the camp earlier this week can stay up. When the cooling center was put up,...
Schedule concealed carry license appointments online

COEUR d’ALENE — Beginning Aug. 1, Kootenai County residents can get appointments for concealed weapons licenses and fingerprint services through the QLess app. Idaho residents aged 18 and older don’t need a license in order to carry a lawfully-possessed firearm. But those who obtain an enhanced license can carry concealed in the many states that recognize licenses issued in Idaho.
Bureau of Land Management adds to Eastern WA fire restrictions

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Spokane District has added on to its recently-announced fire restrictions order, adding the ban of firearm discharges outside of lawful hunting. On BLM and Bureau of Reclamation Land in Benton, Chelan, Douglas, Franklin, Grant and Yakima counties, the temporary addition will go into place at the start of July 29.
Hartman announces candidacy for NIC trustee seat

Ronald Hartman, who moved to Kootenai County in September 2020 from Tucson, Ariz., announced this week that he is running for the Zone 1 seat on the North Idaho College Board of Trustees. Hartman "retired from Caterpillar July 2021 after 45 years in corporate 100 companies," said a news release.
Idaho Department of Lands announces they are auctioning state lands, will allow remote bidders

Idaho officials are looking to expand the number of participants in auctions for state lands and potentially bring in more money by allowing remote bidding. The announcement by the Idaho Department of Lands on Wednesday comes ahead of an Aug. 13 auction in Coeur d'Alene for 10 cottage sites at Priest Lake in northern Idaho and an auction this fall for a 14-acre "high-end" island in Payette Lake near the vacation and second-home town of McCall in west-central Idaho.
Vandalism by fire at Blue Grass Park

Two early morning fires today at Bluegrass Park near Lake City High School in Coeur d’Alene have been deemed arson by fire investigators. One fire was reported at 2:45 and the other was reported at 7:45, said a news release from Coeur d’Alene Fire. Coeur d’Alene Fire and...
‘We know people are suffering’: Local volunteers help people experiencing homelessness to battle heatwave

SPOKANE, Wash.– As the scorching heat wave continues this weekend, many people who are vulnerable to this extreme heat struggle to stay cool. Volunteers from a local church went to help those people battle the heat wave this weekend, providing water and food. “We know that it’s hot. We know people are suffering. It’s not a good thing,” said Bill...
Two lanes blocked at Pines and Trent due to rollover accident

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Two lanes are blocked near the intersection of Pines and Trent while emergency crews respond to a rollover accident. The leftmost lane remains open for traffic. Spokane Valley Fire Department is on scene, as are other first responders. The cause of the accident and extent...
Real ID required in 2023 to fly out of Spokane International

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Washington passengers will soon be required to present a Real ID to fly out of the Spokane International Airport. Congress passed the Real ID Act in 2005, establishing minimum security standards for ID cards and state-issued driver's licenses to travel by air or while visiting certain federal facilities.
