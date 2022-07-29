TOB is an effector of the hippocampus-mediated acute stress response

www.nature.com
Pan-Src kinase inhibitor treatment attenuates diabetic kidney injury via inhibition of Fyn kinase-mediated endoplasmic reticulum stress
Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2022)Cite this article. Src family kinases (SFKs) have been implicated in the pathogenesis of kidney fibrosis. However, the specific mechanism by which SFKs contribute to the progression of diabetic kidney disease (DKD) remains unclear. Our preliminary transcriptome analysis suggested that SFK expression was increased in diabetic kidneys and that the expression of Fyn (a member of the SFKs), along with genes related to unfolded protein responses from the endoplasmic reticulum (ER) stress signaling pathway, was upregulated in the tubules of human diabetic kidneys. Thus, we examined whether SFK-induced ER stress is associated with DKD progression. Mouse proximal tubular (mProx24) cells were transfected with Fyn or Lyn siRNA and exposed to high glucose and palmitate (HG-Pal). Streptozotocin-induced diabetic rats were treated with KF-1607, a novel pan-Src kinase inhibitor (SKI) with low toxicity. The effect of KF-1607 was compared to that of losartan, a standard treatment for patients with DKD. Among the SFK family members, the Fyn and Lyn kinases were upregulated under diabetic stress. HG-Pal induced p70S6 kinase and JNK/CHOP signaling and promoted tubular injury. Fyn knockdown but not Lyn knockdown inhibited this detrimental signaling pathway. In addition, diabetic rats treated with KF-1607 showed improved kidney function and decreased ER stress, inflammation, and fibrosis compared with those treated with losartan. Collectively, these findings indicate that Fyn kinase is a specific member of the SFKs implicated in ER stress activation leading to proximal tubular injury in the diabetic milieu and that pan-SKI treatment attenuates kidney injury in diabetic rats. These data highlight Fyn kinase as a viable target for the development of therapeutic agents for DKD.
A simultaneous electroencephalography and eye-tracking dataset in elite athletes during alertness and concentration tasks
The dataset of simultaneous 64-channel electroencephalography (EEG) and high-speed eye-tracking (ET) recordings was collected from 31 professional athletes and 43 college students during alertness behavior task (ABT) and concentration cognitive task (CCT). The CCT experiment lasting 1"“2"‰hours included five sessions for groups of the Shooting, Archery and Modern Pentathlon elite athletes and the controls. Concentration targets included shooting target and combination target with or without 24 different directions of visual distractors and 2 types of music distractors. Meditation and Schulte Grid trainings were done as interventions. Analysis of the dataset aimed to extract effective biological markers of eye movement and EEG that can assess the concentration level of talented athletes compared with same-aged controls. Moreover, this dataset is useful for the research of related visual brain-computer interfaces.
Levels of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies among fully vaccinated individuals with Delta or Omicron variant breakthrough infections
SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern have continuously evolved and may erode vaccine induced immunity. In this observational cohort study, we determine the risk of breakthrough infection in a fully vaccinated cohort. SARS-CoV-2 anti-spike IgG levels were measured before first SARS-CoV-2 vaccination and at day 21"“28, 90 and 180, as well as after booster vaccination. Breakthrough infections were captured through the Danish National Microbiology database. incidence rate ratio (IRR) for breakthrough infection at time-updated anti-spike IgG levels was determined using Poisson regression. Among 6076 participants, 127 and 364 breakthrough infections due to Delta and Omicron variants were observed. IRR was 0.29 (95% CI 0.15"“0.56) for breakthrough infection with the Delta variant, comparing the highest and lowest quintiles of anti-spike IgG. For Omicron, no significant differences in IRR were observed. These results suggest that quantitative level of anti-spike IgG have limited impact on the risk of breakthrough infection with Omicron.
Deposition chamber technology as building blocks for a standardized brain-on-chip framework
Microsystems & Nanoengineering volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 86 (2022) Cite this article. The in vitro modeling of human brain connectomes is key to exploring the structure-function relationship of the central nervous system. Elucidating this intricate relationship will allow better studying of the pathological mechanisms of neurodegeneration and hence result in improved drug screenings for complex neurological disorders, such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson diseases. However, currently used in vitro modeling technologies lack the potential to mimic physiologically relevant neural structures. Herein, we present an innovative microfluidic design that overcomes one of the current limitations of in vitro brain models: their inability to recapitulate the heterogeneity of brain regions in terms of cellular density and number. This device allows the controlled and uniform deposition of any cellular population within unique plating chambers of variable size and shape. Through the fine tuning of the hydrodynamic resistance and cell deposition rate, the number of neurons seeded in each plating chamber can be tailored from a thousand up to a million. By applying our design to so-called neurofluidic devices, we offer novel neuro-engineered microfluidic platforms that can be strategically used as organ-on-a-chip platforms for neuroscience research. These advances provide essential enhancements to in vitro platforms in the quest to provide structural architectures that support models for investigating human neurodegenerative diseases.
Serum myo-inositol oxygenase levels at hospital discharge predict progression to chronic kidney disease in community-acquired acute kidney injury
Acute kidney injury (AKI) increases the risk of morbidity, mortality, and progression to chronic kidney disease (CKD). There are few data on the risk of CKD following community-acquired AKI (CA-AKI) and its predictors from developing countries. We evaluated the association of a panel of serum and urine biomarkers at the time of hospital discharge with 4-month renal outcome in CA-AKI. Patients of either sex, aged between 18 and 70Â years, with no underlying CKD, and with CA-AKI were recruited at the time of discharge from hospital in this prospective observational study. Levels of serum and urine biomarkers were analyzed and association between these markers and development of CKD, defined as eGFR"‰<"‰60Â ml/min/1.73Â m2 or dialysis dependence at 4Â month after discharge, were analyzed using multivariate logistic regression analysis and penalized least absolute shrinkage and selection operator logistic regression. Out of a total 126 patients followed up for 4Â months, 25 developed CKD. Those who developed CKD were older (p"‰="‰0.008), had higher serum creatinine (p"‰<"‰0.001) and lower serum albumin (p"‰="‰0.001) at discharge. Adjusted logistic regression showed that each 10% increase in standardized serum myo-inositol oxygenase (MIOX) level increased the odds of progression to CKD by 13.5%. With 10% increase in standardized urine Neutrophil gelatinase-associated lipocalin (NGAL), serum creatinine and urine protein creatinine ratio (uPCR), increase in the odds of progression to CKD was 10.5%, 9.6% and 8%, respectively. Multivariable logistic model including serum MIOX, discharge serum creatinine and discharge uPCR, was able to predict the progression of CKD [AUC ROC 0.88; (95% CI 0.81, 0.95)]. High level serum MIOX levels at the time of discharge from hospital are associated with progression to CKD in patients with CA-AKI.
Imeglimin exerts favorable effects on pancreatic Î²-cells by improving morphology in mitochondria and increasing the number of insulin granules
Imeglimin is a new anti-diabetic drug commercialized in Japan (TwymeegÂ®) and has been drawing much attention in diabetes research area as well as in clinical practice. In this study, we evaluated the effect of imeglimin on pancreatic Î²-cells. First, single-dose administration of imeglimin enhanced insulin secretion from Î²-cells and decreased blood glucose levels in type 2 diabetic db/db mice. In addition, single-dose administration of imeglimin significantly augmented insulin secretion in response to glucose from islets isolated from non-diabetic db/m mice. Second, during an oral glucose tolerance test 4-week chronic treatment with imeglimin enhanced insulin secretion and ameliorated glycemic control in diabetic db/db mice. Furthermore, the examination with electron microscope image showed that imeglimin exerted favorable effects on morphology in Î²-cell mitochondria and substantially increased the number of insulin granules in type 2 diabetic db/db and KK-Ay mice. Finally, imeglimin reduced the percentage of apoptotic Î²-cell death which was accompanied by reduced expression levels of various genes related to apoptosis and inflammation in Î²-cells. Taken together, imeglimin directly enhances insulin secretion in response to glucose from Î²-cells, increases the number of insulin granules, exerts favorable effects on morphology in Î²-cell mitochondria, and reduces apoptotic Î²-cell death in type 2 diabetic mice, which finally leads to amelioration of glycemic control.
A novel circular RNA, circIgfbp2, links neural plasticity and anxiety through targeting mitochondrial dysfunction and oxidative stress-induced synapse dysfunction after traumatic brain injury
Traumatic brain injury (TBI) can lead to different neurological and psychiatric disorders. Circular RNAs (circRNAs) are highly expressed in the nervous system and enriched in synapses; yet, the underlying role and mechanisms of circRNAs in neurological impairment and dysfunction are still not fully understood. In this study, we investigated the expression of circRNAs and their relation with neurological dysfunction after TBI. RNA-Seq was used to detect differentially expressed circRNAs in injured brain tissue, revealing that circIgfbp2 was significantly increased. Up-regulated hsa_circ_0058195, which was highly homologous to circIgfbp2, was further confirmed in the cerebral cortex specimens and serum samples of patients after TBI. Moreover, correlation analysis showed a positive correlation between hsa_circ_0058195 levels and the Self-Rating Anxiety Scale scores in these subjects. Furthermore, knockdown of circIgfbp2 in mice relieved anxiety-like behaviors and sleep disturbances induced by TBI. Knockdown of circIgfbp2 in H2O2 treated HT22 cells alleviated mitochondrial dysfunction, while its overexpression reversed the process. Mechanistically, we discovered that circIgfbp2 targets miR-370-3p to regulate BACH1, and down-regulating BACH1 alleviated mitochondrial dysfunction and oxidative stress-induced synapse dysfunction. In conclusion, inhibition of circIgfbp2 alleviated mitochondrial dysfunction and oxidative stress-induced synapse dysfunction after TBI through the miR-370-3p/BACH1/HO-1 axis. Thus, circIgfbp2 might be a novel therapeutic target for anxiety and sleep disorders after TBI.
Mesopic conditions optimise the detection of visual function loss in drivers with simulated media opacity
Drivers have different visual demands across varying contrast and luminance conditions. However, vision assessments for driving are typically conducted under photopic conditions. This study investigated the sensitivity of photopic and mesopic conditions to detect contrast sensitivity (CS) loss in drivers with simulated media opacities. CS was measured in forty-seven healthy drivers aged 18"“50Â years (mean"‰Â±"‰SD: 25.5"‰Â±"‰6.5) under photopic and mesopic-adapted luminance levels with the Pelli-Robson chart and the Mesotest II (without glare). Media opacities were simulated using white-opacity containing Lee Fog filters (1"“5) and CS measured in a randomised order. A significant (p"‰<"‰0.001) reduction in photopic CS (logCS) was measured with the Pelli-Robson chart only when media opacity was simulated with Fog filter 5 (1.53"‰Â±"‰0.15, 2.8 triplets reduction) compared to baseline (1.95"‰Â±"‰0.03). Mean mesopic CS demonstrated a significant (all p"‰<"‰0.001) reduction from baseline (1.67"‰Â±"‰0.14) for Fog filters 3 (1.4 triplets, 1.45"‰Â±"‰0.16), 4 (2.4 triplets, 1.31"‰Â±"‰0.14) and 5 (4.3 triplets, 1.02"‰Â±"‰0.15). For Mesotest II, only Fog filter 5 produced a significant reduction (0.10"‰Â±"‰0.09; p"‰<"‰0.001) in mean mesopic CS from baseline (0.30"‰Â±"‰0.01). Mesopic CS is more vulnerable to different levels of simulated media opacity, hence should be considered clinically when assessing visual function in older drivers at risk of media opacity.
BET bromodomain inhibition rescues PD-1-mediated T-cell exhaustion in acute myeloid leukemia
Sustained expression of programmed cell death receptor-1 (PD-1) is correlated with the exhaustion of T cells, and blockade of the PD-1 pathway is an effective immunotherapeutic strategy for treating various cancers. However, response rates are limited, and many patients do not achieve durable responses. Thus, it is important to seek additional strategies that can improve anticancer immunity. Here, we report that the bromodomain and extraterminal domain (BET) inhibitor JQ1 inhibits PD-1 expression in Jurkat T cells, primary T cells, and T-cell exhaustion models. Furthermore, JQ1 dramatically impaired the expression of PD-1 and T-cell immunoglobulin mucin-domain-containing-3 (Tim-3) and promoted the secretion of cytokines in T cells from patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML). In line with that, BET inhibitor-treated CD19-CAR T and CD123-CAR T cells have enhanced anti-leukemia potency and resistant to exhaustion. Mechanistically, BRD4 binds to the NFAT2 and PDCD1 (encoding PD-1) promoters, and NFAT2 binds to the PDCD1 and HAVCR2 (encoding Tim-3) promoters. JQ1-treated T cells showed downregulated NFAT2, PD-1, and Tim-3 expression. In addition, BET inhibitor suppressed programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) expression and cell growth in AML cell lines and in primary AML cells. We also demonstrated that JQ1 treatment led to inhibition of leukemia progression, reduced T-cell PD-1/Tim-3 expression, and prolonged survival in MLL-AF9 AML mouse model and Nalm6 (B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia cell)-bearing mouse leukemia model. Taken together, BET inhibition improved anti-leukemia immunity by regulating PD-1/PD-L1 expression, and also directly suppressed AML cells, which provides novel insights on the multiple effects of BET inhibition for cancer therapy.
Author Correction: Meta-analysis of sub-Saharan African studies provides insights into genetic architecture of lipid traits
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-30098-w, published online 11 May 2022. "The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 5, in which the figure was inadvertently replaced with an earlier version containing incorrect AFG values. The correct version of Fig. 5 is:. This has been corrected in both...
Profiling of gene expression in the brain associated with anxiety-related behaviors in the chronic phase following cranial irradiation
Although the brain is exposed to cranial irradiation in many clinical contexts, including malignant brain tumor therapy, such exposure can cause delayed neuropsychiatric disorders in the chronic phase. However, how specific molecular mechanisms are associated with irradiation-induced behavioral dysfunction, especially anxiety-like behaviors, is unclear. In the present study, we evaluated anxiety-like behaviors in adult C57BL/6 mice using the open-field (OF) and elevated plus maze (EPM) tests 3Â months following single cranial irradiation (10Â Gy). Additionally, by using RNA sequencing (RNA-seq), we analyzed gene expression profiles in the cortex and hippocampus of the adult brain to demonstrate the molecular mechanisms of radiation-induced brain dysfunction. In the OF and EPM tests, mice treated with radiation exhibited increased anxiety-like behaviors in the chronic phase. Gene expression analysis by RNA-seq revealed 89 and 106 differentially expressed genes in the cortex and hippocampus, respectively, following cranial irradiation. Subsequently, ClueGO and STRING analyses clustered these genes in pathways related to protein kinase activity, circadian behavior, and cell differentiation. Based on our expression analysis, we suggest that behavioral dysfunction following cranial irradiation is associated with altered expression of Cdkn1a, Ciart, Fos, Hspa5, Hspb1 and Klf10. These novel findings may provide potential genetic targets to investigate for the development of radioprotective agents.
A multi modal approach to microstructure evolution and mechanical response of additive friction stir deposited AZ31B Mg alloy
Current work explored solid-state additive manufacturing of AZ31B-Mg alloy using additive friction stir deposition. Samples with relative densities â‰¥ 99.4% were additively produced. Spatial and temporal evolution of temperature during additive friction stir deposition was predicted using multi-layer computational process model. Microstructural evolution in the additively fabricated samples was examined using electron back scatter diffraction and high-resolution transmission electron microscopy. Mechanical properties of the additive samples were evaluated by non-destructive effective bulk modulus elastography and destructive uni-axial tensile testing. Additively produced samples experienced evolution of predominantly basal texture on the top surface and a marginal increase in the grain size compared to feed stock. Transmission electron microscopy shed light on fine scale precipitation of Mg\(_{17}\)Al\(_{12}\) within feed stock and additive samples. The fraction of Mg\(_{17}\)Al\(_{12}\) reduced in the additively produced samples compared to feed stock. The bulk dynamic modulus of the additive samples was slightly lower than the feed stock. There was a \(\sim\,\) 30 MPa reduction in 0.2% proof stress and a 10"“30 MPa reduction in ultimate tensile strength for the additively produced samples compared to feed stock. The elongation of the additive samples was 4"“10% lower than feed stock. Such a property response for additive friction stir deposited AZ31B-Mg alloy was realized through distinct thermokinetics driven multi-scale microstructure evolution.
Single-cell transcriptional profiling in brain reward structures
Brain reward circuits are frequently disrupted in neuropsychiatric and substance use disorders. For example, substance use disorders are associated with prolonged molecular changes in reward-related regions including the ventral tegmental area (VTA), nucleus accumbens (NAc), prefrontal cortex, hippocampus, and amygdala. However, cellular heterogeneity has impeded progress in understanding the molecular mechanisms contributing to disease. While previous studies identified unique functions for cell types in these regions, they lacked comprehensive information on transcriptional diversity.
Changes in physical activity and adiposity with all-cause, cardiovascular disease, and cancer mortality
International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. The relationship between joint changes in physical activity and adiposity with mortality is not well understood. We examined the association of changes in these two established risk factors with all-cause (ACM), cardiovascular disease (CVD), and cancer mortality. Methods. We used longitudinal data from...
Systemic disease associations with angioid streaks in a large healthcare claims database
To assess systemic associations of angioid streaks (AS) using a large US healthcare database. A retrospective cross-sectional study was conducted of patients diagnosed with AS in a large, national US insurer from 2000"“2019. Cases were matched 1:5 to controls. The prevalence rates of established associated disease states and other systemic diseases were calculated and compared using logistic regression. Additionally, the rate of anti-VEGF treatment was assessed as a proxy for the incidence of choroidal neovascularization (CNV).
Author Correction: Traps and transport resistance are the next frontiers for stable non-fullerene acceptor solar cells
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-31326-z, published online 01 July 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 2, in which three data sets (represented by circles, squares and triangles, respectively) were shifted along the x-axis by one data point, leading to an incorrect representation of the "Exp. suns-Voc" data (the symbols) in Fig. 2a and 2b. The correct version of Fig. 2 is:
Lactate as a major myokine and exerkine
You have full access to this article via your institution. The roles of exerkines, factors released from tissues during exercise, in promoting health and longevity were recently addressed in the Review by Chow and colleagues (Chow, L. S. et al. Exerkines in health, resilience and disease. Nat. Rev. Endocrinol. 18, 273"“289 (2022)1). However, their timely Review did not adequately describe the major and diverse roles of lactate in regulating metabolism and physiology. Here, we highlight important functions of lactate as an exerkine.
Author Correction: Peer presence increases the prosocial behavior of adolescents by speeding the evaluation of outcomes for others
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-10115-0, published online 20 April 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors, where parameters for every participant varied by on average 1"‰Ã—"‰10"“6. Consequently, numeric results in the original Article were incorrect. As a result, in the Results under the...
