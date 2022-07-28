SC officials try to calm concerns over string of Midlands earthquakes

www.aol.com
As historic flooding raged, Kentucky woman survived by binding herself to her kids with vacuum cord
BOWLING CREEK, Ky. – As roaring floodwaters rose around her, Jessica Willett cut an electric cord off a vacuum cleaner and bound herself to her two children. Willett, 34, heard loud pops and cracks as the force of the deluge fractured her manufactured home perched on Bowling Creek, a remote and steep-sided Kentucky holler. The floor bowed and water poured in. Her car parked outside was swept away.
California fire becomes state's largest amid stifling heat wave suspected in 7 deaths
The size of California's McKinney Fire surpassed that of a blaze to the south overnight to become the state's largest of 2022. The 51,468-acre blaze near the state's northern border has thrived on deadly heat in the Pacific Northwest that has preliminarily been linked to the deaths of seven people in Oregon.
Pilot in North Carolina mysteriously dies after exiting plane and falling 3,500 feet, authorities say
A co-pilot died after exiting a plane that later made an emergency landing in North Carolina, authorities said. Around 2:40 p.m. Friday, a twin-engine CASA CN-212 Aviocar landed in a grassy area at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement to USA TODAY. The pilot made an emergency landing after reporting that one of the wheels had come off the landing gear.
Las Vegas, New Mexico, mayor blames federal government amid water crisis
As his city stands on the brink of running out of water, Las Vegas, New Mexico, Mayor Louie Trujillo said the fires that initiated the problem could have been avoided. "The government is 100% responsible for this disaster and we intend to hold them accountable, to pay for every expense and discomfort that the citizens are suffering right now, even if it includes legal recourse," Trujillo said.
Free land? How about a free house? Kansas town tries a little of everything to grow
If you’re looking for evidence of rural decay and postindustrial decline in this dusty north-central Kansas town, you can find it. The last remaining manufacturing employer, US Tower, closed its facility during the pandemic, putting about 25 local workers out of a job. On the edge of town lies a subdivision without any houses, a barren reminder of a free land program that has failed to attract much interest. In the middle of the day, the shutting of a car door echoes for blocks, bouncing between the aging two-story buildings that bracket Lincoln Avenue downtown. Many are vacant.
Hikers to iconic redwood tree leave trash, poop. Now California wonder is off-limits
Visits to the world’s tallest tree in Redwood National Park in California are now off-limits after hikers damaged the forest and left a mess, rangers reported. There’s no trail to Hyperion, dubbed the world’s tallest tree at 380 feet high in 2006, so visitors must hike cross-country to see it, trampling vegetation and damaging the coast redwood’s root base, rangers said in a statement. Ferns no longer grow around the tree, the park said. And those aren’t the only problems.
Monster Northern California fire explodes, threatens multiple communities
A fast-moving wildfire near the California border with Oregon continued to rage out of control Sunday, burning tens of thousands of acres and prompting evacuation orders for neighboring communities. The McKinney fire is burning through heavy, drought-stressed timber in steep terrain in the Klamath National Forest west of Yreka, said...
Spectacular flip and scary collision narrow the hydroplane race field in Tri-Cities
The HAPO Columbia Cup has become a race of attrition after just the second day. Already starting with a low number of six unlimited hydroplanes, the fleet was pared to four after Saturday’s events. It started with the U-3 Grigg’s presents Miss Ace Hardware, driven by Jimmy King, breaking...
Georgia’s Gun Laws Are Forcing Atlanta’s Midtown Music Festival to Cancel This Year
Georgia gun laws are to blame for the cancellation of the 2022 Music Midtown festival in Atlanta, Georgia. On Monday, Live Nation announced that the festival was canceled, stating only, “[D]ue to circumstances beyond our control, Music Midtown will no longer be taking place this year. We are looking forward to reuniting in September and hope we can get back to enjoying the festival together again soon.” The festival was set to take place in September with Jack White, Future, My Chemical Romance, and Fall Out Boy headlining. An estimated 50,000 people attended Music Midtown in 2021.
17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river
SOMERSET, Wis. (AP) — A Minnesota teenager died and four other people were critically wounded after being stabbed while tubing down a Wisconsin river, authorities said. St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson the victims and suspect, a 52-year-old Minnesota man, were all on the Apple River when the attack happened Saturday afternoon. Knudson said investigators were working to determine what led to the stabbings and whether the victims and suspect knew each other. They were tubing with two different groups that included about 20 people.
Two Texans win $1 million in Mega Millions lotto; now-billionaire winner from Illinois
Someone in Illinois will probably remember the numbers 13-36-45-57-67-14 for the rest of their life. That set of six numbers made him or her a billionaire Friday night when they came up as the winning digits for the $1.28 billion Mega Millions lottery jackpot. And two people in Texas are...
2 Make-A-Wish cyclists killed, 3 severely injured in crash with suspected intoxicated driver, officials say
Two cyclists were killed and three others were badly injured after being struck Saturday in Michigan by a driver who was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, officials said. The fatal collision occurred after 11 a.m. in Ionia County when an SUV “crossed the center line into...
