Clear Space needs to find more suitable location

Exceptionally designed waterfront home on Red Mill Pond! Located on the most desirable street in Edgewater Estates, this home has been fully reconstructed with no detail overlooked. A distinctive design welcomes you with a large paver driveway, professional landscaping, cedar shake and board and batten exterior. The welcoming front porch is complemented by a barrel-vaulted tongue and groove wood ceiling and fan. Upon entry, prepare to be wowed by the striking panoramic views of Red Mill Pond and your private saltwater pool! The open floor plan seamlessly integrates the outdoor water views from every room and offers an abundance of space for entertaining or just simply relaxing. A spacious family room and adjacent lake room with vaulted ceilings, gas burning fireplace and walnut mantel creates the most intimate of settings with abundant natural light. An elegant dining area located centrally in the home with a wood burning stone fireplace is perfect for more formal occasions. The chef's kitchen was strategically designed to capture the water views and offers stainless steel appliances, 6-burner gas cooktop, Pental quartz countertops, medallion cabinetry, premium Thermador appliances including a 48” built-in refrigerator/freezer, under cabinet lighting and a vaulted ceiling dining area. The well-appointed butler’s pantry also offers custom cabinetry, a wine and beverage fridge, sink and granite counter tops. Offering multiple locations to entertain and relax including a large screened porch and side courtyard off the kitchen with a pergola. The master bedroom offers expansive unobstructed water views with direct access to a private deck. An en-suite bathroom offers heated porcelain tile floor, tiled shower with dual showerheads, custom cabinetry and Pental Quartz countertops. Two additional first floor bedrooms are accompanied by an additional well-appointed bathroom. If the interior of the home did not grab your attention, the exterior living spaces are sure to peak your interest. Enjoy the activity on the water next to your personal in-ground pool. The extensive patio is complete with an outdoor fireplace creating the ideal ambiance for dinner parties, while mother nature closes out the evening with amazing sunset views! This is a perfect location for launching your boat, kayak, paddleboard or jet skis. Cool off in the custom enclosed outdoor cedar shower with hot and cold water. The home features many additional high-end finishes throughout such as solid core doors, smart home technology, custom coffered ceilings, engineered walnut hardwood flooring, Maytag Extra Capacity washer and dryer with pedestals, whole house water filter, custom built-in shelving with accent lighting, built-in ceiling Sonos Sound System throughout, and the list goes on! Truly a home like no other and a must see! Every feature has been fully updated and redesigned in 2014, including new electrical, plumbing, roofing, insulation, HVAC, flooring and water heater (tankless Renai). Contact us to receive a full list of improvements and floor plans. A wonderful opportunity for a beautifully updated waterfront home on a lush tree-lined street, just minutes from downtown Lewes and the beaches!

LEWES, DE ・ 4 DAYS AGO