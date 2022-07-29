Day in the Life: LCU’s Solid Waste Residential

www.las-cruces.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs4local.com
Pet overpopulation at Las Cruces animal shelter leaves for 'difficult decision-making'
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Summertime is the busiest time of the year for animal shelters. Some animals at the Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley are waiting for their forever home. Shelter employees said it’s a race against time and the odds are stacked against pets.
desertexposure.com
What’s going on in AUGUST?
Desert Exposure would like to include your special events, from any southern New Mexico community. Please submit your event title, time, location and contact information to editor@desertexposure.com; Desert Exposure, 1740-A Calle de Mercado, Las Cruces, NM 88005; or call Elva at 575-443-4408. WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 3. Las Cruces/Mesilla. Farmers and Crafts...
Gov. backs Luna County Emergency Operations Center with state funding
DEMING – Luna County and City of Deming officials welcomed New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday for an announcement that is expected to benefit both governments and neighboring communities in the near future. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced $2.1 million in state funding has been allocated for a new emergency operations center in Luna County. Members of local law enforcement and first responders were also present for the announcement.
las-cruces.org
Rate Design Keeps Infrastructure Safe and Sound for the Future
Setting the rates people pay for utility services has been the job of Las Cruces Utilities (LCU) Deputy Director Business Services Jose Provencio for over 40 years. But it could have been different if he had decided to take the job at the power plant instead of the new rates department at El Paso Electric (EPE).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
elpasomatters.org
A New Mexico mushroom farmer wants to make good food more sustainable
LA MESA, N.M. — It’s taken about four weeks for these mushrooms to begin fruiting from their sawdust blocks. Cream-colored stems elongate in clusters, punctuated by the brown speckled caps of chestnut mushrooms. On the rack above them, the bluish gray bells of oyster mushrooms fan upward. Another shelf over, the lion’s mane mushrooms grow more voluminous, their shaggy spines clumping together so they look like fluffy white clouds.
las-cruces.org
East Hadley Avenue and North Church Street Shoulder Work
Shoulder work is scheduled Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, and Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, on east Hadley Avenue, between Campo Street and Church Street, and north Church Street, between Hadley and Las Cruces avenues. H&H Underground will be doing underground utility work as part of a wire utility permit. Bus Stop...
El Paso Courthouse receives bomb threat; law enforcement on alert
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County has reported at least one threat with the anniversary of the August 3 shooting just two days away. County Judge Ricardo Samaniego has confirmed that the courthouse has received a threat, although it remains open. Some employees have been advised to work from home if it […]
krwg.org
Juarez man arrested in deadly rollover
Dona Ana County, NM - On July 27, 2022, at approximately 5:04 a.m., the New Mexico State Police responded to a single vehicle fatal rollover crash near the intersection of Airport Road and McNutt Road in Santa Teresa, NM. The initial investigation indicates a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV, driven by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KVIA
Threat against County Courthouse prompts caution; some may be working remotely
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso County workers have been asked to work remotely for the week after a threat was made to the courthouse, officials said. The threat made early Monday morning via social media claimed a bomb was going to be placed at the entrance of a courtroom and that it was in solidarity with the Walmart shooter.
KVIA
Abundant Church giving away backpacks and school supplies ahead of the first day of school
EL PASO, Texas - Abundant Church is set to host their annual backpack and school supply giveaway as kids in the borderland are heading back to school. The church says they will be giving away 1,500 backpacks filled with school supplies to families over the course of the weekend. School-aged...
What to know: Tax free weekend in Texas, New Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With inflation continuing to take a bite out of budgets, now more than ever El Paso and Las Cruces area residents are gearing up to take advantage of the upcoming tax-free weekend. From Friday, August 5 at 12:01 a.m., through midnight Sunday, August 7, Texas, and New Mexico residents can […]
cbs4local.com
25-year-old Las Cruces woman killed in rollover crash
DONA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 25-year-old woman from Las Cruces died following a rollover crash on Saturday, according to New Mexico State Police. Odalis Aguilar Hernandez was a passenger in a Chevrolet truck that experienced a blowout and rolled over, according to police. The crash happened on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
El Paso News
El Paso Animal Services kicks off the Clear the Shelters event
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Clear the Shelters is a month long event where all adoptions for pets are free, including vaccinations. This is a month long event, as Animal Services officials say there is an overflow of pets in the shelters right now, and that they needed to start two days early.
KFOX 14
City of Las Cruces settles $2.75M lawsuit with family for death of 75-year-old Amelia Baca
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — The City of Las Cruces settled a $2.75 million dollar lawsuit with the family of Amelia Baca who was shot and killed by a Las Cruces Police Department officer, Sam Bregman, the family’s attorney, confirmed Monday. There is no way to compensate the...
KVIA
Multiple backpack giveaways across El Paso
EL PASO, Texas - Before the start of the new school year, several places throughout the borderland will be holding backpack giveaways Saturday. Mendez and Mendez tax service will be giving out 350 free backpacks for all ages. The event will begin at 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 8172...
KVIA
95 South Cuisine keeps El Pasoans coming back
EL PASO, Texas- One local eatery is feeding El Pasoans their special brand of southern food even though the head cook is from New Jersey. Diedra Pratt, the owner of 95 South Cuisine says she makes everything from scratch and to save costs, always buys locally. “El Paso has a...
Mother, grandparents of boy mauled by dogs indicted
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Three people have been indicted in the dog mauling incident involving the death of 6-year-old boy Avery Jackson-Dunphy. The mother Danika Jackson, grandfather Kevin Owens, and grandmother Leslie Owens have all been charged with child abuse resulting in death. Back on November 22, 2021, a 9-1-1 call was made regarding […]
Explore a Fun & Interesting Way to Camp Not Far From El Paso
There is a place you can escape city lights and sounds that isn't far from El Paso. If you feel you could use some peace and quiet time alone or with your significant other, there's a perfect spot. If you enjoy camping out in nature, but don't feel up to...
KVIA
Las Cruces police department defines pursuit policies
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The Las Cruces police department was involved in a pursuit Wednesday night, ending with an alleged robber being arrested and another man shot by an officer. While LCPD is investigating Wednesday night's incident and cannot yet discuss the extent of their practices that night, they...
KVIA
Las Cruces Mayor, Attorney of shooting victim react to multi-million dollar settlement
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The City of Las Cruces has agreed to pay the family of Amelia Baca 2.75 million dollars. It's part of a settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit at the state level. Back in April, 75-year-old Baca was shot and killed by a Las Cruces police...
Comments / 0