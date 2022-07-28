sandpointreader.com
Bonner County Daily Bee
Construction underway on Schweitzer’s employee housing project
PONDERAY — Foundations are being laid, both literally and physically, as Schweitzer’s new employee housing development takes shape in the city. Thanks to Spokane-based Yost Gallagher Construction, Schweitzer officials said primary excavation work and concrete foundations have been poured, marking the beginning of a multi-phase project and furthering the Sandpoint resort's dedication to providing first-rate employee housing.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Camp Bay negotiations break down
SAGLE — Following a heated exchange between Fred Arn of 50feet.net and Bill Brownlee of M3, negotiations to resolve a question of public beach access in the Camp Bay area have ended. That puts the issue back into the legal arena. Both parties will be in court Aug. 10,...
WSDOT will not remove cooling center from Camp Hope despite City’s demand
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation will not remove a cooling center at Camp Hope despite the City of Spokane’s demand it be taken down. In a joint statement with the Washington Department of Commerce, WSDOT said: “Ultimately, the safety and well being of people is our paramount concern. In response to the city administration’s notice of...
Crews putting up signage for first phase of I-90, State Highway 41 construction
POST FALLS, Idaho — Drivers will not yet see impacts from the construction project on I-90 and State Highway 41 in Post Falls. Traffic closures were supposed to begin on the years-long project Monday, but the Idaho Transportation Department said those will not begin until the contractor hires a traffic control supervisor. ITD says there is no estimated time for...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Young Republicans expel members
Idaho Young Republicans have expelled two members after a Kootenai County delegate to the state GOP convention allegedly used homeless families as part of a political prank. John Spiers, executive director of Valley House Homeless Shelter in Twin Falls, said last week that David Reilly is responsible for distributing fake flyers at the shelter advertising “pizza for the hungry” at a meet-and-greet with former Idaho GOP Chairman Tom Luna. The real event, called “Pizza for Patriots,” was advertised to all delegates at the convention.
FOX 28 Spokane
Contention stirs over cooling tent at Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. – With extreme heat continuing into the weekend, concern grows for those living at Camp Hope, but there’s a battle brewing over whether or not the cooling tent put up in the camp earlier this week can stay up. When the cooling center was put up,...
Big construction project at I-90 and Highway 41 interchange starts Monday
POST FALLS, ID.— A stretch of Post Falls will get a brand-new look over the next couple of years. Construction is set to begin at the interchange at I-90 and Highway 41 on Monday. The Idaho Department of Transportation wants to try and make it safer for drivers in the area. The area has seen some serious crashes and deaths....
Coeur d'Alene Press
Schedule concealed carry license appointments online
COEUR d’ALENE — Beginning Aug. 1, Kootenai County residents can get appointments for concealed weapons licenses and fingerprint services through the QLess app. Idaho residents aged 18 and older don’t need a license in order to carry a lawfully-possessed firearm. But those who obtain an enhanced license can carry concealed in the many states that recognize licenses issued in Idaho.
nbcrightnow.com
Bureau of Land Management adds to Eastern WA fire restrictions
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Spokane District has added on to its recently-announced fire restrictions order, adding the ban of firearm discharges outside of lawful hunting. On BLM and Bureau of Reclamation Land in Benton, Chelan, Douglas, Franklin, Grant and Yakima counties, the temporary addition will go into place at the start of July 29.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Hartman announces candidacy for NIC trustee seat
Ronald Hartman, who moved to Kootenai County in September 2020 from Tucson, Ariz., announced this week that he is running for the Zone 1 seat on the North Idaho College Board of Trustees. Hartman "retired from Caterpillar July 2021 after 45 years in corporate 100 companies," said a news release.
Idaho Department of Lands announces they are auctioning state lands, will allow remote bidders
Idaho officials are looking to expand the number of participants in auctions for state lands and potentially bring in more money by allowing remote bidding. The announcement by the Idaho Department of Lands on Wednesday comes ahead of an Aug. 13 auction in Coeur d'Alene for 10 cottage sites at Priest Lake in northern Idaho and an auction this fall for a 14-acre "high-end" island in Payette Lake near the vacation and second-home town of McCall in west-central Idaho.
Delays expected on Trent Ave as work continues on Barker Rd
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Drivers who use Trent Ave between Flora Road and Wellesley Ave should use an alternate route starting Sunday afternoon. Washington State Department of Transportation crews will continue construction of the new bridge over the BNSF Railway at Barker Road. On Monday, crews will begin setting...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Vandalism by fire at Blue Grass Park
Two early morning fires today at Bluegrass Park near Lake City High School in Coeur d’Alene have been deemed arson by fire investigators. One fire was reported at 2:45 and the other was reported at 7:45, said a news release from Coeur d’Alene Fire. Coeur d’Alene Fire and...
Coeur d'Alene Press
WATCH: Flyover of new interchange at I-90 and Hwy 41
Fly through this animated video on the redesign of the I-90 and SH-41 interchange in Post Falls. Video provided by the Idaho Transportation Department.
FOX 28 Spokane
Ambulance involved in major vehicle accident on Saturday in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) confirmed a major vehicle accident involving an ambulance happened around 2:20 p.m. on Saturday, July 30. The accident happened at the intersection of east Appleway Blvd. and south Park Rd. as the ambulance was driving through with lights and sirens on.
‘We know people are suffering’: Local volunteers help people experiencing homelessness to battle heatwave
SPOKANE, Wash.– As the scorching heat wave continues this weekend, many people who are vulnerable to this extreme heat struggle to stay cool. Volunteers from a local church went to help those people battle the heat wave this weekend, providing water and food. “We know that it’s hot. We know people are suffering. It’s not a good thing,” said Bill...
FOX 28 Spokane
Two lanes blocked at Pines and Trent due to rollover accident
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Two lanes are blocked near the intersection of Pines and Trent while emergency crews respond to a rollover accident. The leftmost lane remains open for traffic. Spokane Valley Fire Department is on scene, as are other first responders. The cause of the accident and extent...
Real ID required in 2023 to fly out of Spokane International
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Washington passengers will soon be required to present a Real ID to fly out of the Spokane International Airport. Congress passed the Real ID Act in 2005, establishing minimum security standards for ID cards and state-issued driver's licenses to travel by air or while visiting certain federal facilities.
KXLY
Police: Two fires intentionally set at Bluegrass Park Friday morning
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Two early morning fires occurred Friday morning at Bluegrass Park near Lake City High School. The Coeur d’Alene Fire Department responded to the fires. The first occurred around 2:45 a.m. and the other was at 7:45 a.m. Fire investigators and Coeur d’Alene Police...
North Idaho murder to be featured on 'Forensic Files' true crime documentary
HOPE, IDAHO, Idaho — The murder of a former Hope city clerk — and subsequent invesitgation which brought her killer to justice — will be the focus of an episode of “Forensic Files II” on HLN this weekend. Shirley Ramey, then age 79, was found...
