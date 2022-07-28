Washington County, Florida Emergency Operations Advises Partial Closing of Kent Road in Chipley on Thursday, July 28, 2022

fosterfollynews.net
Related
wdhn.com
ROAD CLOSURE: County road in Dale Co. will be closed
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A road in Dale County will be closed temporarily for repairs starting Tuesday morning. Dale County Road and Bridge are scheduled to begin repairs on Tuesday, August 2nd, at 7:00 a.m. County Road 445 will be closed between Averett Street and County Road 17....
WJHG-TV
Washington County commissioner, Steve Joyner, dies at age 66
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Allen Steve Joyner, 66, of Chipley, passed away surrounded by family on July 31st, 2022. Joyner was born on March 11, 1956 in Escambia county. According to Washington County officials, he owned and operated several businesses throughout Jackson and Washington Counties including J&J Service Center,...
waltonso.org
FLHSMV FLOW BUS VISITS WALTON COUNTY JAIL; MORE THAN 40 INMATES RECEIVE ID CARDS
WALTON COUNTY, Fla— Inmates incarcerated at the Walton County Jail were given a special opportunity Monday. The Florida Licensing on Wheels (FLOW) bus visited the Walton County Jail, pulling into the facility to provide qualified inmates with the chance to renew their license or get an ID card. The...
WJHG-TV
Fatal crash on State Road 73 in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, two people are dead after a crash in Calhoun County Sunday afternoon. Troopers say a woman from Georgia was driving north on State Road 73 when she crossed over the center line and hit another car going the opposite way. Troopers say both drivers died in the head-on collision.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for July 29-31, 2022
Contisha Lovett, 39, Greenwood, Florida: Public assistance fraud, grand theft: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Clinton Cain, 28, Marianna, Florida: Violation of conditional release- disorderly conduct: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. William Wagner, 53, Sneads, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Nathan Brown, 40, Southport, Florida:...
HCSO holds news conference regarding double homicide
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office held a news conference about a double homicide that happened over the weekend. Officials said it is still an active investigation.
getthecoast.com
Pedestrian dies after being hit by a car crossing Highway 98 in Fort Walton Beach
The Fort Walton Beach Police Department is investigating a traffic crash which occurred Saturday night on Miracle Strip Parkway (US Hwy 98) near the Holiday Inn Express. The crash involved a vehicle that struck two pedestrians crossing the highway and resulted in one pedestrian fatality and injuries to the other pedestrian.
luvernejournal.com
Ma-Chis Lower Creek Indian Tribe of Alabama to hold August meeting
The Ma-Chis Lower Creek Indian Tribe of Alabama will have a meeting Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at 1 p.m. The meeting will be held at 2950 County Road 377 Elba, Alabama 36323. The discussion will be about the Low-Income Home Energy and Community Service Block Grant for fiscal year 2023 (plans are available to be viewed in person by appointment or email request), grants for health care, and the heirship property attorney will address federal recognition. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact Chief James Wright of the Ma-Chis Lower Creek Indian Tribe of Alabama.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wuwf.org
Northwest Florida is home to 24 food deserts
According to the USDA’s most recent food access research report, 12.8% of Americans — more than 39 million people — live in food deserts. A food desert can be defined as a geographic area where residents may have low income and low access to healthy foods. “A...
wtvy.com
Victim identified in Hartford death investigation
HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - The victim in a Hartford death investigation has now been identified. Geneva County Coroner Donny Adkinson tells News4 that the victim is 25-year-old, Angel Nicole Stout. Several law enforcement agencies are on the scene assisting with the investigation. This is a developing story and will be...
Woman arrested after missing Alabama couple's remains found in Florida
DOTHAN, Ala. (TCD) -- A 35-year-old Florida woman was arrested after the remains of a missing Alabama couple were found. According to a news release from the Dothan Police Department, Shauna Terry and her boyfriend, Damien Bell, were reported missing by family members who had not seen them since July 8. An investigation was reportedly launched.
New BDS Police Chief has big plans for his first year
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With school just a week and a half away, teachers returned to the classroom on Monday. This year Bay District Schools welcomed a new Police Chief. Doug Boortz took over for Mike Jones who retired after 26 years in the spring. Jones oversaw day-to-day operations while also ensuring that school […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Back Beach Road expansion update
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach city leaders made a move on Thursday that will go a long way toward widening sections of Panama City Beach Parkway– or Back Beach Road. City Council members approved an agreement with the Florida Department of Transportation, regarding the city’s use of the state’s utility easements. […]
Gov. DeSantis appoints Moore to Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that a resident of Havana was appointed to the Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners.
niceville.com
Health advisory issued for parks in Destin, Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – A health advisory has been issued for Marler Park and Wayside Park of Fort Walton Beach and Clement Taylor Park, Henderson State Park, and James Lee Park of Destin by the Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County (DOH-Okaloosa), it said in a statement.
WJHG-TV
New bus stop shelters have arrived in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Six new bus shelters are now in place in Panama City. Royal American fully funded the new stops with a donation of $91,083. The project began before Hurricane Michael and is just now completed. Bay County Officials say they have approximately 300 bus stops in...
wdhn.com
Geneva Co. man charged with murder in Hartford killing
HARTFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — Hartford police have formally charged a man in the Sunday killing of a Florida woman. Brandon Waddell, of Hartford, has now been charged with the murder of Angel Nicole Stout, 25, from Graceville, Florida, according to Hartford Police Chief Annie Ward. Stout was found dead...
Hundreds flock to Jackson County back-to-school drive
COTTONDALE, Fla. (WMBB) — The new school year is right around the corner and Jackson County kids received quite the helping hand. Ruffle Gang hosted its 5th annual back-to-school event in Cottondale on Saturday. Hundreds of people lined up to get their hands on free school supplies, including backpacks, pens, pencils, binders, headphones, and Kleenex. […]
wdhn.com
Dothan couple charged with chemical endangerment of a child
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan couple has been arrested for the endangerment of a child. On June 16, Dothan police say that both they and local DHR were involved in the discovery of a home that had narcotics accessible to children. The narcotics were found at the home of a couple in the 100 block of Pine Needle Drive, according to DPD.
fosterfollynews.net
Elizabeth Elaine Whitehead, 77 of Chipley, Florida Passes on July 30, 2022
Elizabeth Elaine Whitehead, 77 of Chipley, went home to be with the Lord on July 30, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Elaine was born on January 24, 1945 in Jackson County, Florida to John L. and Dorothy Tharp Mayo. A lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle, Elaine worked in the Childcare industry for nearly 20 years. She was of the Christian faith and was a member of Grace and Glory Worship Center in Chipley, Florida. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
Comments / 0