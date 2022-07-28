MercyOne performs Iowa's first implant of leadless, retrievable pacemaker

www.beckershospitalreview.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Teladoc offering free virtual care to Kentucky flood victims
Teladoc will offer free general medical telehealth visits to individuals affected by the Kentucky flood. The virtual care services will be offered free of charge for conditions including sinus problems, respiratory infections, allergies, cold and flu symptoms, and many other non-emergency illnesses, according to a July 30 press release. The...
Mississippi health system merges with Ochsner
Meridian, Miss.-based Rush Health Systems has merged with New Orleans-based Ochsner Health as of Aug. 1. Ochsner Rush Health will provide new and enhanced services for a wider region of patients as a result of this merger. "By coming together, we'll be able to do more to enhance and expand...
Heart care 'quantum leap': Tumor removed without open heart surgery
St. Cloud (Minn.) Hospital recently became the first in the world to remove a heart tumor without open heart surgery, KNSI Radio reported July 29. A heart and vascular team from CentraCare Health used hologram technology to guide them to the tumor and used a catheter to suction it out in the operation that took around 20 minutes.
Kentucky health system launches flood relief effort for employees; some still missing
Appalachian Regional Healthcare, a 14-hospital system serving eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia, has launched a relief effort to help its workers and surrounding communities in the wake of recent flooding in the area, news station WKYT reported July 30. Health system spokesperson Melissa Cornett told Becker's July 30 that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
California hospital transfers patients as McKinney Fire spreads
Fairchild Medical Center in Yreka, Calif., began transferring patients to other facilities July 30 as the McKinney Fire became the state's largest wildfire of the year so far. Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency July 30 for Siskiyou County, for which Fairchild Medical Center is the main hospital. That day, when the hospital began transferring patients, the fire was burning about 9 miles from Yreka.
North Carolina closer to Medicaid expansion with new passed legislation
During the latest session of North Carolina's General Assembly, the state House of Representatives and Senate passed separate bipartisan legislation that will move the state closer to expanding Medicaid coverage, WFAE reported July 31. It is the first compromise on the issue in a decade, though the chambers were not...
