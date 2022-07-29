Enjoy some cool August activities at the Rock Island Library

www.rigov.org
Rock Island Parks and Recreation Fall Activity Guide
Over 20 events and concerts, NEW activities from Adult Field Day, Flickerball, Tumbling, Wrapped Zen Rocks, Warrior Strength and more!. Plan to stay active this fall! Rock Island Parks and Recreation has concerts, events, fitness, sports, trips, swim lessons, golf and more!. Choose from over 20 events and concerts, 28...
For Immediate Release
On Monday, August 1, 2022 at approximately 1:16 A.M. the Rock Island Police Department responded to the 500 block of 14th Avenue in reference to a report of shots fired. Responding officers located a 24-year old female suffering from a serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Officers learned she had been walking in the area with another subject at the time of the incident. The victim was transported by ambulance to Unity Point Trinity for treatment. Officers located a crime scene in the intersection of 6th Street and 14th Avenue.
