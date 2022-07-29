ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBRE sells 96,691 s/f Newington Westfarms Center for $26.4 million on behalf of the owner, Tartaglia Commercial Properties

 4 days ago
cbia.com

Made in Connecticut: Altek Electronics

Each month, we profile a Connecticut manufacturer, showcasing the ingenuity and innovation driving the state's economy. For August, we spoke with David Altschuler, CEO of Altek Electronics, based in Torrington. Company location(s)?. Altek is located at the foot of the Berkshire mountains in Torrington, Connecticut. When was your company founded?
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Two CT companies seeking cannabis cultivator licenses file lawsuits after denials

The first lawsuits have been brought against Connecticut’s cannabis licensing process. Two Hartford County-based businesses are challenging their denials for cultivator licenses. The companies filed separate lawsuits in Superior Court seeking to appeal the decision by the Social Equity Council that they did not meet ownership requirements set forth for so-called social equity applicants.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

iWitness Video: Bear gets into home in West Hartford

Owner of canine training facility turns himself in on more charges. The Brass City held its annual Harry Potter Day celebration on Friday. A new vaccination program launched on Monday to battle monkeypox in Connecticut, but officials stressed that patients need to make an appointment. Updated: 5 hours ago. The...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

These CT state parks reached parking capacity Sunday

Several state parks have closed to new vehicles on Sunday after reaching capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Scantic River State Park in Enfield was the first to close to visitors about 10:45 a.m., followed by Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union just before noon. Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown closed just before 1 p.m.
ENFIELD, CT
#Cbre#Sporting Goods#Marketing#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Real Estate#Ct#Ulta#Dsw#Fedex#Westfarms Mall#Nordstrom#Macy
Eyewitness News

Car industry faces latest hurdle as interest rates impact car loans

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - There is still a bit of a selection at Stephen Toyota in Bristol. “I do have some inventory available, I have quite a few used cars available as well,” said Cody Gill, General Sales Manager of Stephen Toyota. Although, it has been a little slower...
BRISTOL, CT
westernmassnews.com

Local ice cream shops face inflation and supply chain woes

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -With hot summer weather usually comes a craving for a cold treat. But with supply chain issues and inflation’s impact including local ice cream shops, you definitely want to make sure you don’t forget your wallet. Between the uptick in prices for supplies and the...
SOUTHWICK, MA
WTNH

Intense Video: Bear breaks into West Hartford home

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A family in West Hartford got quite a scare after a bear broke into their home. The homeowner came face to Face Sunday afternoon with a black bear inside his home on Walker Lane. “I wasn’t scared. I was just mad. I don’t know why I was mad, I was […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
NewsTimes

With ‘DNA bar code’ — and $140M — Mystic startup looks to change farming

With $70 million in new commitments announced this past week, a Stonington startup plans to hire 50 people in the coming two years as it explores applying artificial intelligence to identify new compounds for improving crop yields. The agri-tech firm is making its move as farmers deal with intensifying weather...
New Britain Herald

Italian American Festival brings food and culture

SOUTHINGTON - Families enjoyed fireworks, food and culture on lower Center Street Friday night as the festivities of the three-day Italian American Festival began. It was a warm summer night with a nice breeze, the smells of savory Italian food and the sounds of traditional Italian music filling the air on lower Center Street. Festival-goers stopped at booths from local restaurants and civic organizations and then enjoyed their meals under a shaded tent in front of the festival stage.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
ctnewsjunkie.com

Insurance Department Hearing Set on Double-Digit Rate Hikes

Despite calls for a formal public hearing on the recent health insurance rate increases requested by Connecticut insurance companies, the state Insurance Department has decided against that, but instead agreed to move the hearing to a bigger public venue. The hearing will be held at the Legislative Office Building in...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Inside Investigator

The Hidden Life of Connecticut Dog Licenses

Thank you to everyone who submitted pictures of their dog for this article! Subscribe to our email list by clicking here. In June of this year, the Town of Windham held its first “Best Dog” drawing for dog owners coming to town hall to register and license their dogs. The winner – a Labrador mix […] The post The Hidden Life of Connecticut Dog Licenses appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
WINDHAM, CT
hk-now.com

Time Warp Textiles – The Art of Rescuing Unwanted Fabric & Notions

While combing through Haddam and Killingworth pages on Facebook, I came across a posting by Irene Hatch. She is in the process of starting up a new, local low-priced fabric business, and was reaching out to let the community know about her new venture. She kindly agreed to answer the...
HADDAM, CT
NBC Connecticut

Connecticut in Color: Self-Taught Tailor Brings Bespoke Fashion to Plainville

You can always tell when a person is wearing a custom suit. And in Connecticut, you can also tell when someone is wearing a Brandon Council too. The designer and creator behind these one-of-a-kind, completely bespoke suits is the owner and head tailor of The Maine Attraction Custom Tailor and Design Shop on Main Street in Plainville.
PLAINVILLE, CT
NBC Connecticut

4 Shot on Main Street in Hartford: Police

Four people were shot in Hartford Sunday evening, according to police. Officers responded to the area of 1994 Main Street around 6:45 p.m. and found a woman in her twenties suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital where she is listed in critical, but stable condition,...
HARTFORD, CT

