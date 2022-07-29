ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Arbor, MI

leelanauticker.com

2022 Traverse City Film Festival "The Return!"

July 26-31. This festival draws many film buffs anxious to see rare, indie films & documentaries that often don’t make it to the popular “mega-plexes.” This year the festival will screen over 40 movies at different venues in & around downtown TC. For a schedule & tickets, visit the web site.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Eurasian Milfoil & Lake Leelanau

Performing Arts Center, Leland Public School, Leland. Head of the Lake Association, Brian Price & Annalise Povolo will discuss this invasive plant affecting Lake Leelanau, the danger it poses & what is being done about it. Details on website.
LAKE LEELANAU, MI
World Youth Symphony Orchestra: Robert Trevino, Conductor

Interlochen Center for the Arts, Kresge Auditorium. Violin soloist Randall Goosby & Basque National Orchestra Music Director Robert Trevino join the World Youth Symphony Orchestra as they perform their fifth concert of the season. The program will include Igor Stravinsky’s "The Rite of Spring" & Florence Price’s Violin Concerto No. 2, featuring Goosby as soloist.
INTERLOCHEN, MI
Leelanau Heads To The Primary Polls August 2

It’s primary election day tomorrow (Tuesday, August 2). Four House of Representatives candidates — two from each party — hope to represent Leelanau County in the newly redrawn 103rd District. Once it takes effect, the 103rd district will include all of Leelanau County, northern parts of Benzie and Grand Traverse counties, including Traverse City. (Leelanau previously was in the 101st District, along with Benzie, Manistee and Mason counties.)
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI

