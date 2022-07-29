Groblewski and Monahan of Fantini & Gorga arrange $13 million funding

nerej.com
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 great burger places in BostonAlina AndrasBoston, MA
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. Shenoy
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
5 great Massachusetts steakhousesAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
bostonrealestatetimes.com
ARC Closes Retail Center Acquisition in Boston’s North Shore
BOSTON– The Aubuchon Realty Company, Inc., (ARC, Inc.), a diversified commercial real estate firm that is celebrating its 90th year of operation, completed the $6.6 million acquisition of Dodge Crossing in Beverly, Massachusetts. ARC is aggressively pursuing commercial real estate investments throughout the Eastern United States, with a particular...
irei.com
JLL secures $585m financing for mixed-use development in Boston
King Street Properties, Brookfield and Mugar Enterprises have received $585 million in construction financing for a mixed-use project consisting of 580,905 square feet of life-sciences, retail and multi-housing space in Boston. JLL Capital Markets Group worked on behalf of the joint venture. Once completed, Allston LabWorks will consist of 534,000...
wgbh.org
Boston construction sites still have very few Black workers. Who's to blame for that?
Boston construction sites still have very few Black workers. Who's to blame for that?. When Jamie Wallace became an industrial glass worker in 1995, he says he was one of six Black members of a 300-person local union. Now, the 50-year-old veteran glazier from Roslindale estimates he’s one of about...
universalhub.com
Rats running amok through Boston; residents, councilors demand action
The rat barrage that grew worse with the pandemic hasn't eased and now residents are having to deal with cars sustaining thousands of dollars of damage from rats chewing through wiring and asphalt surfaces collapsing from all the rat burrows under them on top of all general grossness of seeing rat families having giant family reunions in people's yards and in local parks.
nbcboston.com
Puerto Rican Parade Winds Through Boston
The 55th annual Puerto Rican Festival of Massachusetts wrapped up on Sunday with its parade that spans three neighborhoods in Boston, including parts of Jamaica Plain, Roxbury and Dorchester. After the parade, which begins near Jackson Square and ends at Franklin Park, festivities continue at the Playstead Park at Franklin...
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Grab Breakfast in Boston
Breakfast has always been touted as the most important meal of the day, the meal we eat to break the long fast of the previous night’s slumber. So, it’s no surprise that breakfast restaurants have been a staple for over a century. A case in point is the...
fallriverreporter.com
8 accused of laundering tens of millions of dollars using Massachusetts businesses in Operation Good Fortune
BOSTON – Eight individuals have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston for their alleged roles in Operation Good Fortune, an elaborate money laundering and money transmitting conspiracies that laundered tens of millions of dollars’ worth of drug trafficking proceeds, as well as a trade-based scheme that used stolen and/or fraudulent gift cards to purchase and ship thousands of Apple products internationally.
universalhub.com
Two shot in Nubian Square
Live Boston reports two men were shot near the intersection of Roxbury and Washington streets in Nubian Square around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday. Both were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries but are expected to survive.
Passengers on broken down Commuter Rail train force open doors, scale fence to escape
BOSTON — Some passengers on a broken down Commuter Rail train weren’t going to wait for the power to come back on, opting instead to escape by forcing open the doors and scaling a nearby fence. Video shared by rider Leo Ruiz shows people using a ladder to...
New England has 2 of the best seaside destinations for a summer escape, according to Fodor’s Travel
One "feels like stepping into the ultimate Northeast dream vacation destination." There’s still time for a seaside escape this summer, and Fodor’s Travel says two New England destinations are among the best coastal getaways in America. The publication just released a list of the 12 best U.S. seaside...
Here’s how Boston can help if the T shuts down for long repairs, says Mayor Wu
“It never seems like we’re getting anywhere.”. Mayor Michelle Wu expanded on Friday her call for the MBTA to shut down major sections of the system to do long-term repairs — and talked about how the city of Boston could help with that process. On Monday, she said...
country1025.com
Does Ben Affleck hate Boston?
Hello, my name is Jonathan Wier. You may know me as the chuckling sarcastic doofus on the morning show here on Country 1025. You may also know me as the hay-seed country mouse that came to this fair city from the corn-liqour soaked flatlands of the midwest. Whenever I tell...
Boston Restaurant Has Best Chocolate Cookies In State, Yelp Users Say
Who doesn't love a good chocolate chip cookie? But finding a great one outside of your kitchen can be tough. So, Yelp recently compiled the top reviewed chocolate cookies in each state to crown a winner. In Massachusetts, the title went to Boston restaurant Blunch. The South End restaurant at...
WCVB
Harvard statistician shares 'guaranteed' Mega Millions jackpot strategy
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Ahead of Friday night's Mega Millions drawing for the third-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history, a Harvard University statistician shared a strategy that he says is "guaranteed" to bring home the jackpot — if you've got the time and money to pull it off. Professor...
Online forum held Sunday to address policing alternatives
An online forum will be held at 7p.m. on Saturday July 31 to discuss alternatives to policing in the region.
nbcboston.com
Fire Erupts in Boston Skyscraper Under Construction for 2nd Time This Summer
Firefighters battled a blaze in a high-rise under construction in downtown Boston Saturday afternoon. The fire was burning inside multiple floors high up the One Congress building, according to the Boston Fire Department. "The fire is traveling thru the duct work and shafts," the agency wrote on Twitter, adding that...
'Happy Hour Bill' Leaves Sour Taste For Boston Bars, But Patrons Say Cheers
It's 5 o'clock somewhere, well, just not in Massachusetts, but that could change soon with legislation that would bring back happy hour. Though, not everyone is smiling. The Massachusetts Senate last week approved an amendment to an economic development bill that could allow bars to sell cheaper drinks to thirsty patrons when they get off work, CBS Boston reported. The state killed happy hour in 1984 when legislators banned the practice after a spike in drunk driving car crashes.
WBUR
Somerville maps fastest path to state's first supervised consumption clinic — starting in a parking lot
A report commissioned by Somerville spells out location and design options for a supervised consumption, or overdose prevention center. It’s the latest step in Somerville’s pledge to open the first such clinic in Massachusetts, where people who inject, smoke or snort drugs would be monitored and given oxygen or naloxone to prevent a fatal overdose.
whdh.com
11 displaced after partial apartment building collapse in East Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - 11 people, including 2 children, a cat and a dog were displaced after their East Boston apartment building suffered a partial collapse Sunday morning. According to the Boston Fire Department, a representative from Boston Inspectional Services was called to the three-family building and it was determined the residence needs a structural engineer.
quincyquarry.com
City of Quincy weedkiller sprayers continue to spray under cover of darkness #mayorkoch #cityofquincy #cityofquincydepartmentofpublicworks
City of Quincy weedkiller sprayers continue to spray under cover of darkness. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. A Quincy Quarry News Citizen Photojournalist who is also a night owl is continuing to digitally capture images of City of Quincy Department of Public Works workers continuing to spray weedkiller in at least Quincy Center under the over of darkness.
