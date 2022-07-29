www.leelanauticker.com
Suttons Bay Hosts A Trio Of Village-Wide Sidewalk/Rummage Sales This Weekend
The Friendship Community Center announces a fundraising event the same weekend as Suttons Bay’s Sidewalk Sales and the Inland Seas Education Association’s Nautical Barn Sale. Kicking off August 12, downtown retailers offer a weekend of end-of-season deals and odd bits at big discounts to clean the shelves for...
2022 Traverse City Film Festival "The Return!"
July 26-31. This festival draws many film buffs anxious to see rare, indie films & documentaries that often don’t make it to the popular “mega-plexes.” This year the festival will screen over 40 movies at different venues in & around downtown TC. For a schedule & tickets, visit the web site.
Eurasian Milfoil & Lake Leelanau
Performing Arts Center, Leland Public School, Leland. Head of the Lake Association, Brian Price & Annalise Povolo will discuss this invasive plant affecting Lake Leelanau, the danger it poses & what is being done about it. Details on website.
World Youth Symphony Orchestra: Robert Trevino, Conductor
Interlochen Center for the Arts, Kresge Auditorium. Violin soloist Randall Goosby & Basque National Orchestra Music Director Robert Trevino join the World Youth Symphony Orchestra as they perform their fifth concert of the season. The program will include Igor Stravinsky’s "The Rite of Spring" & Florence Price’s Violin Concerto No. 2, featuring Goosby as soloist.
Leelanau Heads To The Primary Polls August 2
It’s primary election day tomorrow (Tuesday, August 2). Four House of Representatives candidates — two from each party — hope to represent Leelanau County in the newly redrawn 103rd District. Once it takes effect, the 103rd district will include all of Leelanau County, northern parts of Benzie and Grand Traverse counties, including Traverse City. (Leelanau previously was in the 101st District, along with Benzie, Manistee and Mason counties.)
