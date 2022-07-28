Reynolds Lake Oconee announces Employee Awards

www.lakeoconeebreeze.net
Miss Georgia welcomed home in Warner Robins after pageant
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — In the city of Warner Robins, July 31 will be called "Kelsey Hollis Day" from now on. In a statement welcoming back the Miss Georgia winner, mayor Larhonda Patrick proclaimed the day dedicated to her. "Now therefore, I Larhonda Patrick, mayor of Warner Robins, Georgia,...
Best friend helps woman delivery baby on side of Georgia road
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. - Talk about a vacation to remember. A pregnant North Carolina woman visiting friends in Georgia over the weekend got quite a surprise when her water broke while on the road. Abby Wiseman was 24 weeks pregnant and had clearance from her doctor to travel down to...
Macon Mall Memories: construction on new amphitheater continues this week
MACON, Ga. — So many of us have our favorite Macon mall memories. The county hopes a new amphitheater will help create more of them, once it's finished. This week, work will continue to make room for the amphitheater at the mall. Reporter Anthony Montalto said that on Sunday...
Back to School events wrap up in Middle Georgia this weekend
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — As July comes to a close, more Back to School bashes are happening to help prepare families for the school year. The House of Hope Macon presents Back 2 School Bash. Sunday July 31st from 12 p.m. noon to 4 p.m. 1900 Woodland Drive in...
New details into the death of a Sparta woman
SPARTA – The GBI released new details into the death of Brianna Grier who fell out of a Hancock County patrol car. As the death investigation of Brianna Grier continues, the GBI is releasing new details based on recent findings. Agents have concluded that the rear passenger side door of the patrol car, near where Grier was sitting, was never closed. Agents conducted numerous interviews, reviewed multiple body camera videos, and conducted exhaustive mechanical tests on the patrol car. Automotive experts and the Georgia State Patrol also assisted with tests to determine if there were possible mechanical malfunctions. In conjunction with these investigative acts, GBI agents concluded that Grier was placed in the backseat of the patrol car, handcuffed in the front of her body with no seatbelt.
Bibb County School District holds back to school giveaway
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County School District held a back to school bash at Westside High School Friday. The drive-thru event gave parents a chance to get the newly required clear or mesh back packs, school supplies, school uniforms and health supplies. Curlandra Lightfoot-Smith, the district’s PBIS...
Unborn child dead and more injured after crash in Laurens County on I-16
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — A pregnant woman has lost her child and more are injured after a car crash in Laurens County on Saturday morning. According to the Georgia State Patrol, troopers from Post 20 Dublin responded to the crash around 8:54 a.m. on Georgia highway 19 at I-16 in Laurens County.
UPDATE: Body found in vehicle off Tom Hill Sr. Blvd identified
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones reports that body has been found in a vehicle on Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. Jones headed to the scene around 1:20 p.m. on Friday, July 29th, 2022. Stay with 41NBC for more updates as they come.
Local mural of Jason Aldean has sparked controversy
MACON-BIBB, COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Abstract artist, Shamika Bussey, created a mural of Middle Georgia's biggest county musicians Jason Aldean. The mural quickly grew attraction as people reacted to the mural. "For me, all comments are positive and I'm glad I put my heart and soul into it, and painted...
Suspended Augusta Commissioner Sammie Sias found guilty
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - A decision has been reached in the trail of suspended Richmond County Commissioner Sammie Sias. Friday night, the jury found Sias guilty of lying to investigators and destroying records. Day four began with Sias's defense team calling witnesses to the stand. First up was Augusta Recreation...
Ga. patient dies after ambulance, log truck collision
EATONTON, Ga. — A 79-year-old woman en route by ambulance to the hospital in Eatonton Monday afternoon reportedly died from injuries she sustained when the ambulance was involved in a collision with a log truck. Authorities have determined that the EMS provider who was driving the ambulance was at...
Volunteer firefighters in Hawkinsville run into burning house to save couple
HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — It's something you think may never happen to you. Imagine you're sitting watching TV, and your house goes up in flames. That's what happened to 74-year-old Larry and 86-year-old Margaret Walker in Hawkinsville. They had some pretty special guys who jumped in to rescue them. "You...
GBI investigating death of a Peach County inmate
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into how a Peach County inmate died in his cell, according to Sheriff Terry Deese. Coroner Kerry Rooks says 37-year-old Maurice Campbell was pronounced dead at 8:30 Sunday morning. Deese says Campbell had been in the Peach County...
Who has the winning ticket? Mega Millions giant $1.28 Billion Jackpot
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Mega Millions numbers are in and one or more lucky ticket holders could be multi-millionaires, even if the prize is split multiple ways. People have been talking about the jackpot everywhere all week and, now, we're all wondering -- who won?. Double-check your tickets, because...
Boiled Peanuts for a cause: 'Next Step' Ministries helps men in legal trouble
MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, folks in Macon driving down Rocky Creek Road may have seen people selling peanuts for a cause. The bags of peanuts were sold by Next Step Recovery Ministries. They're helping men on probation or in the judicial system. Over a year-long period, "Next Step"...
Warner Robins teen shot by cousin
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –A 15-year-old boy from warner robins is undergoing surgery after being shot in the chest. The Warner robins Police Department says the shooting happened on Laura Avenue, and that a stolen firearm from Bibb county is involved. A 16-year-old boy, who is allegedly the cousin...
Macon artist stands by her depiction of country music star Jason Aldean in mural
MACON, Ga. — Country music superstar Jason Aldean grew up in Central Georgia, went to Windsor Academy, and even titled his last album, "Macon." He's a legend, but some people are calling a mural with his likeness a big miss. The artist Shamika Bussey doesn't mind a bit. Some...
One dead, 4 injured following shooting at party in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — One person is dead and four others injured following a party in Burke County. Authorities say, Dereck Hilton, 34, of Sardis, was one of five people shot at an unlicensed “bar/shot house” at 232 Claxton Road Saturday morning. Hilton and four others were transported to Burke Health for treatment. Hilton […]
Civil-rights attorney Ben Crump is 'demanding justice' for Brianna Grier
MACON, Ga. — Ben Crump, the civil-rights attorney who has worked on cases for George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breanna Taylor, will be highlighting the case of Brianna Grier. She's the Hancock County woman who was critically injured while in the custody of sheriff's deputies this month. Crump held...
1 killed, 1 injured in early morning barbershop shooting
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— One man is dead and another injured after a shooting this morning just after midnight in front of the Next Level Kuts , located at 856 PioNono Avenue. Two men were shot in front of the barbershop. The first victim, 38-year-old Jimmy Lee Scott III was...
