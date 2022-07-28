biztoc.com
What allegations of Alzheimer's research fraud mean for patients
Alzheimer’s disease is the most prevalent form of dementia and, with a rapidly ageing global population, it is fuelling unprecedented demand for costly patient care. There have been an estimated 400 clinical studies since the first Alzheimer’s drug trial in 1987. The demand for treatment solutions however, is not without significant risk. There have been recent allegations that research underpinning widely held understandings of what causes Alzheimer’s may be fraudulent. The impact of this on clinical trials is a potentially huge blow for people living with Alzheimer’s and their carers. In this case, it might be a stretch to say all...
Amazon's acquisition deal with One Medical raises patient privacy concerns
In a nearly $4 billion deal, Amazon plans to buy One Medical, a primary care group with nearly 200 locations across the country. Privacy advocates are voicing concerns about Amazon controlling people's online purchase data as well as their health care records. Erin Brodwin, health tech reporter at Axios, joins Geoff Bennett to discuss.
Google: The Bottom Is In
Summary Google’s business is primed for sustained growth. Robust fundamentals in cloud lower Google’s recession risks. The bottom is likely in. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) announced its 2Q-22 earnings report two days ago, and while the stock rose as a result, the valuation is so low in comparison to Google's long-term potential that I have doubled my investment.
Alibaba: The Purge Is Finally Here
Summary A friendly reminder that Alibaba will be reporting FQ1'23 earnings on 04 August 2022. Now that Jack Ma has officially left ANT, the coast is finally clear for BABA's recovery. Investors should be aware that large corporations often receive fines, similar to Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta. Therefore, these do not signify fundamental problems at all. Delisting is not a concern too, since BABA is listed in HKSE. Either way, we doubt it will occur, since the Chinese government has modified its regulation accordingly. Therefore, investors with a higher tolerance for volatility should load up the boat at these levels. Do not miss the chance again. Investment Thesis.
What Is The Stereotypical Thing Your State/Country Is Known For Vs. What It Should Be Known For Instead?
Let's set the record straight once and for all.
Elon Musk countersues Twitter over $44bn deal amid fresh legal action by shareholder
Elon Musk has countersued Twitter, escalating his legal fight against the social media company over his bid to walk away from the $44bn purchase. Musk’s lawsuit was filed on Friday, hours after chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of the Delaware court of chancery ordered a five-day trial beginning 17 October. The...
