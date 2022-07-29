Vernet Properties acquires 245,000 s/f - renovates/renames Belknap Marketplace

nerej.com
WMUR.com
Gunstock Area Commission formally votes to rehire management team
GILFORD, N.H. — Another emergency meeting was held Sunday by the Gunstock Area Commission in hopes to reopen the resort. That team resigned in recent weeks and said they could no longer work with the commission's chairman. The commission formally voted to rehire the management team, however, that's contingent...
manchesterinklink.com
Rundown apartments allowable under city’s minimum housing codes
MANCHESTER, NH — Housing code regulations enforced in the city are minimum standards designed to protect health and safety, according to a building department official. They do not necessarily address what an average person would consider abysmal conditions within an apartment. Michael Landry, the city’s deputy director of Building...
Mega Millions: $1 Million Winning Ticket Sold in NH
The winning Mega Millions jackpot was not sold in New England, but there was one large winning ticket sold in New Hampshire. The numbers drawn Friday night were: 13-36-45-57-67, gold ball 14, and Megaplier 2X. The jackpot reached an annuity value of $1.28 billion, with a cash value of $747.2...
WMUR.com
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in New Hampshire
A $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold in New Hampshire for Friday night's drawing. A customer at Market Basket on South Broadway in Salem purchased the ticket. The first five numbers of the ticket matched the winning numbers. A Match 5 is worth a million-dollar prize. Circle K in...
One of First Rockets to Carry Americans Into Space Now Stands in New Hampshire
Wait, say what? You may be just as surprised as we are. Recently, we stumbled upon this Far and Wide article that talked about the most boring or overrated tourist traps in every state. According to them, the New Hampshire destination that made the list was the Redstone Rocket Replica...
Supermarket News
Hannaford enhances shopping experience in round of store upgrades
Northeastern grocer Hannaford Supermarkets has wrapped up a series of store remodels in three states. Scarborough, Maine-based Hannaford said yesterday that it upgraded five locations in Massachusetts, Vermont and New York during the first half of the year. The Ahold Delhaize USA supermarket chain noted that the projects were aimed at boosting the stores’ offering and enhancing the shopping experience.
A New Hampshire Woman’s $10 Tip Turned Into a Surprise $50 Bailout
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Even since before the pandemic kicked in at the start of 2020 and the restaurant industry was heavily effected, there had been off-and-on stories of tip generosity from all around New England already. Thankfully now, with the wind seemingly at our backs as far as the pandemic goes and operating at about 98% normalcy, the generosity of Mainers, Granite Staters, and the rest of New Englanders remains alive and well.
WMUR.com
Tiny pantry in Derry available for taking, donating items during time of financial stress
DERRY, N.H. — A small group of people from Derry wanted to help others during a time of financial stress, and they’re doing so with a simple box on the side of the road. Open for business, 24/7, a tiny food pantry, called a “blessing box,” is helping people in the New Hampshire town.
WMUR.com
NH Business: Why are utility bills going up in New Hampshire?
MANCHESTER, N.H. — What are the factors behind the spike in utility bills in New Hampshire? Will we see utility bills drop, or is this spike just the beginning?. On the latest NH Business, host Fred Kocher sits down with Nancy West, publisher of InDepthNH, and Matt Mowry, editor at BusinessNHmagazine, to figure out why energy prices are surging in the Granite State.
laconiadailysun.com
NHBM to host 45th annual Alton Bay Boat Show
WOLFEBORO — The New Hampshire Boat Museum will host the 45th annual Alton Bay Boat Show at the Alton Town Docks on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 9 a.m. to noon. The popular event, which draws visitors from across New England, features antique wooden or early classic fiberglass boats up to 1975.
Move Over, Disney World: The Legendary Kimball Farm is 50 Acres of Family Fun Time in Massachusetts
There's so much to love about Kimball Farm in Westford, Massachusetts. In fact, there's 50 acres of fun. If you haven't ever been to this ideal family spot, or haven't been there in many years like me, maybe you thought they only had ice cream. Nah, it's more like the Disney of the North Shore.
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best subs in New Hampshire
Where can you find the best subs in New Hampshire? We asked our viewers, and they gave us their top picks. One viewer says the excellent grinders at Coronis Market taste just as great as they did 40 years ago. 4. Bill Cahill's Super Subs in Hudson. Viewers say they...
WMUR.com
New Gunstock Area Commissioner sworn in; Former chairman Strang resigns
GILFORD, N.H. — The Gunstock lodge was packed Monday night where the Belknap County Delegation held an emergency meeting to vote in a new Gunstock area commissioner. Monday's meeting came on the heels of Sunday’s emergency meeting, where the commission legally voted to bring back the mountains management team -- who had all resigned in recent weeks stating they could no longer work with former chairman Dr. David Strang.
WMUR.com
Pair of New Hampshire residents indicted in multi-million dollar money laundering ring
WINDHAM, N.H. — Two Windham residents are facing a number of charges for their alleged involvement in a multi-million dollar money laundering ring. The Department of Justice says Windham residents Shi Rong Zhang, 48, and Qiu Fang Zheng, 59, were part of a large scale operation that laundered tens of millions of dollars worth of drug trafficking proceeds at family-owned restaurant China Gourmet in Boston's Chinatown neighborhood.
laconiadailysun.com
Chair resigns from Gunstock Area Commission; Wood and Lambert demand delegation take action
GILFORD — Gunstock Area Commission Chair Peter Ness tendered his resignation at 12:08 p.m. Friday, just over an hour into what would be nearly a two-and-a-half-hour-long, non-public session during the commission's emergency meeting at Gunstock Mountain Resort. Two minutes after Ness resigned, Commissioner David Strang departed the meeting. Ness and Strang attended the meeting remotely via Zoom.
WMTW
Milk with Dignity campaign for migrant farm workers targets Hannaford
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Migrant farm workers and their supporters picketed outside the headquarters of Hannaford on Friday afternoon to press the supermarket chain to sign onto theMilk with Dignity Program. Hannaford has 180 stores in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, and New York, and sells its own brand of milk.
Boston Globe
Enjoy free admission to these New England museums in September
Smithsonian Magazine’s 18th annual Museum Day takes place Sept. 17. Several New England museums will once again offer free admission on a single day in September, thanks to Smithsonian Magazine’s 18th annual Museum Day. The event takes place on Sept. 17 and will bring free admission to museums...
travelnowsmart.com
Free Things to Do in New Hampshire This Weekend
If you’re wondering what to do this weekend in New Hampshire, you might want to start with free things to do in Manchester. The city’s annual Trolley Nights provide the perfect opportunity to check out free attractions like the interactive SEE Science Center, the Millyard Museum, and the NH Institute of Art. Check out VisitHN to find more free activities in New Hampshire. There are also plenty of free events that take place throughout the year, including the annual NH Trolley Nights.
businessnhmagazine.com
Gunstock Commission Chair Resigns via Zoom at Emergency Meeting
With Gunstock Area Commission Chairman Peter Ness resigning Friday, and the former management team of Gunstock Mountain Resort indicating they would come back to work immediately if Dr. David Strang also resigns, the remaining two members gave Strang until 5 p.m. to resign and pleaded with legislators and the public to make that happen.
WCVB
Multiple departments respond to fire at campground in Epsom, New Hampshire
Firefighters from multiple departments responded to a fire at a campground in Epsom, New Hampshire, Friday evening. The fire was first dispatched around 9:15 p.m. at Epsom Valley Campground on Route 28. There is no confirmed information available about what caught fire and whether there were any injuries. Departments from...
