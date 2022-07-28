AR-15 style guns sold as a sign of manhood as shootings rise

star1025.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The perfect weekend trip to Savannah, GeorgiaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerSavannah, GA
4 amazing burger places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
This South Carolina Gem Supports Meals on WheelsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®
Five Seafood restaurants in South Carolina that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
Touring the Wormsloe Historic Site near SavannahRene CizioSavannah, GA
Related
deseret.com
House committee finds AR-15 style guns brought in over $1 billion in last decade
Sales of AR-15 style weapons have brought in more than $1 billion in revenue for gun manufacturing companies in the last decade, according to a House investigation released on Wednesday. The investigation was conducted by the House Committee of Oversight and Reform, which began the investigation after the Buffalo, New...
Semi-Automatic Rifle Makers Testify They Bear No Responsibility for Gun Violence
WASHINGTON — Two top executives whose companies make the semi-automatic rifles that have been used to perpetrate some of the deadliest mass shootings in the country testified to Congress on Wednesday that they bore no responsibility for the surge in gun violence that has taken hold in the United States, even as their revenues from the sales of such weapons have soared.
Gun executives tell Congress: don’t blame us for deadly shootings
CEOs face aggressive questioning from lawmakers about their companies’ responsibility for recent attacks
A powerful rifle derived from US Army weaponry is going on sale to civilians amid ongoing gun control debates, report says
SIG Sauer's MCX-Spear is a rifle with military heritage that has recently become available to ordinary buyers, per the Daily Beast.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A surgeon explains why AR-15-style rifles are so deadly
The semi-automatic weapon known as an "AR-15-style" rifle has become synonymous with mass shootings in America. Indeed, this style of gun is often in the news for being the gun of choice for many mass shooters. Most recently, the weapon used during the mass shooting at a suburban Fourth of...
Sorry, legal gun owners are part of America's problem
As is often the case with conservatives, the writer of the July 3 letter “Legal, reasonable gun owners not the problem” is short on facts and long on unenlightened ideology. First, he is grieved that “legal gun owners” like himself are being held responsible for the crisis of...
LAW・
International Business Times
Biden Pushes To Ban Assault Weapons, Gets Heckled At Gun Violence Event
A man whose son was killed in the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, interrupted President Joe Biden's remarks at the White House on Monday during an event to herald the passage of the first major federal gun safety law in three decades. Manuel Oliver, whose son Joaquin was murdered...
americanmilitarynews.com
Biden demands laws forcing gun owners to lock up guns or be punished
President Joe Biden delivered a 20-minute gun speech at the White House on Monday in which he called on Congress to pass “safe storage” gun laws holding gun owners personally liable for locking up their guns, in addition to bans on “assault weapons” and “high capacity” magazines.
RELATED PEOPLE
Ohio has taken a lethal wrong turn on access to guns
As of June 13, Ohio no longer requires a permit for gun owners to carry concealed weapons. The clear link between public safety and restricting access to guns has long been known. That’s why Ohio first put restrictions on acquiring firearms way back in 1859, the year before the start of the Civil War. Unfortunately, […] The post Ohio has taken a lethal wrong turn on access to guns appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
A breakdown of gun terminology to help you in discussions on mass shootings and debates over gun control
The gun lobby sometimes seeks to discredit gun control advocates by pointing to the incorrect use of gun-related terminology.
Media downplays ‘good Samaritan’ narrative following Indiana shooting, firearms experts weigh in
Liberal media outlets have downplayed and criticized the good guy with a gun argument in the wake of an Indianapolis shopping mall shooter who was killed by a "good Samaritan" carrying a handgun. Police say Elisjsha Dicken, who ended a mass shooting at an Indiana mall by killing the gunman,...
SFGate
Governor signs bill limiting guns amid looser U.S. firearms rights
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed a package of bills touted to increase gun safety less than two weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court weakened states' ability to restrict carrying concealed firearms. The signings, in Metuchen, New Jersey, came a day after at least six people were shot to death...
IN THIS ARTICLE
House passes bill banning certain semi-automatic guns
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House passed legislation Friday to revive a ban on certain semi-automatic guns, the first vote of its kind in years and a direct response to the firearms often used in the crush of mass shootings ripping through communities nationwide. Once banned in the U.S., the high-powered firearms are now widely blamed as the weapon of choice among young men responsible for many of the most devastating mass shootings. But Congress allowed the restrictions first put in place in 1994 on the manufacture and sales of the weapons to expire a decade later, unable to muster the political support to counter the powerful gun lobby and reinstate the weapons ban. Speaker Nancy Pelosi pushed the vote toward passage in the Democratic-run House, saying the earlier ban “saved lives.” President Joe Biden hailed the House vote, saying, “The majority of the American people agree with this common sense action.” He urged the Senate to “move quickly to get this bill to my desk.”
Gun-makers tell Congress mass shootings are a ‘local’ problem not caused by ‘inanimate’ firearms
The chief executives of two leading gun manufacturers said mass shootings are “local problems” that cannot be blamed on “inanimate” firearms when a House panel asked them Wednesday whether they accept responsibility for selling the assault-style rifles used in most of the recent massacres. The CEOs...
Inmate kills guard at Oklahoma private prison, officials say
An Oklahoma guard was killed by a prison inmate on Sunday, authorities said. The corrections officer died from injuries sustained during an unprovoked attack by an inmate at the Davis Correctional Facility in Holdenville, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) told The Independent in a statement. The suspect, who has been placed in isolation, was returning to a housing area with other inmates from recreation time at the time of the incident, local news station KOCO first reported. Medical staff at the facility provided first aid measures but the officer succumbed to his injuries, ODOC said. The officer’s identity...
AOC accuses gun manufacturers of targeting weapons at domestic terrorists at tense hearing
New York Congresswoman Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez confronted CEOs of gun manufacturer companies during a tense hearing on Wednesday.Testifying before the House Oversight and Reform Committee and the parents of one of the children killed in the Uvalde massacre, Daniel Defense CEO Marty Daniel and Ruger CEO Christopher Killoy maintained their companies have played no part in the concerning epidemic of mass shootings in the US.During the hearing, AOC showed one Daniel Defense 2017 ad featuring an image of a shooter with a tattoo of a Valknot, a Norse symbol that has become increasingly popular among far-right and white supremacist groups...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Democrats push for 1st semi-automatic gun ban in 20 years
House Democrats pushed ahead Wednesday with legislation that would ban certain semi-automatic weapons as they considered their most far-reaching response yet to this summer’s series of mass shootings. Democrats hope that the 100-page bill moving through the Judiciary Committee will pass the House before the August break. But that...
Washington Examiner
Gang shootings in California are not a justification for more gun control
Like all gun control groups and activists, Everytown for Gun Safety will use any incident to push more gun control on law-abiding citizens. Even if it’s gang shootings in the most restrictive state in the country. Everytown took to Twitter to lament that a “dispute” in Los Angeles led...
US House passes assault rifle ban, likely doomed in Senate
The US House of Representatives, spurred by a series of horrific mass shootings, passed a bill on Friday that would ban assault weapons for the first time in decades. Gun reform remains deeply divisive in the United States -- despite the deadly scourge of mass shootings -- with only two Republicans joining Democrats to back the assault weapons ban in the House.
U.S. House passes ban on assault weapons after spate of gun violence
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday passed a ban on semi-automatic firearms — the weapons used in multiple mass shootings during the last three months — on a near party-line vote. With the 217-213 vote, the bill, H.R. 1808, will head to the evenly divided Senate, but it’s unlikely to advance there, as the ban would […] The post U.S. House passes ban on assault weapons after spate of gun violence appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Comments / 0