Livingston County, MI

Clerk's Offices Open Saturday For Local Voters

 4 days ago
County Clerk: Voters Can Have Confidence In Local Elections

Michigan’s elections are based on a lot of checks and balances and local voters can feel confident when it comes to election security. That’s according to Livingston County Clerk Betsy Hundley. She says election administrators want voters to cast ballots in a manner they’re comfortable with but they should know the absentee ballot process in the county is secure.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
Contested Primary Races, Ballot Proposals Greet Voters Today

It’s Election Day and Livingston County voters will cast ballots in contested Primary races for state and local offices, as well as various ballot proposals. Redistricting in Michigan has resulted in changes at the congressional, state senate, and state house levels. There are also new districts for the Livingston County Board of Commissioners.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
Rural Leaders Call On County Board For Broadband Funding

A group of township leaders are calling on the Livingston County Board of Commissioners to designate federal pandemic funds for broadband in rural communities. The County is receiving $37.2 (m) million in ARPA funding. The Board has not yet made any decisions on a broadband project but did use ARPA funds to pay for the countywide broadband survey and assessment last fall.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
Livonia law department cautions against proposed flag law, calling unanimity 'problematic'

In an uncommon recommendation, Livonia's law department cautioned against a proposed ordinance that would require mayoral and unanimous council approval for non-government flags flown at city hall. The proposal has also drawn comments from residents and Mayor Maureen Miller Brosnan's caution. The mayor's office currently determine what, if any, non-traditional...
LIVONIA, MI
Public Comment Sought On MDOT's Five-Year Draft Plan

Livingston County residents are being encouraged to weigh in on MDOT’s draft five-year plan. The State Transportation Commission recently posted MDOT’s draft plan for 2023-2027 Five-Year Transportation Program (5YTP) and interactive map to the MDOT website for public comment. It contains a list of planned projects for the MDOT Highway Program such as state-maintained roads and bridges.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
Closures On US-23 In Fenton Area This Week

Ramp and lane closures are planned this week along US-23 in the Fenton area. The Michigan Department of Transportation will continue epoxy seal coating on bridge structures along the US-23 corridor. The work is part of a $12.3 (m) million investment in significant bridge improvements to 16 structures along the...
FENTON, MI
Our endorsements for the August 2 primaries

As a rule, primary elections do not enjoy the same attention that voters give to general elections, but party qualifiers are — in some races — so decisive that the general elections seem to be a foregone conclusion, and this applies to the fullest extent to the primary elections on Tuesday, August 2.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Washtenaw County moved to “high” community COVID-19 level, says Health Department

ANN ARBOR – Washtenaw County has been bumped up to the “high” COVID-19 community level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On Friday, the Washtenaw County Health Department alerted residents to the shift and highlighted prevention and safety strategies. To determine the community level,...
Jaye: Triple-dippers are draining governments in Michigan

The triple dippers program allows some public employees to triple dip, which is: to “retire” and start receiving their pensions and salaries at the same time to do the same job, while not paying 3% of their salary into the taxpayer-funded pension program, like every other public employee. (Former state senator takes a lick at triple dippers, May 6)
MICHIGAN STATE
12 Counties in Michigan at High COVID-19 Community Level

Just when you think it's safe to go back into work, restaurants, special events, sporting events, and even family gatherings, it's time to mask up due to COVID-19. It's like for a brief while, we all forgot about the COVID-19 virus. It's still out there and the numbers in Michigan are rising again.
MICHIGAN STATE
Farmington schools consultant sees problems with strong family structure

An audit of Farmington schools by an outside consultancy recommends reprogramming teachers who resist the consultant’s brand of diversity, equity, and inclusion — which includes labeling the U.S. government’s definition of family as “systemic familialism.”. Farmington Public Schools hired US2 Consulting to perform an educational equity...
FARMINGTON, MI
