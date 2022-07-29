It’s a hot August weekend in the county…maybe it’s time to stop and check out the ever-growing rosé cellar at the revitalized Omena Bay County Store. Or sip cantaloupe boba tea with your fresh summer rolls at Hang-on Express. Or maybe experience a “vertical flight” of estate-grown Chardonnay? Here’s a little sip of stay-cool beverage news from the Leelanau Peninsula:

