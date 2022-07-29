ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

StreetInsider.com

Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c

Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ: CSWC) reported Q2 EPS of $0.50, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.48.
StreetInsider.com

Rambus (RMBS) Misses Q2 EPS by 9c

Rambus (NASDAQ: RMBS) reported Q2 EPS of $0.31, $0.09 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.40. Revenue for the quarter came in at $121.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $137.2 million.
StreetInsider.com

Axonics, Inc. (AXNX) Tops Q2 EPS by 8c

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.47), $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.55). Revenue for the quarter came in at $69 million versus the consensus estimate of $59.6 million.
StreetInsider.com

Comstock Resources (CRK) Tops Q2 EPS by 9c

Comstock Resources (NYSE: CRK) reported Q2 EPS of $1.00, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of $0.91.
StreetInsider.com

Varonis Systems (VRNS) Tops Q2 EPS by 1c

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ: VRNS) reported Q2 EPS of $0.00, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.01). Revenue for the quarter came in at $111.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $111.26 million.
StreetInsider.com

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c; Guides Higher

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) reported Q2 EPS of $0.21, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.18. Revenue for the quarter came in at $267.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $254.63 million.
StreetInsider.com

Credit Acceptance (CACC) Tops Q2 EPS by $1.03

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ: CACC) reported Q2 EPS of $13.92, $1.03 better than the analyst estimate of $12.89. Revenue for the quarter came in at $457.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $454.77 million.
StreetInsider.com

Aflac (AFL) Tops Q2 EPS by 88c

Aflac (NYSE: AFL) reported Q2 EPS of $2.16, $0.88 better than the analyst estimate of $1.28. Revenue for the quarter came in at $5.4 billion versus the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion.
StreetInsider.com

DaVita (DVA) Tops Q2 EPS by 21c

DaVita (NYSE: DVA) reported Q2 EPS of $2.30, $0.21 better than the analyst estimate of $2.09. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.93 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion.
StreetInsider.com

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) Earnings

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) PT Raised to $36 at Needham & Company; 'POMC Phase 3 Data Slip to 3Q19, but LEPR Ahead of Schedule'. June 15, 2018 7:22 AM. May 14, 2018 8:11 AM.
StreetInsider.com

American States Water (AWR) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS

American States Water (NYSE: AWR) reported Q2 EPS of $0.71, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.71.
StreetInsider.com

Matson (MATX) Tops Q2 EPS by 122c

Matson (NYSE: MATX) reported Q2 EPS of $9.49, $1.22 better than the analyst estimate of $8.27. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.26 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.2 billion.
