How to Play Online in MultiVersus: How to Change Your Age, Cross-Platform Matchmaking, Voice Chat

Spacewar!, the First Known Video Game Ever Made, Is Now Playable on Analogue Pocket
Spacewar!, the first known digital video game ever made, is now available on the Analogue Pocket thanks to the new PDP-1 Core developed with openFPGA. FPGA, or field-programmable gate array, is a type of integrated circuit that can be reconfigured after it's manufactured. openFPGA, on the other hand, is the "first purpose built, FPGA driven hardware and ecosystem designed for 3rd party development of video game hardware." It was also "created specifically for preserving video game history."
How Final Fantasy XIV Fans Found In-Game Popularity as a Band
The Songbirds take their stage, as they always do, on the white cobblestones of Limsa Lominsa. It's dusk in Final Fantasy XIV. Foot traffic around the city swells after the sun goes down, when students race home from school and grown-ups clock out from their day jobs. A faint, familiar MIDI melody leaves the band's violins and keyboards, and after a few bars I'm able to place it: "Kiss From A Rose," by Seal. A row of identically dressed bards — like a '60s Phil Specter girl group — weave together a miraculous harmony despite bandwidth and latency. Fans toss glow sticks in the air, warriors and mages lock into their dance animations on the periphery, it's Coachella with Chocobos. The Songbirds are the most famous band in MMO history, and their world tour of Hydaelyn is never going to end.
Battlefield 2042 Update Finally Begins to Address 'Walking Sim' Map Complaints
EA's DICE has finally addressed criticisms of one of Battlefield 2042's maps, which was dubbed a "walking simulator" by fans. The new update 1.2 reworks Kaleidoscope to include an "improved gameplay flow". The developer released patch notes for the update which arrives today, August 2, detailing its midseason update –...
‘Looks Like a Indie Game With No Budget’ – Dr Disrespect’s ‘Deadrop’ Reveal Ridiculed by Fans
Popular streamer Dr Disrespect finally gave his fans their first look at the upcoming FPS shooter from his studio, Midnight Society titled 'Deadrop.'. The streamer has called his game the world's first 'vertical extraction shooter', which to be honest sounds like Escape from Tarkov, but with towers and skyscrapers. In an event featuring many of his fanatics, Doc showcased the game, whose USP seems to be height. While other popular games of the genre like Call of Duty: Warzone, Halo: Infinite and Apex Legends offer expansive maps in terms of width, the leader of the Champions club believes that the answer lies in going up and down rather than side to side.
Someone Already Built P.T. in Halo Infinite's Forge... Before the Mode Is Even Out
Halo Infinite's much-anticipated Forge Mode has yet to be released, but that hasn't stopped @DeathTempler from recreating P.T.'s terrifying hallway in an early version of it. As reported by PC Gamer, certain players like Death Templer have found a way to access an unfinished version of Halo Infinite's Forge Mode in the latest co-op campaign test flight and it has given these creators some powerful tools to create some impressive pieces of work.
Call of Duty Warzone: Plagiarism Accusations Surface Around New Dog Operator Design
A popular new furry Operator in Call of Duty Warzone has become the subject of plagiarism claims. The new playable character, due to launch alongside the upcoming Terminator bundle, allows you to buy and play as a “Loyal Samoyed” – a soldier with the head of a very, very good boy. You can see the design below in a promotional image from developer Raven Software.
Digimon Survive Wiki Guide
This page is a work in progress, check back later for more updates!. Part 2 begins with Saki, Shuuji, and the Professor lost in the forest. After debating the source of the fog, two new Digimon arrive: Floramon and Lopmon. Another run-in with a Gotsumon leaves the Professor injured, and Saki and Shuuji run for their lives at the Professor's behest.
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - Who's Who? - Numenoreans
From the High King of the Dúnedain, Elendil, to his son, Isildur, and even the last King of the Númenor, Ar-Pharazôn, and more, we got the cast of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power to explain just who they're playing, what are Númenóreans, and more! Looking to learn about who these characters are? IGN has you covered! Join us for this full character breakdown of LOTR Rings of Power Númenóreans.
The Highlake Quests
In this Bear and Breakfast guide we will guide you through the Highlake Main Quests. This covers where to go, who to talk to, what rewards you will receive, Quest Item locations, and other pertinent information.
Characters
In Xenoblade Chronicles 3, there are a plethora of characters for you to get to know. These range from those in your party, to heroes you'll meet along the way and people you'll speak to from the Keeves and Agnus nations. In our Characters guide, you can find brief overviews...
Marvel Contest of Champions - Worldheart - Champion Reveal Trailer
Galan and Quicksilver are coming to Marvel Contest of Champions. Check out the latest trailer for the mobile fighting game to see the characters in action.
Eresys - Official Alpha Footage
Here's a peek at alpha footage from Eresys, the upcoming four-person Co-Op inspired by the works of H.P Lovecraft. Eresys is coming to PC.
The Best Xbox Series X/S Controllers - Budget to Best
Sure, Xbox’s own controllers are fantastic, but sometimes, they don’t always offer what we’re looking for when buying another one. Whether it be a simple, cheap alternative second controller for when friends and family come over, or maybe finding something with a much more premium feel and customization options, there are a whole lot of other options we can pick from!
Rainbow Six Siege - Echo Elite Set: Yakuza's Goro Majima Trailer
The Goro Majima Elite set for Echo is available now. Check out the trailer to see what to expect with the Yakuza series' Goro Majima Elite set, including a victory animation, the Mad Dog of Shimano uniform, Yokai Drones gadget skin, and much more.
UK Daily Deals: Meta Quest 2 256GB Version is Still £399, For Now
Meta Quest 2 is, unfortunately, going up in price this month, with the 128GB version rising from £299 to £399, and the 256GB version going from £399 to £499. But, GAME still has the new 256GB version (packed with a free copy of Beat Saber), listed at £399. So, if you want a Quest 2 but want to avoid the inevitable price hike, I'd pick one up from GAME as soon as possible.
Daily Deals: Final Day to Buy Meta Quest 2 VR Headset Before the Price Increase
The Meta Quest 2 is the most popular VR headset, and it's getting a surprise price hike starting tomorrow. So, now is the time to pick up the VR headset if you are interested. And, PlayStation is having a nice sale that includes discounts on franchises like Horizon, Ghost of Tsushima, The Last of Us, and more. And, if you missed out on the Prime Day deal on Amazon's Echo Dot, that 50% discount is back today. Plus, the Xbox Series X is in stock at Walmart today for those of you looking to upgrade.
Daily Deals: Save on Nintendo NES and Super Mario 64 LEGO Sets
The premium Nintendo LEGO sets are some of the best LEGO kits out there, and you can save on two of them today. And, if you missed out on the Prime Day deal on Amazon's Echo Dot, that 50% discount is back today. And, you can save on a spare controller for your Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S. Plus, the Xbox Series X is in stock at Walmart today for those of you looking to upgrade. And, the Meta Quest 2 is getting a surprise price hike starting next week, so now is the time to pick up the VR headset if you are interested.
