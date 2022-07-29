Enjoy some cool August activities at the Rock Island Library

On Monday, August 1, 2022 at approximately 1:16 A.M. the Rock Island Police Department responded to the 500 block of 14th Avenue in reference to a report of shots fired. Responding officers located a 24-year old female suffering from a serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Officers learned she had been walking in the area with another subject at the time of the incident. The victim was transported by ambulance to Unity Point Trinity for treatment. Officers located a crime scene in the intersection of 6th Street and 14th Avenue.

ROCK ISLAND, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO