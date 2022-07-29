Angel Commercial leases 3,000 s/f at Fairfield Shopping Center; Saugatuck Commercial R.E. reps T-Mobile

nerej.com
thefabricator.com
GE Appliances begins manufacturing operations in Connecticut
GE Appliances, a Haier company, has opened an appliance microfactory in Stamford, Conn. The microfactory is the first completed phase of CoCREATE Stamford. When fully open, the facility will feature, in addition to modern manufacturing, a collaborative makerspace for the community, provide hands-on educational opportunities, and offer unique brand and product experiences for consumers looking for inspiration in the kitchen and home space, according to the company.
point2homes.com
56 Bouton Street West, Stamford, Fairfield County, CT, 06907
Listed by Michael Carriero with Keller Williams Prestige Prop. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 56 Bouton Street West Español?. Charming cape in the most sought after Springdale neighborhood. Favorable floor plan on the main level that offers perfect flow. The kitchen opens to both the living room and den and has been updated with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The main level also features a working fireplace, full bath, bedroom and versatile room that can be used as an office/ playroom/4th bedroom. Upstairs consists of two generous size bedrooms and an updated full bath. Sliders from both the kitchen and den lead to a large deck, ideal for enjoying outdoor living and entertaining. Deck steps down to a fully fenced level landscaped yard. Full, unfinished basement offers plenty of storage as well as can be easily finished for additional livable space. Don't miss out on this true gem.
ctexaminer.com
American Bridge Co. Returns After 110 Years for Swing Bridge Renovation, Closures Delayed Until 2023
EAST HADDAM – The grainy photograph shows a crew from the American Bridge Co. working on the deck of the now-iconic Swing Bridge over an icy Connecticut River about four months before it first opened to cars and much fanfare in 1913. And when a major renovation of the...
luxury-houses.net
Magnificent Stone Georgian House in Greenwich with Gorgeously and Tastefully Landscape Lists for $14,950,000
The House in Greenwich offers every luxury & amenity on an executive level, now available for sale. This home located at 16 Deer Park Dr, Greenwich, Connecticut; offering 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 3.02 acres of lot area. Call Deborah Ference-Gray – Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 917.584.4903) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Greenwich.
26 High St Apt 2
Free Heat & Hot Water! 2nd Floor - 1 Bedroom 1 bath in Classic Victorian! Kitchen with Stove & Refrigerator. Hardwood Floors Thru-Out. Walk in Closet. Shared Coin-Op Washer & Dryer. 1 Off Street Parking. Please call 203-496-0896. (Urban Connections Realty) Location. 26 High St Apt 2, Norwalk, CT. Address...
cbia.com
Made in Connecticut: Altek Electronics
Each month, we profile a Connecticut manufacturer, showcasing the ingenuity and innovation driving the state's economy. For August, we spoke with David Altschuler, CEO of Altek Electronics, based in Torrington. Company location(s)?. Altek is located at the foot of the Berkshire mountains in Torrington, Connecticut. When was your company founded?
ctnewsjunkie.com
Insurance Department Hearing Set on Double-Digit Rate Hikes
Despite calls for a formal public hearing on the recent health insurance rate increases requested by Connecticut insurance companies, the state Insurance Department has decided against that, but instead agreed to move the hearing to a bigger public venue. The hearing will be held at the Legislative Office Building in...
Register Citizen
Southport horse farm plans to keep growing, honored as community staple
FAIRFIELD — Salko Farm & Stable is a place where thousands of people have learned to ride and care for horses — and its owner will be the first to tell you that it takes a lot of work to run. “I’m tied down. I’m not complaining. That’s...
Eyewitness News
Car industry faces latest hurdle as interest rates impact car loans
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - There is still a bit of a selection at Stephen Toyota in Bristol. “I do have some inventory available, I have quite a few used cars available as well,” said Cody Gill, General Sales Manager of Stephen Toyota. Although, it has been a little slower...
sheltonherald.com
Opinion: Keep Twin Brooks Drive car-free and dedicate more public space to Trumbull’s people
The current construction in Trumbull’s Twin Brooks Park is an exciting move to better manage floods in an important watershed and continues the great progress made by the Tesoro administration in improving the town’s parks and trails. According to the town’s official statement, as part of the project...
‘Truly remarkable.’ Mission to find missing dog from Shelton unites thousands in CT and beyond
Jason Petrini, of Shelton, was in Europe when he got a panicked call from the pet sitter: Louie, Petrini’s 5-year-old pit bull, had escaped from the house on Waverly Road. Petrini immediately cut his trip short.
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey
Thanks to its many miles of gorgeous coastline, there is no shortage of fresh and delicious seafood in New Jersey. From upscale eateries in the north to easygoing coastal favorites in the south, this list is comprised of some of the highest-rated seafood restaurants throughout the state broken down by region. Keep reading to learn more about these restaurants and where you can find them.
Register Citizen
New restaurant brings the Caribbean to North Haven
NORTH HAVEN — Gillian Webb was in the process of opening a New Haven-based Caribbean restaurant when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early 2020. The pandemic shut down the project but did not deter Webb, who instead filled food orders from her home. Two years later and one town...
Cicada Killer Wasps Dig In & Take Up Residence in New Fairfield Front Yard
Cicada killer wasps moved into my neighborhood for the third summer in a row, specifically along my walkway in New Fairfield. These giant scary-looking wasps average two inches in length and can be intimidating. But, I can walk down our walkway without getting stung as they fly around me. Look at my photo gallery for the story behind these cicada killers.
westportct.gov
Office of Emergency Management Statement Regarding Water Conservation and Drought Conditions
The Westport Office of Emergency Management has been closely monitoring the policy recommendations by the State of Connecticut’s Interagency Drought Working Group (IDW) and approved by Governor Ned Lamont to declare that all eight Connecticut counties are experiencing Stage 2 Drought conditions due to precipitation across the state being below normal. Under the state’s drought plan adopted in 2018, Stage 2 identifies an emerging drought event, potentially impacting water supplies, agriculture, or natural ecosystems.
Eyewitness News
New pedestrian bridge opens in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A new bridge in New Haven is just 60 feet long, but it connects much more than just two chunks of land. At first glance you’d probably never guess it, but this beautiful setting is just steps away from the hustle and bustle of the Westville section of New Haven.
westchestermagazine.com
Outrageous Bagels in Westchester and Where to Find Them
Warning: These are not your average bagels. Instead, they’re over-the-top in the best way possible at these Westchester eateries. The iconic New York bagel is not only a Sunday morning staple and the crucial foundation for a bacon, egg, and cheese, but an ever-evolving craft. These rings of perfection can be humble flavor vehicles for creative schmears or inventions all on their own. These six bakeries, bagel stores, and cafes in Westchester have put unique spins on the classic bagel. If you are a purist, don’t worry, they all still ensure the crisp, chewy, and fluffy essence that’s integral to a bagel.
ctexaminer.com
Gargano’s Pasta and Italian Market: Grand Opening July 28 in Old Saybrook
OLD SAYBROOK – A mural of wheat by local artist Jaime La Jones wraps around the walls of Gargano’s Pasta and Italian Market, set for its grand opening today, July 28. “This is a chef-driven company,” said co-owner Lani Gargano, who said the mural is a reminder of the Gargano family’s passion for food, especially pasta.
Litchfield fire crews: Lithium batteries explode inside car
The incident happened on Hunter Drive.
Eyewitness News
Scene clears following report of suspicious package in Old Saybrook
OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - An area of Old Saybrook was evacuated because what was reported to be a suspicious package. Law enforcement officials confirmed to Channel 3 that the scene was at 7 Anchorage Ln. in Old Saybrook on Monday morning. However, crews have since left the scene and...
