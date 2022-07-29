ORDINANCE NO. 676 STELZMILLER ZONE CHANGE FILE NO. ZC0006-22 AN ORDINANCE OF BONNER COUNTY, IDAHO, CITING ITS AUTHORITY, AND PROVIDING FOR THE AMENDMENT OF THE OFFICIAL ZONING MAP OF BONNER COUNTY BY THE RECLASSIFICATION OF LANDS GENERALLY LOCATED IN SECTION11, TOWNSHIP 58 NORTH, RANGE 1 WEST FROM AGRICULTURE/ FORESTRY-20 TO AGRICULTURE/ FORESRTY-10, AND PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE. WHEREAS, the Bonner County Zoning Commission did hold a public hearing on June 16, 2022 on the File ZC0006-22 request for a change in zoning designation according to the requirements for such hearings set forth at Section 67-6509, Idaho Code, and at Title 12, Bonner County Revised Code; and WHEREAS, the Bonner County Zoning Commission did find that the zone change request File ZC0006-22 is in accordance with the Bonner County Comprehensive Plan and did recommend to the Board of County Commissioners that the zone change request be approved; and WHEREAS, the Board of County Commissioners did hold a public hearing on July 13, 2022 on the File ZC0006-22 request for a change in zoning designation according to requirements of such hearings set forth at Section 67-6509, Idaho Code and at Title 12 of the Bonner County Revised Code; and WHEREAS, the Board of County Commissioners did find that the zone change request File ZC0006-22 is in accordance with the Bonner County Comprehensive Plan; NOW, THEREFORE BE IT ORDAINED, by the Board of County Commissioners that the following be and is hereby adopted as an ordinance of Bonner County, Idaho: SECTION 1: AUTHORITY This ordinance is adopted pursuant to authority granted to Bonner County at Chapter 65 of Title 67, Idaho Code. SECTION 2: AMENDING THE OFFICIAL ZONING MAP The Official Zoning Map of Bonner County, Idaho is hereby amended by the reclassification of the following described lands from Agriculture/ Forestry-20 to Agriculture/ Forestry-10: The Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 11, Township 58 North, Range 1 West, Boise Meridian, Bonner County, Idaho The above description is taken from Warranty Deed Instrument number 990892 recorded in the Recorder's Office of said County and attached her as Exhibit A. the property described is identified as Assessor Parcel #RP58N01W113000A on the Assessor's GIS website. & ATTACH SURVEYORS LEGAL W/PDF Said parcel # 58N01W113000A containing approximately 40 acres SECTION 3: EFFECTIVE DATE This ordinance shall be in full force and effect upon its passage, approval and publication in one (1) issue of the Bonner County Daily Bee Newspaper, and upon the entry of the above described zoning reclassification upon the Official Zoning Map or a Supplemental Zoning Map in accordance with the provisions set forth at Chapter 4 of Title 12 of the Bonner County Revised Code. Regularly considered, passed and approved as an ordinance of Bonner County, Idaho, done this 13th day of July, 2022, upon the following roll call vote: Chairman Dan McDonald: AYE Commissioner Jeff Connolly:--- Commissioner Steve Bradshaw: AYE BONNER COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS /s/Dan McDonald, Chairman ABSENT:Jeff Connolly, Commissioner /s/Steve Bradshaw, Commissioner ATTEST:Michael W. Rosedale, Clerk By/s/Claire May Clerk Date July 13, 2022 Legal:/s/Bill Wilson Legal#4123 AD#551611 August 2, 2022.

