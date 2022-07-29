ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Groblewski and Monahan of Fantini & Gorga arrange $13 million funding

bostonrealestatetimes.com

ARC Closes Retail Center Acquisition in Boston’s North Shore

BOSTON– The Aubuchon Realty Company, Inc., (ARC, Inc.), a diversified commercial real estate firm that is celebrating its 90th year of operation, completed the $6.6 million acquisition of Dodge Crossing in Beverly, Massachusetts. ARC is aggressively pursuing commercial real estate investments throughout the Eastern United States, with a particular...
BOSTON, MA
irei.com

JLL secures $585m financing for mixed-use development in Boston

King Street Properties, Brookfield and Mugar Enterprises have received $585 million in construction financing for a mixed-use project consisting of 580,905 square feet of life-sciences, retail and multi-housing space in Boston. JLL Capital Markets Group worked on behalf of the joint venture. Once completed, Allston LabWorks will consist of 534,000...
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Rats running amok through Boston; residents, councilors demand action

The rat barrage that grew worse with the pandemic hasn't eased and now residents are having to deal with cars sustaining thousands of dollars of damage from rats chewing through wiring and asphalt surfaces collapsing from all the rat burrows under them on top of all general grossness of seeing rat families having giant family reunions in people's yards and in local parks.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Puerto Rican Parade Winds Through Boston

The 55th annual Puerto Rican Festival of Massachusetts wrapped up on Sunday with its parade that spans three neighborhoods in Boston, including parts of Jamaica Plain, Roxbury and Dorchester. After the parade, which begins near Jackson Square and ends at Franklin Park, festivities continue at the Playstead Park at Franklin...
BOSTON, MA
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Grab Breakfast in Boston

Breakfast has always been touted as the most important meal of the day, the meal we eat to break the long fast of the previous night’s slumber. So, it’s no surprise that breakfast restaurants have been a staple for over a century. A case in point is the...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

8 accused of laundering tens of millions of dollars using Massachusetts businesses in Operation Good Fortune

BOSTON – Eight individuals have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston for their alleged roles in Operation Good Fortune, an elaborate money laundering and money transmitting conspiracies that laundered tens of millions of dollars’ worth of drug trafficking proceeds, as well as a trade-based scheme that used stolen and/or fraudulent gift cards to purchase and ship thousands of Apple products internationally.
universalhub.com

Two shot in Nubian Square

Live Boston reports two men were shot near the intersection of Roxbury and Washington streets in Nubian Square around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday. Both were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries but are expected to survive.
BOSTON, MA
country1025.com

Does Ben Affleck hate Boston?

Hello, my name is Jonathan Wier. You may know me as the chuckling sarcastic doofus on the morning show here on Country 1025. You may also know me as the hay-seed country mouse that came to this fair city from the corn-liqour soaked flatlands of the midwest. Whenever I tell...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Fire Erupts in Boston Skyscraper Under Construction for 2nd Time This Summer

Firefighters battled a blaze in a high-rise under construction in downtown Boston Saturday afternoon. The fire was burning inside multiple floors high up the One Congress building, according to the Boston Fire Department. "The fire is traveling thru the duct work and shafts," the agency wrote on Twitter, adding that...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

'Happy Hour Bill' Leaves Sour Taste For Boston Bars, But Patrons Say Cheers

It's 5 o'clock somewhere, well, just not in Massachusetts, but that could change soon with legislation that would bring back happy hour. Though, not everyone is smiling. The Massachusetts Senate last week approved an amendment to an economic development bill that could allow bars to sell cheaper drinks to thirsty patrons when they get off work, CBS Boston reported. The state killed happy hour in 1984 when legislators banned the practice after a spike in drunk driving car crashes.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

11 displaced after partial apartment building collapse in East Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - 11 people, including 2 children, a cat and a dog were displaced after their East Boston apartment building suffered a partial collapse Sunday morning. According to the Boston Fire Department, a representative from Boston Inspectional Services was called to the three-family building and it was determined the residence needs a structural engineer.
BOSTON, MA
quincyquarry.com

City of Quincy weedkiller sprayers continue to spray under cover of darkness #mayorkoch #cityofquincy #cityofquincydepartmentofpublicworks

City of Quincy weedkiller sprayers continue to spray under cover of darkness. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. A Quincy Quarry News Citizen Photojournalist who is also a night owl is continuing to digitally capture images of City of Quincy Department of Public Works workers continuing to spray weedkiller in at least Quincy Center under the over of darkness.
QUINCY, MA

