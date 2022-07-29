Groblewski and Monahan of Fantini & Gorga arrange $13 million funding

It's 5 o'clock somewhere, well, just not in Massachusetts, but that could change soon with legislation that would bring back happy hour. Though, not everyone is smiling. The Massachusetts Senate last week approved an amendment to an economic development bill that could allow bars to sell cheaper drinks to thirsty patrons when they get off work, CBS Boston reported. The state killed happy hour in 1984 when legislators banned the practice after a spike in drunk driving car crashes.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO