Legals for August, 2 2022
ORDINANCE NO. 676 STELZMILLER ZONE CHANGE FILE NO. ZC0006-22 AN ORDINANCE OF BONNER COUNTY, IDAHO, CITING ITS AUTHORITY, AND PROVIDING FOR THE AMENDMENT OF THE OFFICIAL ZONING MAP OF BONNER COUNTY BY THE RECLASSIFICATION OF LANDS GENERALLY LOCATED IN SECTION11, TOWNSHIP 58 NORTH, RANGE 1 WEST FROM AGRICULTURE/ FORESTRY-20 TO AGRICULTURE/ FORESRTY-10, AND PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE. WHEREAS, the Bonner County Zoning Commission did hold a public hearing on June 16, 2022 on the File ZC0006-22 request for a change in zoning designation according to the requirements for such hearings set forth at Section 67-6509, Idaho Code, and at Title 12, Bonner County Revised Code; and WHEREAS, the Bonner County Zoning Commission did find that the zone change request File ZC0006-22 is in accordance with the Bonner County Comprehensive Plan and did recommend to the Board of County Commissioners that the zone change request be approved; and WHEREAS, the Board of County Commissioners did hold a public hearing on July 13, 2022 on the File ZC0006-22 request for a change in zoning designation according to requirements of such hearings set forth at Section 67-6509, Idaho Code and at Title 12 of the Bonner County Revised Code; and WHEREAS, the Board of County Commissioners did find that the zone change request File ZC0006-22 is in accordance with the Bonner County Comprehensive Plan; NOW, THEREFORE BE IT ORDAINED, by the Board of County Commissioners that the following be and is hereby adopted as an ordinance of Bonner County, Idaho: SECTION 1: AUTHORITY This ordinance is adopted pursuant to authority granted to Bonner County at Chapter 65 of Title 67, Idaho Code. SECTION 2: AMENDING THE OFFICIAL ZONING MAP The Official Zoning Map of Bonner County, Idaho is hereby amended by the reclassification of the following described lands from Agriculture/ Forestry-20 to Agriculture/ Forestry-10: The Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 11, Township 58 North, Range 1 West, Boise Meridian, Bonner County, Idaho The above description is taken from Warranty Deed Instrument number 990892 recorded in the Recorder's Office of said County and attached her as Exhibit A. the property described is identified as Assessor Parcel #RP58N01W113000A on the Assessor's GIS website. & ATTACH SURVEYORS LEGAL W/PDF Said parcel # 58N01W113000A containing approximately 40 acres SECTION 3: EFFECTIVE DATE This ordinance shall be in full force and effect upon its passage, approval and publication in one (1) issue of the Bonner County Daily Bee Newspaper, and upon the entry of the above described zoning reclassification upon the Official Zoning Map or a Supplemental Zoning Map in accordance with the provisions set forth at Chapter 4 of Title 12 of the Bonner County Revised Code. Regularly considered, passed and approved as an ordinance of Bonner County, Idaho, done this 13th day of July, 2022, upon the following roll call vote: Chairman Dan McDonald: AYE Commissioner Jeff Connolly:--- Commissioner Steve Bradshaw: AYE BONNER COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS /s/Dan McDonald, Chairman ABSENT:Jeff Connolly, Commissioner /s/Steve Bradshaw, Commissioner ATTEST:Michael W. Rosedale, Clerk By/s/Claire May Clerk Date July 13, 2022 Legal:/s/Bill Wilson Legal#4123 AD#551611 August 2, 2022.
Bonner County History - August 2, 2022
A group of local bicyclists has organized to push for bicycle safety lanes. “Our main goal is to get a special lane for cyclers and horseback riders across the long bridge,” explained Helen Newton. “This idea originated with Frank Delamarter who rides across (it) every day, a dangerous experience.” To draw public attention, the group invited cyclists to join in the July 4 parade. About 70 riders of all ages turned out, led by area dentist Dr. John Page on his 1906 Pierce chainless.
Patriot Front members appear in Idaho court
COEUR d’ALENE — Three more members of the white nationalist hate group Patriot Front pleaded not guilty Monday in Coeur d’Alene to misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to riot. The trio are among the 31 Patriot Front members accused of planning to violently disrupt a Pride celebration on...
Best Shot - August 2, 2022
Donna Davis shared this Best Shot of the "signs of summer" with The Daily Bee. If you have a photo that you took that you would like to see run as a Best Shot or I Took The Bee send it in to the Bonner County Daily Bee, P.O. Box 159, Sandpoint, Idaho, 83864; or drop them off at 310 Church St., Sandpoint. You may also email your pictures in to the Bonner County Daily Bee along with your name, caption information, hometown and phone number to news@bonnercountydailybee.com.
Bonner County News of Record - July 15, 2022
Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Report of a civil dispute on Bearfoot Hollow at 6:49 a.m. Deputies responded to the Sagle area for an alarm on Chevy Street...
KLT picked for Litehouse giving program
SANDPOINT — Litehouse Inc. is known as a hometown hero of sorts in the rural community where it began. Started by a local family, the business has become a nationwide household name and is now 100% employee owned. The brand has worked hard to stay true to its community roots, despite its international success and ranking as the top refrigerated salad dressing brand in the United States. One way they have done this is by giving back to the communities they serve, particularly the local community that nurtured the success of that fledgling small business in the 1960s: Sandpoint, Idaho.
Young Republicans expel members
Idaho Young Republicans have expelled two members after a Kootenai County delegate to the state GOP convention allegedly used homeless families as part of a political prank. John Spiers, executive director of Valley House Homeless Shelter in Twin Falls, said last week that David Reilly is responsible for distributing fake flyers at the shelter advertising “pizza for the hungry” at a meet-and-greet with former Idaho GOP Chairman Tom Luna. The real event, called “Pizza for Patriots,” was advertised to all delegates at the convention.
Concerns loom as Comprehensive Plan update nears
SANDPOINT — Bonner County’s Planning Commission is seeking input for updates to the Bonner County Comprehensive Plan. Residents are being asked for their views to help reshape the “goals, objectives, and policies” of the county’s Comprehensive Plan. The document guides the creation of county code and departmental policies.
Loss of freedom elsewhere causing growth here
I believe it's safe to say we are all feeling the pressures of a massive migration into our area. I’ve been able to have conversations with many of those newcomers as I am somebody who likes to chat with strangers and ask questions. What I’m hearing is that many are fleeing to freedom. Either political freedom or medical freedom, many just want the freedom of choice.
Get in 'The Loop' with LPOSD
SANDPOINT — Want to get in "The Loop" at the Lake Pend Oreille School District?. Head online to LPOSD's website for a new "edu-blog" created by district superintendent, Dr. Becky Meyer. "At LPOSD, we value strong communication and ties with our community," Kristin Hawkins, community relations liaison for the...
How about a new traffic sign?
It’s a small change, really, but it could prompt a healthy shift in social perspectives. It’s about the signs we place at four-way stop intersections. A stop sign is a crude and unimaginative command. Indeed, if you literally obey it, you will remain at the intersection until you die of starvation!
Newport woman killed in shooting
Pend Oreille County Sheriff's deputies are saying a woman is dead after an adult male called 911 on Sunday evening to report he had shot his wife. Pend Oreille County deputies responded to a home in the 6000 block of Coyote Trail in Newport, Wash., after a report of a gunshot at about 5:26 p.m. and an adult male called 911 to report the shooting, according to a press release.
Falls Creek Fire reported near Whiskey Rock
Sandpoint Ranger District is reporting a new wildfire burning approximately 2 miles northeast of Whiskey Rock on the east side of Lake Pend Oreille. The Falls Creek Fire is approximately 2 acres and initial attack firefighters are already on scene with air support from a Type 3 and a Type 2 helicopter with buckets, two fire bosses, and an air attack plane.
Ownership, not rentals
The words came straight from the heart of Jim Brennan, longtime North Idaho resident and Cornerstone Inc. Custom Homes owner and president. "We want ownership. We don’t want rentals," he said. "We want people to be able to own and establish the American Dream. To do that right now, I’m seeing that condominiums is one of the only solutions we have available to us for our people to live in this county.
Kinderhaven, food bank team up
Debbie Love, Bonner Community Food Bank director, stands with Jennifer Plummer, director of Kinderhaven, before boxes of food donated by Kinderhaven — over $1,000 pounds of meat and pantry goods. "Kinderhaven sincerely thanks our steadfast supporters who so generously provided our children with meat from the Bonner County Fair 4-H auction for so many years," Plummer said. "Kinderhaven is grateful to partner with the food bank to continue to assist our local children and families.”
STC announces back-to-school barbecue
SANDPOINT — The Sandpoint Teen Center will be back in action when school starts and will host its back-to-school barbecue on Sept 6. The teen center provides nutritious snacks, hot meals, activities, homework help, teen mentorship and more every day after school following the school calendar. The center is open Monday through Friday, 2:30 p.m.-5 p.m., and opens early on Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m.
Church is hosting beach worship service
First Presbyterian Church of Sandpoint, invites the community to join the congregation for its “Life’s a Beach” worship service on Sunday, July 31. The service begins at 9:30 a.m. and will take place right next to the pavilion. Pastor Andy Kennaly will be delivering the message, with...
Festival at Sandpoint celebrates 'ENCORE' poster, artist
Local photographer Woods Wheatcroft recently the 2022 fine art poster entitled “ENCORE” for the 2022 Festival at Sandpoint season. Upon selecting photo collage as the medium for his piece, Wheatcroft noted that photo collage, Polaroid, and instant photography remain a vital creative sidecar to the digital age as the motivation behind his selection.
