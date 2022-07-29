Library Millage On Tuesday's Ballot In Hamburg Township

www.whmi.com
County Clerk: Voters Can Have Confidence In Local Elections
Michigan’s elections are based on a lot of checks and balances and local voters can feel confident when it comes to election security. That’s according to Livingston County Clerk Betsy Hundley. She says election administrators want voters to cast ballots in a manner they’re comfortable with but they should know the absentee ballot process in the county is secure.
Public Comment Sought On MDOT's Five-Year Draft Plan
Livingston County residents are being encouraged to weigh in on MDOT’s draft five-year plan. The State Transportation Commission recently posted MDOT’s draft plan for 2023-2027 Five-Year Transportation Program (5YTP) and interactive map to the MDOT website for public comment. It contains a list of planned projects for the MDOT Highway Program such as state-maintained roads and bridges.
At least 30 dead in devastating Kentucky flooding
(NEW YORK) -- The death toll in the devastating flooding that hit eastern Kentucky continues to rise as more rain hits the region, according to officials. A total of 30 people, including children, have been confirmed dead, and more fatalities are expected, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday morning. Beshear...
