StreetInsider.com
Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ: CSWC) reported Q2 EPS of $0.50, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.48. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC)...
StreetInsider.com
Rambus (RMBS) Misses Q2 EPS by 9c
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Rambus (NASDAQ: RMBS) reported Q2 EPS of $0.31, $0.09 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.40. Revenue for the quarter came in at $121.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $137.2 million.
StreetInsider.com
Axonics, Inc. (AXNX) Tops Q2 EPS by 8c
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.47), $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.55). Revenue for the quarter came in at $69 million versus the consensus estimate of $59.6 million.
StreetInsider.com
Comstock Resources (CRK) Tops Q2 EPS by 9c
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Comstock Resources (NYSE: CRK) reported Q2 EPS of $1.00, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of $0.91. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Comstock Resources (CRK) click here.
StreetInsider.com
TransMedics Group (TMDX) Misses Q2 EPS by 6c, Revenues Beat; Raises FY Revenue Guidance
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TransMedics Group (NASDAQ: TMDX) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.41), $0.06 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.35). Revenue for the quarter came in at $20.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $16.2 million.
StreetInsider.com
Varonis Systems (VRNS) Tops Q2 EPS by 1c
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Varonis Systems (NASDAQ: VRNS) reported Q2 EPS of $0.00, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.01). Revenue for the quarter came in at $111.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $111.26 million. GUIDANCE:. Varonis Systems sees...
StreetInsider.com
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c; Guides Higher
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) reported Q2 EPS of $0.21, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.18. Revenue for the quarter came in at $267.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $254.63 million.
StreetInsider.com
Credit Acceptance (CACC) Tops Q2 EPS by $1.03
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ: CACC) reported Q2 EPS of $13.92, $1.03 better than the analyst estimate of $12.89. Revenue for the quarter came in at $457.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $454.77 million.
StreetInsider.com
Aflac (AFL) Tops Q2 EPS by 88c
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Aflac (NYSE: AFL) reported Q2 EPS of $2.16, $0.88 better than the analyst estimate of $1.28. Revenue for the quarter came in at $5.4 billion versus the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion.
StreetInsider.com
DaVita (DVA) Tops Q2 EPS by 21c
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. DaVita (NYSE: DVA) reported Q2 EPS of $2.30, $0.21 better than the analyst estimate of $2.09. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.93 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion.
StreetInsider.com
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE) Earnings
StreetInsider.com
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) Earnings
StreetInsider.com
American States Water (AWR) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. American States Water (NYSE: AWR) reported Q2 EPS of $0.71, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.71. For earnings history and earnings-related data on American States Water (AWR) click here.
StreetInsider.com
Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Earnings
StreetInsider.com
Surgery Partners, Inc. (SGRY) Earnings
StreetInsider.com
Matson (MATX) Tops Q2 EPS by 122c
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Matson (NYSE: MATX) reported Q2 EPS of $9.49, $1.22 better than the analyst estimate of $8.27. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.26 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.2 billion.
