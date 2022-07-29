Clear Space needs to find more suitable location

www.capegazette.com
Cape Gazette
Lewes approves demolition of Franklin Avenue structures
Michael Finkle, owner of Timeless Finds LLC, is the owner of both 126 and 130 Franklin Ave. in Lewes. The former is the site of a home under renovation to be his personal residence, while the latter comprises a caved-in shed and a magenta/purple one-story house. Franklin Avenue features Victorian- and Federal-style homes, as well as a few bungalows – the one-story house at 130 Franklin Ave. is none of these styles. Neither the home nor the shed is considered a contributing structure; they have gained approval to be demolished following the July 14 meeting of the historic preservation architectural review commission.
Cape Gazette
CoWork Reho cuts ribbon on Rehoboth Boardwalk
Rehoboth Beach Main Street Ribbon hosted a ribbon cutting July 1 for CoWork Reho, a new business located in the Henlopen Hotel & Condos building along the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk. Owner Jared Bowers said, "As Sussex County's only co-working space, we hope to fill the need for a quiet and...
Cape Gazette
Beach Glass Ring Making Workshop offered Aug. 13
Heidi Lowe Gallery will offer a five-hour jewelry-making workshop from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13. This is the perfect class for any beach lover. Participants will learn how to make a ring and set a piece of beach glass in silver. They will learn techniques such as sawing, filing, soldering and bezel setting. The gallery will provide a selection of beach glass for attendees to choose from, but if they want to bring a few favorite pieces to class, instructors can figure out which one will work best for this project. Participants can wear their own handmade jewelry out the door. Cost is $245.
Cape Gazette
Farewell to Rehoboth; no e-bikes on trails
Well, it's time to say goodbye to Delaware. Born and raised upstate, Rehoboth was a frequent stop my entire life. My earliest vacation memories are flying a box kite in Dewey and running around with some other kids I met here. I also remember climbing over the destroyed Boardwalk after the ’62 hurricane. And we had family here. My aunt lived on Canal Street behind McQuay’s Market and next door to Roopes Cottages. She ran a bar on First Street in the spot housing the Frogg Pond for so many years.
Cape Gazette
Milton planners to debate YourSpace application
Milton Planning and Zoning Commission will resume discussion at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 2, on a special-use permit for a 123,000-square-foot storage facility proposed on Route 16. The matter was tabled after questions were raised about possible conditions to be attached to the permit. Maryland-based Peak Management is seeking to...
Cape Gazette
Cape Gazette
Residents appeal Coral Lakes approval
A group of residents has filed two separate appeals of Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission’s recent preliminary approval of the Coral Lakes cluster subdivision on Robinsonville Road. Sussex P&Z voted 3-1-1 June 23 to approve the 304-unit community planned on 152 acres west of Lewes. The vote was...
Cape Gazette
DNREC removing weeds from Milton’s Wagamons Pond
In response to the growth of a large amount of aquatic weeds, Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has begun removing those weeds with its large algae harvester. Work began the last week of July. The weeds can be seen in patches throughout the pond, but a significant...
Cape Gazette
Cape Gazette
Harbeson Road speed limit should be reduced
Tragedy averted this past Saturday afternoon on Harbeson Road (Route 5). Miraculously, the reckless driving that took out two utility poles and totaled a pickup truck resulted in no human casualties. But it could have been different. The accident occurred on a lovely day in front of a residential community with an active walking path along Harbeson Road. This stretch of roadway has a speed limit of 50 mph, which is excessive considering it drops to 40 mph in front of the adjacent warehouses, then 25 mph at the Route 9 intersection, less than a half-mile away.
Cape Gazette
News Briefs 8/2/22
The City of Lewes will host Lewes National Night Out from 5 to 7 p.m. at George H.P. Smith Park on Tuesday, Aug. 2. Celebrations are set to take place at Blockhouse Pond, located within the park, and will feature music from DJ Spig-1, Copy Cat face painting, a bounce house, giveaways, and food.
Cape Gazette
Paralyzed Man Enjoys Ocean City Beach After 18 years on Sand Mats
After 18 years away, Ryan Gooch Nelson returned to his favorite place on Earth on Sunday when he wheeled his wheelchair out on the new beach access mats on the Ocean City Beach. Nelson was paralyzed in a truck accident 18 years ago and has been wheelchair-bound ever since, meaning...
rehobothfoodie.com
New Dolle’s on Rt. 1
Longtime Rehoboth candy maven Tom Ibach (co-founder Thomas Pachides' grandson) reports that a new Dolle's Candyland will be opening sometime this fall just north of Lewes on the site formerly occupied by Import Professionals car repair. We'll keep you posted!
Cape Gazette
Just Listed - Exquisite Waterfront Home in Edgewater Estates
Exceptionally designed waterfront home on Red Mill Pond! Located on the most desirable street in Edgewater Estates, this home has been fully reconstructed with no detail overlooked. A distinctive design welcomes you with a large paver driveway, professional landscaping, cedar shake and board and batten exterior. The welcoming front porch is complemented by a barrel-vaulted tongue and groove wood ceiling and fan. Upon entry, prepare to be wowed by the striking panoramic views of Red Mill Pond and your private saltwater pool! The open floor plan seamlessly integrates the outdoor water views from every room and offers an abundance of space for entertaining or just simply relaxing. A spacious family room and adjacent lake room with vaulted ceilings, gas burning fireplace and walnut mantel creates the most intimate of settings with abundant natural light. An elegant dining area located centrally in the home with a wood burning stone fireplace is perfect for more formal occasions. The chef's kitchen was strategically designed to capture the water views and offers stainless steel appliances, 6-burner gas cooktop, Pental quartz countertops, medallion cabinetry, premium Thermador appliances including a 48” built-in refrigerator/freezer, under cabinet lighting and a vaulted ceiling dining area. The well-appointed butler’s pantry also offers custom cabinetry, a wine and beverage fridge, sink and granite counter tops. Offering multiple locations to entertain and relax including a large screened porch and side courtyard off the kitchen with a pergola. The master bedroom offers expansive unobstructed water views with direct access to a private deck. An en-suite bathroom offers heated porcelain tile floor, tiled shower with dual showerheads, custom cabinetry and Pental Quartz countertops. Two additional first floor bedrooms are accompanied by an additional well-appointed bathroom. If the interior of the home did not grab your attention, the exterior living spaces are sure to peak your interest. Enjoy the activity on the water next to your personal in-ground pool. The extensive patio is complete with an outdoor fireplace creating the ideal ambiance for dinner parties, while mother nature closes out the evening with amazing sunset views! This is a perfect location for launching your boat, kayak, paddleboard or jet skis. Cool off in the custom enclosed outdoor cedar shower with hot and cold water. The home features many additional high-end finishes throughout such as solid core doors, smart home technology, custom coffered ceilings, engineered walnut hardwood flooring, Maytag Extra Capacity washer and dryer with pedestals, whole house water filter, custom built-in shelving with accent lighting, built-in ceiling Sonos Sound System throughout, and the list goes on! Truly a home like no other and a must see! Every feature has been fully updated and redesigned in 2014, including new electrical, plumbing, roofing, insulation, HVAC, flooring and water heater (tankless Renai). Contact us to receive a full list of improvements and floor plans. A wonderful opportunity for a beautifully updated waterfront home on a lush tree-lined street, just minutes from downtown Lewes and the beaches!
Cape Gazette
Everyone’s a loser in Clear Space debacle
Rehoboth commissioners deny rezoning of 330 Rehoboth Ave. Clear Space Theatre’s announcement earlier this week that it is abandoning plans for a proposed theater near the circle on Rehoboth Avenue is a disappointing end to what could have been a beautiful addition to downtown Rehoboth Beach. After nearly four years, there’s plenty of blame to go around.
The Green Stinger Will Move to Felton Next Year
The neighborhood sports bar & grill has plans to take over the former Seafood City in 2023
Cape Gazette
Aspira Health is now Atracare: The next chapter
Aspira Health has become an integral part of the pandemic response for most citizens of Sussex County, and we’ve seen parents, teachers and healthcare workers rely on us to get tested, provide primary care, be seen emergently in our walk-in clinic, and stay healthy so they can live their best lives.
The Dispatch
14th Annual Berlin Peach Festival Planned For Saturday
BERLIN — The 14th Annual Berlin Peach Festival will be held Saturday, Aug. 6, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., on the grounds of the Calvin B. Taylor House Museum, 208 North Main Street. Admission is free. Mayor Zack Tyndall will officially open the festival and Duncan Showell American...
WMDT.com
Sussex Co. Habitat for Humanity redeveloping county neighborhood, new homeownership opportunities
GEORGETOWN, Del. – It may be an empty lot now, but it will soon be the grounds of new housing opportunities in the Kimmeytown neighborhood of Georgetown. “When we work as a team and when we do things together like this we accomplish a lot. So we’re excited about coming back here and see that people will have a decent place to live,” U.S Senator Tom Carper said.
