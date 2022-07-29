Atlantic Capital Partners sells three grocery-anchored centers for $84.175 million - including Stop & Shop, Big Y and Shaw’s Supermarkets

nerej.com
fallriverreporter.com
Man handed wrong instant game ticket, turns into million-dollar winner in Massachusetts Lottery game
A mistake made by a clerk turned into a big win for a man playing a Massachusetts scratch ticket. According to lottery officials, Marcus Miller won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$1,000,000 Royal Gold” instant ticket game. Miller intended to purchase a $10...
Harding Tire Building Sold for $1.25 Million to Worcester Restaurant Owner
WORCESTER - The Harding Tire Co. building was sold on Friday to Ed Russo, owner of Lock 50 and Russo's Italian Restaurant in Worcester's Canal District, for $1.25 million. The sale was first reported by Worcester Business Journal. As ThisWeekinWorcester.com first reported earlier this month, Harding Tire Co. closed after...
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Massachusetts or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
Move Over, Disney World: The Legendary Kimball Farm is 50 Acres of Family Fun Time in Massachusetts
There's so much to love about Kimball Farm in Westford, Massachusetts. In fact, there's 50 acres of fun. If you haven't ever been to this ideal family spot, or haven't been there in many years like me, maybe you thought they only had ice cream. Nah, it's more like the Disney of the North Shore.
Supermarket News
Hannaford enhances shopping experience in round of store upgrades
Northeastern grocer Hannaford Supermarkets has wrapped up a series of store remodels in three states. Scarborough, Maine-based Hannaford said yesterday that it upgraded five locations in Massachusetts, Vermont and New York during the first half of the year. The Ahold Delhaize USA supermarket chain noted that the projects were aimed at boosting the stores’ offering and enhancing the shopping experience.
Mega Millions: $1Million Winning Ticket Sold in NH
The winning Mega Millions jackpot was not sold in New England but there was one large winning ticket sold in New Hampshire. The numbers drawn Friday night were: 13-36-45-57-67, gold ball 14 and Megaplier 2X. The jackpot reached an annuity value of $1.28 billion, with a cash value of $747.2...
MA Residents Should Expect Something Extra From Uncle Sam
During these trying times, everyone needs some much needed relief as Bay State residents from The Berkshires to Boston will be eligible to receive tax rebate checks as plans are under way to ease the financial stress that has been plaguing consumers for the past few months. We are STILL seeing high prices at the grocery store and even though gas prices have been declining, people are STILL feeling the pinch as they are struggling to keep up with their monthly budgets.
Top 9 New England Cities Where You Can Retire for $3000 Monthly
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Saving money while finding affordable living in New England can be a challenge for all of us, and when retirement looms along with fixed incomes for you or even your parents, this article may just come in handy. I was surprised that Maine didn't make the list while several suburban Boston towns did, as well as Connecticut and New Hampshire. I've included the other four towns outside of New England at the bottom.
Boston Globe
Tell us: Where do you get the best lobster roll in New England?
Let us know where you love to get the classic. There’s nothing that says the summer quite like a lobster roll. This classic New England delicacy makes a wonderful lunch or dinner, especially while sitting by the seaside and sipping something cool. We want to hear all about what...
Paragon Park’s Giant Coaster Lives On 450 Miles From Hull’s Nantasket Beach
Here on the SouthCoast, many have fond memories of riding the Comet roller coaster at Lincoln Park in Dartmouth. Yet some may have taken a day trip away from the New Bedford and Fall River areas to visit another of New England’s great amusement parks of old – the seaside gem Paragon Park on Nantasket Beach in Hull, Massachusetts.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island ticket wins $30K in Mega Millions draw
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — After there were no winners in last nights drawing, the Mega Millions has now turned into the Mega Billions. However, someone wasn’t left empty handed. A Rhode Island ticket won $30,000 in last nights drawing. The ticket matched four out of the five numbers, plus the Mega Ball number, which is an automatic $10,000.
GoLocalProv
The Most Expensive Home for Sale in RI Has Ties to an Infamous Singer, MLK and Gandhi and Diocese
The most expensive house for sale currently in Rhode Island is “Sandcastle.” As GoLocal first reported this week, the Watch Hill estate is on the market for a cool $32.5 million. But before it was named “Sandcastle” it was the summer retreat of the Diocese of Providence. The...
westernmassnews.com
Chicopee Police seek help in finding person that used counterfeit card at Marlborough Home Depot
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Police are seeking the public’s help with identifying a man. Chicopee Police told Western Mass News that the man used a counterfeit U.S Passport Card at the Home Depot in Marlborough to access and make over $3000 in purchases to someone else’s account. According to...
nbcboston.com
Man Who Kissed Stranger on the Cheeks on Green Line Was Wanted for Fraud, Police Say
A man wanted on suspicion of fraud in Rhode Island was arrested on the MBTA Green Line in Boston Thursday after allegedly hugging and kissing a stranger on her cheeks Thursday, police said. When officers took the man, Emir Ikanovic, off the trolley at Park Street Station Thursday afternoon, he...
Massachusetts grocery store set to close next month after 44 years
A popular health-focused grocery store in Massachusetts is closing down after over four decades of serving the community. Good Health Natural Foods, a Quincy institution for more than four decades, will be closing its doors at the end of August.
Two killed, one injured in Templeton rollover
TEMPLETON, Mass. — Two people were killed in a rollover in Templeton early Sunday morning. The Worcester County District Attorney’s office said the crash happened just after 2 a.m. on Baldwinville Road. The car veered off the road and rolled several times before coming to a stop. Two...
Massachusetts State Lottery: $1 million prize, 3 $100,000 prizes won in Massachusetts Thursday
The $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot may be top of lottery players’ minds as it prepares for a Friday night drawing. But it isn’t the only lottery game in town. More than 530 lottery prizes worth $600 or more were won or claimed through the lottery in Massachusetts on Thursday, with winners in Salem, Attleboro, Brockton and Chelmsford walking away with the top prizes.
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get the Most Delicious Lobster Rolls in Boston
The lobster roll concept is simple: fresh lobster meat on a soft roll in the style of a hot dog bun. Lobster rolls have become a New England tradition, but that doesn’t mean everyone agrees on how they should be prepared. In Maine, the cold preparation with mayo reigns...
Catch of the day: Natick firefighters find fishing rod of sentimental value at bottom of lake
NATICK, Mass. — Fire crews found more than they bargained for while conducting their monthly dive team training Wednesday afternoon. The Natick Fire Department says that about 6 months ago, a resident contacted the station and mentioned he lost a fishing rod with “significant sentimental value.”. “This was...
Where are the luckiest stores to buy lottery tickets in Massachusetts?
BOSTON - With the Mega Millions jackpot up to $830 million for Tuesday night's drawing, some people might be looking for any advantage they can find. So how about a getting your ticket at a store that's sold a big winner in the past?. According to the Massachusetts Lottery, these...
