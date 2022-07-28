ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, FL

Washington County, Florida Emergency Operations Advises Partial Closing of Kent Road in Chipley on Thursday, July 28, 2022

By admin
fosterfollynews.net
 4 days ago
fosterfollynews.net

wdhn.com

ROAD CLOSURE: County road in Dale Co. will be closed

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A road in Dale County will be closed temporarily for repairs starting Tuesday morning. Dale County Road and Bridge are scheduled to begin repairs on Tuesday, August 2nd, at 7:00 a.m. County Road 445 will be closed between Averett Street and County Road 17....
DALE COUNTY, AL
WJHG-TV

Washington County commissioner, Steve Joyner, dies at age 66

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Allen Steve Joyner, 66, of Chipley, passed away surrounded by family on July 31st, 2022. Joyner was born on March 11, 1956 in Escambia county. According to Washington County officials, he owned and operated several businesses throughout Jackson and Washington Counties including J&J Service Center,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Fatal crash on State Road 73 in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, two people are dead after a crash in Calhoun County Sunday afternoon. Troopers say a woman from Georgia was driving north on State Road 73 when she crossed over the center line and hit another car going the opposite way. Troopers say both drivers died in the head-on collision.
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
County
Washington County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Chipley, FL
Government
City
Chipley, FL
Local
Florida Government
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for July 29-31, 2022

Contisha Lovett, 39, Greenwood, Florida: Public assistance fraud, grand theft: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Clinton Cain, 28, Marianna, Florida: Violation of conditional release- disorderly conduct: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. William Wagner, 53, Sneads, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Nathan Brown, 40, Southport, Florida:...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
luvernejournal.com

Ma-Chis Lower Creek Indian Tribe of Alabama to hold August meeting

The Ma-Chis Lower Creek Indian Tribe of Alabama will have a meeting Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at 1 p.m. The meeting will be held at 2950 County Road 377 Elba, Alabama 36323. The discussion will be about the Low-Income Home Energy and Community Service Block Grant for fiscal year 2023 (plans are available to be viewed in person by appointment or email request), grants for health care, and the heirship property attorney will address federal recognition. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact Chief James Wright of the Ma-Chis Lower Creek Indian Tribe of Alabama.
ELBA, AL
wuwf.org

Northwest Florida is home to 24 food deserts

According to the USDA’s most recent food access research report, 12.8% of Americans — more than 39 million people — live in food deserts. A food desert can be defined as a geographic area where residents may have low income and low access to healthy foods. “A...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

Victim identified in Hartford death investigation

HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - The victim in a Hartford death investigation has now been identified. Geneva County Coroner Donny Adkinson tells News4 that the victim is 25-year-old, Angel Nicole Stout. Several law enforcement agencies are on the scene assisting with the investigation. This is a developing story and will be...
HARTFORD, AL
WMBB

New BDS Police Chief has big plans for his first year

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With school just a week and a half away, teachers returned to the classroom on Monday. This year Bay District Schools welcomed a new Police Chief.  Doug Boortz took over for Mike Jones who retired after 26 years in the spring. Jones oversaw day-to-day operations while also ensuring that school […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Back Beach Road expansion update

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach city leaders made a move on Thursday that will go a long way toward widening sections of Panama City Beach Parkway– or Back Beach Road. City Council members approved an agreement with the Florida Department of Transportation, regarding the city’s use of the state’s utility easements. […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
niceville.com

Health advisory issued for parks in Destin, Fort Walton Beach

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – A health advisory has been issued for Marler Park and Wayside Park of Fort Walton Beach and Clement Taylor Park, Henderson State Park, and James Lee Park of Destin by the Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County (DOH-Okaloosa), it said in a statement.
WJHG-TV

New bus stop shelters have arrived in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Six new bus shelters are now in place in Panama City. Royal American fully funded the new stops with a donation of $91,083. The project began before Hurricane Michael and is just now completed. Bay County Officials say they have approximately 300 bus stops in...
PANAMA CITY, FL
wdhn.com

Geneva Co. man charged with murder in Hartford killing

HARTFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — Hartford police have formally charged a man in the Sunday killing of a Florida woman. Brandon Waddell, of Hartford, has now been charged with the murder of Angel Nicole Stout, 25, from Graceville, Florida, according to Hartford Police Chief Annie Ward. Stout was found dead...
HARTFORD, AL
WMBB

Hundreds flock to Jackson County back-to-school drive

COTTONDALE, Fla. (WMBB) — The new school year is right around the corner and Jackson County kids received quite the helping hand. Ruffle Gang hosted its 5th annual back-to-school event in Cottondale on Saturday. Hundreds of people lined up to get their hands on free school supplies, including backpacks, pens, pencils, binders, headphones, and Kleenex. […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

Dothan couple charged with chemical endangerment of a child

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan couple has been arrested for the endangerment of a child. On June 16, Dothan police say that both they and local DHR were involved in the discovery of a home that had narcotics accessible to children. The narcotics were found at the home of a couple in the 100 block of Pine Needle Drive, according to DPD.
DOTHAN, AL
fosterfollynews.net

Elizabeth Elaine Whitehead, 77 of Chipley, Florida Passes on July 30, 2022

Elizabeth Elaine Whitehead, 77 of Chipley, went home to be with the Lord on July 30, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Elaine was born on January 24, 1945 in Jackson County, Florida to John L. and Dorothy Tharp Mayo. A lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle, Elaine worked in the Childcare industry for nearly 20 years. She was of the Christian faith and was a member of Grace and Glory Worship Center in Chipley, Florida. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
CHIPLEY, FL

