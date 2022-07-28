ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yamhill County, OR

Comments / 0

Related
beavertonresourceguide.com

Fake Law Enforcement: Beware of Scammers

The Beaverton Police Department wants to warn community members of a new twist on an old scam. “Recently we have seen an uptick of scammers calling members of our community claiming to be local law enforcement officers,” said Officer Matt Henderson from the Beaverton Police Department. “These scammers...
BEAVERTON, OR
ijpr.org

In a push to make Oregon's November ballot, Betsy Johnson sizes up her audience

It’s mid-June, in St. Helens, Oregon, and several hundred people have come out to the Columbia County fairgrounds to see a local political star. A cover band plays hits as the crowd spills over a broad lawn, mingling over mocktails and Mexican food. Children do cartwheels, the local sheriff glad-hands, and watching over it all are an owlish pair of glasses.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yamhill County, OR
Government
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
County
Yamhill County, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Human Services#Paid Holidays#Health Plan#Mental Health#Alcohol#Organization Company Name#Adult Behavioral Health#Qmha#Qmhp#Oregon Health Authority
KGW

OSHA investigating dozens of heat-related complaints at Oregon worksites

PORTLAND, Ore. — With new rules in effect to protect workers during hot temperatures, Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has received more than 60 complaints for heat-related concerns at workplaces as hot temperatures have hit the Northwest this week. OSHA has at least nine open heat-related inspections...
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

Oregon crews sent to help fight California’s largest wildfire this year

YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for more fire growth as they sought to protect remote communities. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California’s Klamath...
CALIFORNIA STATE
opb.org

Free AC units delivered to eligible Oregonians this week amid heat wave

The Oregon Health Authority began distributing air conditioning units to Oregonians most at risk for heat-related illness amid record setting temperatures this week. The health authority worked with the Oregon Department of Human Services to deliver hundreds of portable air conditioning units to community service providers — including distribution of 500 air conditioners just last weekend.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
WWEEK

Officials Warn Deadliest Part of Heat Wave Starts Now

In a press conference Friday afternoon, city of Portland and Multnomah County officials said the deadliest part of this week’s heat wave begins now. That’s because Portland is now in the sixth day of a heat wave, and even higher temperatures are expected over the next couple of nights.
kezi.com

Dangerous bacterial bloom makes lake toxic to swimmers, OHA says

ADAIR VILLAGE, Ore. -- A lake in Peavy Arboretum is the subject of a health advisory issued by the Oregon Health Authority yesterday, July 28, due to a cyanobacteria algae bloom. Visitors to Cronemiller Lake near Adair Village are strongly advised not to swim in the lake or drink water...
ADAIR VILLAGE, OR
oregontoday.net

Pedestrian Fatality I-5, Linn Co., August 1

On Friday, July 29, 2022, at approximately 12:02 A.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 229. A pedestrian entered the lane of travel on Interstate-5 and was struck by a Toyota van operated by Poblano Lopez (39) of Lynnwood, WA. on I5 southbound near milepost 229. The pedestrian, identified as Charles Dwayne Hatfield (49) of Salem, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The operator of the van remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation. The investigation is ongoing. OSP was assisted by ODOT, Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Salem Police Department, and Tangent Fire Department.
LINN COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy