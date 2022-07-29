PARKERSBURG — For many, George Kellenberger was a tireless advocate for the Mid-Ohio Valley. Kellenberger passed away over the weekend at his home at The Villages in Florida. He served as President of the Mid-Ohio Valley Chamber of Commerce and was also known for his work organizing and fundraising for the annual Parkersburg Homecoming Festival as well as serving the community for many years.

