This exhibit offers a variety of flags - artwork that comments on the state of our nation’s culture wars, plus much more. Runs through Aug. 18. Open Mon. through Fri., 9am-3pm; & Sat. & Sun., 12-4pm.
Author Visit - Jonathan P. Hawley
Learn about the history of the lifesavers & lightkeepers who battled high winds & waves, fought frigid temperatures & icy shores during their mission to protect lives on Lake Michigan. Dr. Hawley will have copies of his book "Guardians of Manitou Passage" available for purchase after the event.
Sipping Your Way Around The Peninsula: Boba Tea, Kombucha Floats, Vertical Wine Tastings & More Beverage News
It’s a hot August weekend in the county…maybe it’s time to stop and check out the ever-growing rosé cellar at the revitalized Omena Bay County Store. Or sip cantaloupe boba tea with your fresh summer rolls at Hang-on Express. Or maybe experience a “vertical flight” of estate-grown Chardonnay? Here’s a little sip of stay-cool beverage news from the Leelanau Peninsula:
