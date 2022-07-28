jacksonvillereview.com
Klamath Falls News
McKinney and China 2 Fire Update for July 31, 2022
YREKA, Calif. - Activity on both fires moderated into the evening as a heavy smoke inversion settled over the fire. The fire became active again at about midnight. Crews were actively engaged in structure protection overnight, especially in the Klamath River area. Little progression was observed on the fire’s edge closest to Yreka City.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 140 Fatality Klamath Co., August 1
On Friday, July 29, 2022, at approximately 2:13 A.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a report of a pedestrian struck on State Route 140 near milepost 49. A Ford F-150 was traveling eastbound on State Route 140 when it struck a tow truck operator, who was outside of his tow truck retrieving a vehicle from the side of the highway. The tow truck operator, identified as Spencer Hughes (32) of Klamath Falls, was transported by ambulance but died en route. The investigation is ongoing. OSP was assisted on scene by Rocky Point Fire.
Klamath Falls News
Impressive footage from the McKinley Fire
There is an abundance of impressive video footage coming out in relation to the McKinney Fire in Northern California west of Yreka. As of 8:00 AM, July 31, 2022, the fire is over 51,000 acres and growing significantly. A variety of footage shows evacuations, timelapses, aerial views, night vision, and...
KDRV
China2 Fire combines with Evans Fire
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. -- The China2 Fire has combined with the nearby Evans Fire about two miles west of Seiad, according to the U.S. Forest Service - Klamath National Forest. The fire is estimated to be 300 to 350 acres. Access to the fire is difficult, due to the rugged terrain.
Mount Shasta Herald
Out-of-control creek threatens to dry up Siskiyou County town
Flash floods rushing down Mt. Shasta have put an entire town's water supply in jeopardy and could hamper its volunteer fire department should a fire break out. The potential calamity is playing out in the small Siskiyou County town of McCloud where on the outskirts sits a system of pipes that carry pure spring water to residents' taps and fire hydrants.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ With wildfire risk increasing, firefighters train and stage in Klamath Falls
Hose lays and home assessments were on the agenda as a firefighters gathered in Klamath County. Fire crews from Lane County were pre-positioned by the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal due to the increasing threat of wildfire. The task force includes 14 firefighters, four engines, and a water tender.
KTVL
Oregon Department of Forestry responds to four fires in Jackson County
Jackson County, Ore. — ODF Southwest Oregon District firefighters have responded to four small fires across Jackson County. At this time, there is no active fire and firefighters are making good progress in mopping up. "Near the border, ODF, CAL FIRE Siskiyou Unit, Colestin Rural Fire District and Jackson...
Maps: See where the McKinney Fire is burning in Northern California
The McKinney Fire broke out Friday afternoon in Northern California's Siskiyou County, northwest of the town of Yreka, and exploded overnight, triggering evacuations.
krcrtv.com
UPDATE: McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County has burned over 52,000 acres
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — For the most up-to-date information on the McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County, please click here. McKinneyFire has currently burned 52,498 acres with 0% containment, according to Cal Fire. No word yet on containment. Update: JULY 31 11:00 AM. Klamath National Forest is now reporting the...
KDRV
ODF Firefighters knock down several small fires across Jackson County
CENTRAL POINT, Ore-- ODF Southwest Oregon District firefighters have been kept busy across Jackson County on Saturday. According to ODF Southwest, crews have responded to four small fires across county during the early parts of Saturday morning. Here is the latest information that NewsWatch 12 has been able to find...
thatoregonlife.com
Excessive Heat, Thunderstorms, Fire Near Border A Concern For Wildfires In Southern Oregon
While much of Oregon is under heat advisories, Southern Oregon is under excessive heat warnings, red flag warnings, and fire watches this weekend and is preparing for thunderstorms and potential new fires. Many new wildfires have already started due to lightning strikes and dry conditions this weekend in Southern Oregon and Northern California near the border, and are now sending smoke around Southern Oregon.
kezi.com
Crews fight new 100 acre fire in Umpqua National Forest
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- Fire crews are responding to a new fire in the Umpqua National Forest. The fire is actively burning in timber near Windigo Pass off Forest Service Road 60 on the Douglas and Klamath county divide, according to officials. The fire is estimated to be about 100...
oregontoday.net
Illegal Marijuana Grow Southern Oregon, July 29
On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, the Oregon State Police’s Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 1600 block of Southside Rd. Grants Pass, Josephine County. As a result, 3,114 illegal marijuana plants contained in five large greenhouses were located, seized, and ultimately destroyed. Three individuals were detained at the scene; one adult male and two juveniles, all of whom have permanent addresses in New York. Also seized during the investigation was one semi-automatic firearm with no serial number. Additionally, the property is subject to multiple code violations through Josephine County Code Enforcement for human waste, unpermitted structures (greenhouses), and dangerous excavation. Josephine County will move forward with enforcement action against the property owner which could result in the property’s closure for one calendar year (illegal drug cultivation) and possible civil forfeiture. The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.
ijpr.org
Rejoining a landscape: Southern Oregon coalition moves forward with I-5 wildlife crossings
One morning in late March, Charlie Schelz, an ecologist with the Bureau of Land Management, hiked across a steel railroad bridge that spans Interstate 5 near Siskiyou Summit, four-and-a-half miles from the Oregon-California border. Gravel crunched under his feet as a ceaseless river of cars and trucks roared below. At the end of the bridge, Schelz set down his backpack and unlocked the cable that secured a trail camera to a tree.
KTVL
Ask 10: What's being built at the corner of Biddle and Airport Road?
MEDFORD — News 10 viewer Berna asked, "What's being built at the corner of Biddle Road and Airport Road?" News 10 spoke with Medford City Planning and found out that the construction project is a 30,000-square-foot ambulatory surgery center by Southern Oregon Orthopedics. Southern Oregon Orthopedics merged with Paragon...
oregontoday.net
I-5 Fatality, Douglas Co., July 28
On July 26, 2022, at approximately 3:26 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 155. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound silver Toyota 4-Runner, operated by Loyd Price (78) of Roseburg, left the roadway, struck a guardrail, traveled down an embankment, and rolled. The 4-Runner came to rest on the railroad tracks. Loyd Price was initially alert when medics arrived but suffered a medical event shortly after the crash and was pronounced deceased. His passenger, Deborah Price (73) of Roseburg suffered injuries and was transported to an area hospital. OSP was assisted by North Douglas Fire, Oregon Department of Transportation, Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office, and South Lane County Fire.
KTVL
Ashland deploys Red Flag warning ahead of weekend thunderstorms, firefighters prepare
Southern Oregon — Extra resources are in Southern Oregon to handle any potential lightning-caused fires, from the buttressing of Klamath County forces by Lane County firefighters, to the Northwest Oregon Strike Team supporting the Southwest district of Oregon Department of Forestry. Amid triple-digit temperatures and the hottest days of...
KGW
OSHA investigating dozens of heat-related complaints at Oregon worksites
PORTLAND, Ore. — With new rules in effect to protect workers during hot temperatures, Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has received more than 60 complaints for heat-related concerns at workplaces as hot temperatures have hit the Northwest this week. OSHA has at least nine open heat-related inspections...
KDRV
Red Flag Warning shutting down Prescott Park for several hours in Medford
MEDFORD, Ore-- Because of current weather conditions across Southern Oregon, the US National Weather Service Medford Oregon has issued a Red Flag Warning for Medford from 2-8 p.m. today (July 30). According to Medford City Officials, Prescott Park will be closed to the public throughout the duration of this warning.
kqennewsradio.com
TRIPLE DIGITS FRIDAY, NEW RECORD HIGH FOR MEDFORD
Triple digit temperatures continued around southern Oregon Friday, with Medford setting a new record for the date. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said the mercury reached 114 degrees at the Medford airport. The previous record for July 29th was 109 degrees, set in 2015. The Roseburg Regional Airport had a high of 102 degrees., The record for the date was 106 degrees, set in 2009.
