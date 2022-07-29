The Largest Pink Diamond in 300 Years Has Just Been Unearthed

www.sciencealert.com
Mysterious Metallic Orb Falls on Mexico, May Contain ‘Valuable Information,’ Meteorologist Says
A prominent meteorologist says that a bizarre metal “orb” emblazoned with a secret code and perhaps containing “valuable information inside” fell from the sky onto a tree in Veracruz, Mexico just before midnight Sunday night, creating a firestorm of intrigue on social media and in local media. The meteorologist, Isidro Cano Luna, called on the Mexican Navy to study the orb.
EXCLUSIVE: Trussardi Suspends Direct Operations in China
SHANGHAI — Italian luxury brand Trussardi is in the process of suspending direct operations in China, WWD has learned. Trussardi is among the first luxury brands to cease operations in the China market as the country comes out of various COVID-19-related lockdowns in recent months. The brand has one...
Ferrari reports record profits as supercar sales boom
Ferrari has reported record quarterly sales and profits as the cost of living crisis and concerns over the global economy fail to dent the enthusiasm for buyers of luxury trophy vehicles. The Italian sports carmaker raised its forecast for full-year revenues and profits after reporting a record second quarter, off...
Desert island discs: One in 30 Britons takes CD player on holiday
It may seem like a blast from holidays past along with printing pages of directions from the AA website or waiting for handwritten airline tickets to arrive by post. But about one in 30 Britons (3%) admits to packing a CD player when going on holiday, a survey has found.
Earth Just Had Its Shortest Day on Record, Thanks to a 'Wobble'
The Earth had its shortest ever day this summer, thanks to a wobble in its axis which meant it completed a single spin in a fraction of a second less than 24 hours. June 29 was 1.59 milliseconds shorter than 86,400 seconds, or exactly 24 hours, according to the website timeanddate.com.
Foods And Drinks Have Gotten Sweeter Over The Last Decade, And It's a Global Problem
Humans have an evolutionary preference for sweetness. Sweet foods, like fruit and honey, were an important energy source for our ancestors. However, in the modern world, sweetened foods are readily available, very cheap, and advertised extensively. Now, we are consuming too much sugar in foods and drinks – the kind that is added rather than sugar that is naturally occurring.
Scientists Find Clues About Decapitated Egyptian Mummy Head Found in Attic
The decapitated head of an ancient Egyptian mummy found in an attic in Kent, England, has been put under a CT scan, revealing it belonged to a woman that lived at least 2,000 years ago. The head is believed to have been brought back from Egypt as a souvenir in...
