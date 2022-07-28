SC officials try to calm concerns over string of Midlands earthquakes

Georgia gun laws are to blame for the cancellation of the 2022 Music Midtown festival in Atlanta, Georgia. On Monday, Live Nation announced that the festival was canceled, stating only, “[D]ue to circumstances beyond our control, Music Midtown will no longer be taking place this year. We are looking forward to reuniting in September and hope we can get back to enjoying the festival together again soon.” The festival was set to take place in September with Jack White, Future, My Chemical Romance, and Fall Out Boy headlining. An estimated 50,000 people attended Music Midtown in 2021.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 18 HOURS AGO