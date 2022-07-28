Chelmsford: Murder charge after death of man at house

www.bbc.com
Lillia Valutyte: Man arrested after girl, 9, stabbed to death
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a nine-year-old girl was fatally stabbed in a town centre. Lillia Valutyte was found with a stab wound in Fountain Lane in Boston, Lincolnshire, on Thursday. Lincolnshire Police said the 22-year-old was detained in Boston on Saturday after two people...
Missing Madison Wright: Man charged with murder
A man has been charged with the murder of a 30-year-old woman who disappeared 10 days ago. Madison Wright, from Basildon, in Essex, was last seen on 22 July. A body was discovered at Wat Tyler Country Park on Saturday. Formal identification has yet to take place but police said Ms Wright's family had been informed .
Lilia Valutyte: Man charged with murdering girl, 9
A man has been charged with murdering a nine-year-old girl who was stabbed to death in a town centre. Lilia Valutyte was found with a stab wound in Fountain Lane in Boston, Lincolnshire, on Thursday. She had reportedly been playing hula hoop with her younger sister in the street before...
Birmingham man charged after multiple shootings
A man has been charged after a series of shootings in Birmingham this week. Sameer Khan, 26, of Highfield Road, is accused of opening fire at properties in the Alum Rock area of the city almost every day between Sunday and Thursday. No-one was hurt in the shootings, West Midlands...
Barry Noone, charged with murdering mother, has bail overturned
A man charged with murdering his mother in Cookstown, County Tyrone, has been remanded in custody after an appeal by prosecution lawyers. Margaret Una Noone, 77, was found dead in her home in Ratheen Avenue on 19 June. Her 45-year-old son Barry Noone, who shared the same address, was arrested...
Lillia Valutyte: Suspect photos released after girl, 9, stabbed
Police have released CCTV images of a man they "urgently" want to question over the death of of a nine-year-girl who was stabbed in a town centre. Lillia Valutyte was found with a stab wound on Fountain Lane in Boston on Thursday. Lincolnshire Police urged people not to approach the...
Mountjoy prisoner in critical condition after assault
A man is in a critical condition after he was assaulted in Mountjoy Prison in County Dublin. The inmate, who is in his 30s, was attacked on Friday evening. He is receiving treatment for serious injuries at the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital. Gardaí (Irish police) and the prison authorities confirmed...
Hereford river path rape investigated
A woman was raped as she walked along a river path in Hereford. The 20-year-old was attacked on a stretch opposite the rowing club between The Old Bridge and Great Western Way. It happened on Sunday, between midnight and 01:30 BST. The attacker fled in the direction of Luard Walk...
Murder charge after woman fell from height near Wembley Stadium
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a woman who fell from a height in north-west London. Kathleen John, 39, died early on Friday, when emergency services were called to London Road near Wembley Stadium. Leonidas Georgalla 50, of Weald Lane, Harrow, appeared at Willesden Magistrates' Court earlier.
Wood Green shooting: Eight arrested after man killed in street
Eight people have been arrested over the killing of a man who was shot dead on a north London street. Camilo Palacio, 23, was attacked on High Road in Wood Green on 24 July at about 21:30 BST - the second fatal shooting in the area within 24 hours. He...
Victor Hamilton: Second man charge with murder
A second man has been charged with the murder of Victor Hamilton in Ballymena last week. The 63-year-old's body was found at about 07:50 BST on Wednesday 27 July at the front of a house in Orkney Drive, Ballykeel. On Monday night, detectives confirmed they had charged a 33-year-old man.
Reading Station: Murder arrest after man dies on platform
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man who was assaulted on a railway platform. British Transport Police (BTP) said the 24-year-old victim was found injured on a platform at Reading Station at about 23:45 BST on Saturday and died at the scene.
Jesse Richards: Plea for 'closure' 13 years after murder
Police have renewed their appeal for information on the 13th anniversary of a man's murder. Jesse Richards, 40, is thought to have been killed over a drugs debt in Evesham, Worcestershire, in 2009. Despite five men being jailed over his death in 2012 and a £10,000 reward for information about...
Aaron Matthew: Leicester man who stabbed mother to death jailed
A 19-year-old man who killed his mother in Leicester has been jailed for life. A trial at Leicester Crown Court heard Aaron Matthew inflicted 82 injuries on his mother Ingrid, who was found with multiple stab wounds in Lincoln Street on 11 September. Matthew - who had been suffering from...
Gravesend robber sentenced after he was caught due to fare evasion
A man who carried out a string of robberies at bookmakers across London has been jailed for 10 years after he was caught dodging his train fare. Detectives used CCTV footage to identify Brett Mullan, 50, from Wellington Street, Gravesend. Mullan had used a collapsible walking stick in a carrier...
Moss Side: Girl, 16, injured in drive-by shooting
A 16-year-old girl has been injured in a drive-by shooting outside a party in the Moss Side area of Manchester, police have said. Officers said they did not believe she was the intended target when "a single shot was fired by a passing vehicle at a crowd" in Quinney Street before 22:30 BST on Friday.
Devizes crash: Boy, 15, charged with assaulting emergency worker
A 15-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency worker. The charges are in connection with a case in which a pedestrian was hit by a car in the Station Road area of Devizes at about 20:45 BST on 27 July. The pedestrian, a man aged...
Owami Davies: Appeal to find missing student nurse
An appeal has been launched to try and find the whereabouts of a 24-year-old student nurse who has been missing for more than three weeks. Owami Davies, of Grays, Essex, left her family home on Monday, 4 July. She was last seen at midnight on Derby Road, West Croydon, the following Thursday.
Bedale: Tributes paid to teenagers killed in collision
Tributes have been paid to two teenagers who died in a collision in North Yorkshire on Friday. An Alfa Romeo carrying a total of four males crashed on the B6268 Masham Road, near Thornton Watlass, Bedale, at about 23:00 BST, North Yorkshire Police said. Wensleydale RUFC said two of the...
