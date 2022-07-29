Clerk's Offices Open Saturday For Local Voters

www.whmi.com
County Clerk: Voters Can Have Confidence In Local Elections
Michigan’s elections are based on a lot of checks and balances and local voters can feel confident when it comes to election security. That’s according to Livingston County Clerk Betsy Hundley. She says election administrators want voters to cast ballots in a manner they’re comfortable with but they should know the absentee ballot process in the county is secure.
Contested Primary Races, Ballot Proposals Greet Voters Today
It’s Election Day and Livingston County voters will cast ballots in contested Primary races for state and local offices, as well as various ballot proposals. Redistricting in Michigan has resulted in changes at the congressional, state senate, and state house levels. There are also new districts for the Livingston County Board of Commissioners.
Rural Leaders Call On County Board For Broadband Funding
A group of township leaders are calling on the Livingston County Board of Commissioners to designate federal pandemic funds for broadband in rural communities. The County is receiving $37.2 (m) million in ARPA funding. The Board has not yet made any decisions on a broadband project but did use ARPA funds to pay for the countywide broadband survey and assessment last fall.
Livonia law department cautions against proposed flag law, calling unanimity 'problematic'
In an uncommon recommendation, Livonia's law department cautioned against a proposed ordinance that would require mayoral and unanimous council approval for non-government flags flown at city hall. The proposal has also drawn comments from residents and Mayor Maureen Miller Brosnan's caution. The mayor's office currently determine what, if any, non-traditional...
Michigan voter ID initiative submits 500k signatures too late for election
Advocates of an initiative to tighten Michigan voting laws and require voter identification on Friday submitted petition signatures, a move those in opposition say was intended to “veto proof” their efforts after the submission was previously delayed. Secure MI Vote petition leaders, Michigan lawmakers and about a dozen...
Public Comment Sought On MDOT's Five-Year Draft Plan
Livingston County residents are being encouraged to weigh in on MDOT’s draft five-year plan. The State Transportation Commission recently posted MDOT’s draft plan for 2023-2027 Five-Year Transportation Program (5YTP) and interactive map to the MDOT website for public comment. It contains a list of planned projects for the MDOT Highway Program such as state-maintained roads and bridges.
Closures On US-23 In Fenton Area This Week
Ramp and lane closures are planned this week along US-23 in the Fenton area. The Michigan Department of Transportation will continue epoxy seal coating on bridge structures along the US-23 corridor. The work is part of a $12.3 (m) million investment in significant bridge improvements to 16 structures along the...
Our endorsements for the August 2 primaries
As a rule, primary elections do not enjoy the same attention that voters give to general elections, but party qualifiers are — in some races — so decisive that the general elections seem to be a foregone conclusion, and this applies to the fullest extent to the primary elections on Tuesday, August 2.
3 Michigan communities to receive preservation grants to protect historical assets
Three cities are splitting a $170,000 grant in order to preserve and protect historic assets. The State Historic Preservation Office is awarding Ann Arbor, Northville and Niles. According to a press release, the Old Fourth Ward Historic District in Ann Arbor will receive $45,000 of the $170,000 after qualifying for...
Washtenaw County moved to “high” community COVID-19 level, says Health Department
ANN ARBOR – Washtenaw County has been bumped up to the “high” COVID-19 community level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On Friday, the Washtenaw County Health Department alerted residents to the shift and highlighted prevention and safety strategies. To determine the community level,...
Jaye: Triple-dippers are draining governments in Michigan
The triple dippers program allows some public employees to triple dip, which is: to “retire” and start receiving their pensions and salaries at the same time to do the same job, while not paying 3% of their salary into the taxpayer-funded pension program, like every other public employee. (Former state senator takes a lick at triple dippers, May 6)
12 Counties in Michigan at High COVID-19 Community Level
Just when you think it's safe to go back into work, restaurants, special events, sporting events, and even family gatherings, it's time to mask up due to COVID-19. It's like for a brief while, we all forgot about the COVID-19 virus. It's still out there and the numbers in Michigan are rising again.
CDC moves Southeast Michigan counties back to high risk for COVID transmission
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The COVID-19 pandemic isn't over yet and, once again, the three most populated counties in the state are listed by the CDC as high risk of transmission. The Centers for Disease Control updating its map which identifies several counties in Southeast Michigan including Oakland, Wayne,...
Farmington schools consultant sees problems with strong family structure
An audit of Farmington schools by an outside consultancy recommends reprogramming teachers who resist the consultant’s brand of diversity, equity, and inclusion — which includes labeling the U.S. government’s definition of family as “systemic familialism.”. Farmington Public Schools hired US2 Consulting to perform an educational equity...
Michigan trooper uses patrol car, quick thinking to stop runaway vehicle on highway
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Patrolling across the entire state means that, even with a budget in the hundreds of millions of dollars, the Michigan State Police (MSP) don’t always have the perfect tool for a given situation. Sometimes have to rely on their training and creative use of standard equipment, using what they can to do what they must.
'No one drives 55.' MSP issues 64 tickets during 1-day speed campaign on M-39
Michigan State Police made 75 stops and issued 64 tickets during a one-day enforcement along the Southfield Freeway earlier this week.
Michigan State University Goes on Lockdown After Bomb Threat
Michigan State University announced at 1:08 PM on Monday, August 1st, 2022 that a bomb threat was reported on the East Lansing campus. Following the threat, the university asked those in the area of campus identified in the threat to evacuate at that time. Fee Hall was the area in...
Driver ticketed for improper use of ‘repair’ plate; passenger arrested on outstanding warrants
Dearborn police officers pulled over a black 2014 Jeep Gand Cherokee after watching it drive around a parking deck with an “in-transit repair” license plate at about 1 a.m. July 16. Those plates are only legally allowed to transport vehicles from one repair facility to another. During the...
Half-built Saline hotel could soon emerge from construction freeze
SALINE, MI - It’s summertime, construction season in Michigan, but the warm weather hasn’t been enough to thaw a two and a half-year construction freeze on a half-built Best Western hotel in Saline. The hotel still stands unfinished in a commercial strip at the city’s eastern boundary.
COVID-19: These metro Detroit counties are in the CDC's 'high' community level
According to the CDC's COVID map, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne and Monroe counties are all in red for COVID community levels.
