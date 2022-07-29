www.capegazette.com
Cape Gazette
Residents appeal Coral Lakes approval
A group of residents has filed two separate appeals of Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission’s recent preliminary approval of the Coral Lakes cluster subdivision on Robinsonville Road. Sussex P&Z voted 3-1-1 June 23 to approve the 304-unit community planned on 152 acres west of Lewes. The vote was...
Cape Gazette
Lewes approves demolition of Franklin Avenue structures
Michael Finkle, owner of Timeless Finds LLC, is the owner of both 126 and 130 Franklin Ave. in Lewes. The former is the site of a home under renovation to be his personal residence, while the latter comprises a caved-in shed and a magenta/purple one-story house. Franklin Avenue features Victorian- and Federal-style homes, as well as a few bungalows – the one-story house at 130 Franklin Ave. is none of these styles. Neither the home nor the shed is considered a contributing structure; they have gained approval to be demolished following the July 14 meeting of the historic preservation architectural review commission.
Cape Gazette
Milton planners to debate YourSpace application
Milton Planning and Zoning Commission will resume discussion at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 2, on a special-use permit for a 123,000-square-foot storage facility proposed on Route 16. The matter was tabled after questions were raised about possible conditions to be attached to the permit. Maryland-based Peak Management is seeking to...
Cape Gazette
News Briefs 8/2/22
The City of Lewes will host Lewes National Night Out from 5 to 7 p.m. at George H.P. Smith Park on Tuesday, Aug. 2. Celebrations are set to take place at Blockhouse Pond, located within the park, and will feature music from DJ Spig-1, Copy Cat face painting, a bounce house, giveaways, and food.
Cape Gazette
Farewell to Rehoboth; no e-bikes on trails
Well, it's time to say goodbye to Delaware. Born and raised upstate, Rehoboth was a frequent stop my entire life. My earliest vacation memories are flying a box kite in Dewey and running around with some other kids I met here. I also remember climbing over the destroyed Boardwalk after the ’62 hurricane. And we had family here. My aunt lived on Canal Street behind McQuay’s Market and next door to Roopes Cottages. She ran a bar on First Street in the spot housing the Frogg Pond for so many years.
Cape Gazette
CoWork Reho cuts ribbon on Rehoboth Boardwalk
Rehoboth Beach Main Street Ribbon hosted a ribbon cutting July 1 for CoWork Reho, a new business located in the Henlopen Hotel & Condos building along the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk. Owner Jared Bowers said, "As Sussex County's only co-working space, we hope to fill the need for a quiet and...
Cape Gazette
DNREC removing weeds from Milton’s Wagamons Pond
In response to the growth of a large amount of aquatic weeds, Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has begun removing those weeds with its large algae harvester. Work began the last week of July. The weeds can be seen in patches throughout the pond, but a significant...
Cape Gazette
OCEANFRONT CONDO WITH SPECTACULAR VIEWS!
Enjoy Panoramic Views of the Ocean, Beach, and Boardwalk from this direct oceanfront 5th floor Studio in with 2 queen beds in Rehoboth Beach at Edgewater House Condominium. This beautiful condo features an updated tile bath, granite countertops, new stainless-steel appliances, new flooring, fresh paint, new furniture, new sliding doors, hurricane shutters, and offers you the ultimate in location, just walking distance to shopping, restaurants, beach, boardwalk, and everything Rehoboth Beach has to offer. The condo is currently not offered for rent but has great rental potential! A similar unit that has closed recently boasted $92,000 in rental income last year. Edgewater House offers a prime location, pool, secure entrance, surveillance cameras, building WIFI, cable TV, Maintenance program on owners HVAC, off street assigned parking, and an elevator. Call for an appointment today!
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMDT.com
Sussex Co. Habitat for Humanity redeveloping county neighborhood, new homeownership opportunities
GEORGETOWN, Del. – It may be an empty lot now, but it will soon be the grounds of new housing opportunities in the Kimmeytown neighborhood of Georgetown. “When we work as a team and when we do things together like this we accomplish a lot. So we’re excited about coming back here and see that people will have a decent place to live,” U.S Senator Tom Carper said.
WMDT.com
Inaugural Salisbury Riverfest makes big splash downtown
SALISBURY, Md. – Saturday afternoon, the inaugural Salisbury Riverfest made a big splash downtown bringing families out for a day of fun on the water. “Today is a gathering that includes vendors, makers from around the Salisbury region, and food vendors. We got beverages and then we have lots of fun activities,” Salisbury Mayor Jake Day said.
Cape Gazette
Lewes couple bestows donation to assist future pilots
A Lewes couple has bestowed the largest cash donation to the Delaware State University aviation program in its 36-year history. Bob and Karen Fischer said they had no idea at the time that their $100,000 gift was the largest the program had received. A commercial pilot for more than 40...
Cape Gazette
Aspira Health is now Atracare: The next chapter
Aspira Health has become an integral part of the pandemic response for most citizens of Sussex County, and we’ve seen parents, teachers and healthcare workers rely on us to get tested, provide primary care, be seen emergently in our walk-in clinic, and stay healthy so they can live their best lives.
delawarepublic.org
Milford City Council approves plans for two large housing developments
After more than a decade of planning, Milford City Council voted on Monday to approve site plans for two large housing developments on the city’s southern edge. The two projects will total more than 500 new units, including garden apartments and townhouses, along with dedicated footpaths. Cliff Mumford, a...
Delaware DMV, resident take fight to court over ‘perceived profanity’ on vanity tag
DOVER, Del. — A federal judge on Monday refused to dismiss a lawsuit filed against Delaware government officials who recalled a vanity license plate issued to a breast cancer survivor because of what the state transportation secretary described as a “perceived profanity.”. The judge said in a ruling...
Paralyzed Man Enjoys Ocean City Beach After 18 years on Sand Mats
After 18 years away, Ryan Gooch Nelson returned to his favorite place on Earth on Sunday when he wheeled his wheelchair out on the new beach access mats on the Ocean City Beach. Nelson was paralyzed in a truck accident 18 years ago and has been wheelchair-bound ever since, meaning...
talbotspy.org
Letter to Editor: The Demise of the Desirable Oxford Corridor
Two signs “Chesapeake Country” and “Scenic Byway” greet you as you begin to drive down the Oxford Road from Easton Parkway. Bikers, joggers, runners, and pedestrians, both local and tourist, frequently travel the designed bike lanes. Then you cross over Papermill Pond, a tranquil scene where you often see people fishing. Next, on the left is Polly’s Hill, a small, 12 unit residential community built around 1996, well set off and barely visible from the Oxford Road.
Cape Gazette
UD Osher Lifelong Learning sets Lewes open house Aug. 8
UD’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute invites community members to an open house from 10 a.m. to noon, Monday, Aug. 8, at Trinity Faith Christian Center, 15516 New Road, Lewes. Visitors can tour OLLI classrooms, meet volunteers and fellow participants, and pick up a program catalog. In-person registration assistance will...
Cape Gazette
Beach Glass Ring Making Workshop offered Aug. 13
Heidi Lowe Gallery will offer a five-hour jewelry-making workshop from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13. This is the perfect class for any beach lover. Participants will learn how to make a ring and set a piece of beach glass in silver. They will learn techniques such as sawing, filing, soldering and bezel setting. The gallery will provide a selection of beach glass for attendees to choose from, but if they want to bring a few favorite pieces to class, instructors can figure out which one will work best for this project. Participants can wear their own handmade jewelry out the door. Cost is $245.
Ocean City Today
New Dairy Queen opens on 114th Street in Ocean City
(July 29, 2022) Gillis Gilkerson recently completed a full interior and exterior renovation of the Dairy Queen restaurant and ice creamery located on 114th Street in Ocean City. The approximately 3,240-square-foot building, former home of Gold Coast liquor store, now features a fresh, modern design to welcome customers complete with...
Cape Gazette
JUST SOLD! Charming Coastal Retreat. East of Route 1. Prime Location. Rehoboth. Call: (302) 236-7648. Sold Price: $1,240,000.00
Charming Coastal Retreat! Single level living at its best. Prime location-east of Rt. 1 in the City of Rehoboth, less than 5 blocks to the ocean! Located in the highly desirable in-town neighborhood of Schoolvue. This delightful beach retreat places you within an easy walk to the boardwalk and all of the downtown Rehoboth shops and restaurants, Gordon's Pond state park/beaches, and the Breakwater Junction Bike Trails. This well-situated coastal/contemporary home sits on an oversized 100x100 lot and provides an abundance of private entertaining areas for friends & family. The lot has enough space to install a swimming pool and/or enlarge the house footprint. The possibilities are endless for the fenced rear yard which offers complete privacy. The home currently has 3 bedrooms – one bedroom has a bonus room attached for extra guests or a tv room; 2 full baths, open living/dining room area, hardwood flooring & a full unfinished basement. The home has been renovated with a metal roof, hardiplank siding, new windows, recessed lighting, plus basement waterproofing that has a transferrable warranty. Being sold fully outfitted – ready for immediate enjoyment. Make this your ultimate Rehoboth Beach Retreat today!
