Ophthalmic surgery in New Zealand: analysis of 410,099 surgical procedures and nationwide surgical intervention rates from 2009 to 2018

Serum myo-inositol oxygenase levels at hospital discharge predict progression to chronic kidney disease in community-acquired acute kidney injury
Acute kidney injury (AKI) increases the risk of morbidity, mortality, and progression to chronic kidney disease (CKD). There are few data on the risk of CKD following community-acquired AKI (CA-AKI) and its predictors from developing countries. We evaluated the association of a panel of serum and urine biomarkers at the time of hospital discharge with 4-month renal outcome in CA-AKI. Patients of either sex, aged between 18 and 70Â years, with no underlying CKD, and with CA-AKI were recruited at the time of discharge from hospital in this prospective observational study. Levels of serum and urine biomarkers were analyzed and association between these markers and development of CKD, defined as eGFR"‰<"‰60Â ml/min/1.73Â m2 or dialysis dependence at 4Â month after discharge, were analyzed using multivariate logistic regression analysis and penalized least absolute shrinkage and selection operator logistic regression. Out of a total 126 patients followed up for 4Â months, 25 developed CKD. Those who developed CKD were older (p"‰="‰0.008), had higher serum creatinine (p"‰<"‰0.001) and lower serum albumin (p"‰="‰0.001) at discharge. Adjusted logistic regression showed that each 10% increase in standardized serum myo-inositol oxygenase (MIOX) level increased the odds of progression to CKD by 13.5%. With 10% increase in standardized urine Neutrophil gelatinase-associated lipocalin (NGAL), serum creatinine and urine protein creatinine ratio (uPCR), increase in the odds of progression to CKD was 10.5%, 9.6% and 8%, respectively. Multivariable logistic model including serum MIOX, discharge serum creatinine and discharge uPCR, was able to predict the progression of CKD [AUC ROC 0.88; (95% CI 0.81, 0.95)]. High level serum MIOX levels at the time of discharge from hospital are associated with progression to CKD in patients with CA-AKI.
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Levels of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies among fully vaccinated individuals with Delta or Omicron variant breakthrough infections
SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern have continuously evolved and may erode vaccine induced immunity. In this observational cohort study, we determine the risk of breakthrough infection in a fully vaccinated cohort. SARS-CoV-2 anti-spike IgG levels were measured before first SARS-CoV-2 vaccination and at day 21"“28, 90 and 180, as well as after booster vaccination. Breakthrough infections were captured through the Danish National Microbiology database. incidence rate ratio (IRR) for breakthrough infection at time-updated anti-spike IgG levels was determined using Poisson regression. Among 6076 participants, 127 and 364 breakthrough infections due to Delta and Omicron variants were observed. IRR was 0.29 (95% CI 0.15"“0.56) for breakthrough infection with the Delta variant, comparing the highest and lowest quintiles of anti-spike IgG. For Omicron, no significant differences in IRR were observed. These results suggest that quantitative level of anti-spike IgG have limited impact on the risk of breakthrough infection with Omicron.
Changes in physical activity and adiposity with all-cause, cardiovascular disease, and cancer mortality
International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. The relationship between joint changes in physical activity and adiposity with mortality is not well understood. We examined the association of changes in these two established risk factors with all-cause (ACM), cardiovascular disease (CVD), and cancer mortality. Methods. We used longitudinal data from...
Lactate as a major myokine and exerkine
You have full access to this article via your institution. The roles of exerkines, factors released from tissues during exercise, in promoting health and longevity were recently addressed in the Review by Chow and colleagues (Chow, L. S. et al. Exerkines in health, resilience and disease. Nat. Rev. Endocrinol. 18, 273"“289 (2022)1). However, their timely Review did not adequately describe the major and diverse roles of lactate in regulating metabolism and physiology. Here, we highlight important functions of lactate as an exerkine.
Flesh-eating bug: Swansea DJ tells how graze almost killed him
After grazing a knee while walking home from work, Scott Neil thought nothing of it: little did he know it almost cost him his leg or even his life. The 31-year-old underwent surgery six times in six weeks in hospital as that cut developed into a very rare but potentially fatal flesh-eating disease.
Imeglimin exerts favorable effects on pancreatic Î²-cells by improving morphology in mitochondria and increasing the number of insulin granules
Imeglimin is a new anti-diabetic drug commercialized in Japan (TwymeegÂ®) and has been drawing much attention in diabetes research area as well as in clinical practice. In this study, we evaluated the effect of imeglimin on pancreatic Î²-cells. First, single-dose administration of imeglimin enhanced insulin secretion from Î²-cells and decreased blood glucose levels in type 2 diabetic db/db mice. In addition, single-dose administration of imeglimin significantly augmented insulin secretion in response to glucose from islets isolated from non-diabetic db/m mice. Second, during an oral glucose tolerance test 4-week chronic treatment with imeglimin enhanced insulin secretion and ameliorated glycemic control in diabetic db/db mice. Furthermore, the examination with electron microscope image showed that imeglimin exerted favorable effects on morphology in Î²-cell mitochondria and substantially increased the number of insulin granules in type 2 diabetic db/db and KK-Ay mice. Finally, imeglimin reduced the percentage of apoptotic Î²-cell death which was accompanied by reduced expression levels of various genes related to apoptosis and inflammation in Î²-cells. Taken together, imeglimin directly enhances insulin secretion in response to glucose from Î²-cells, increases the number of insulin granules, exerts favorable effects on morphology in Î²-cell mitochondria, and reduces apoptotic Î²-cell death in type 2 diabetic mice, which finally leads to amelioration of glycemic control.
Profiling of gene expression in the brain associated with anxiety-related behaviors in the chronic phase following cranial irradiation
Although the brain is exposed to cranial irradiation in many clinical contexts, including malignant brain tumor therapy, such exposure can cause delayed neuropsychiatric disorders in the chronic phase. However, how specific molecular mechanisms are associated with irradiation-induced behavioral dysfunction, especially anxiety-like behaviors, is unclear. In the present study, we evaluated anxiety-like behaviors in adult C57BL/6 mice using the open-field (OF) and elevated plus maze (EPM) tests 3Â months following single cranial irradiation (10Â Gy). Additionally, by using RNA sequencing (RNA-seq), we analyzed gene expression profiles in the cortex and hippocampus of the adult brain to demonstrate the molecular mechanisms of radiation-induced brain dysfunction. In the OF and EPM tests, mice treated with radiation exhibited increased anxiety-like behaviors in the chronic phase. Gene expression analysis by RNA-seq revealed 89 and 106 differentially expressed genes in the cortex and hippocampus, respectively, following cranial irradiation. Subsequently, ClueGO and STRING analyses clustered these genes in pathways related to protein kinase activity, circadian behavior, and cell differentiation. Based on our expression analysis, we suggest that behavioral dysfunction following cranial irradiation is associated with altered expression of Cdkn1a, Ciart, Fos, Hspa5, Hspb1 and Klf10. These novel findings may provide potential genetic targets to investigate for the development of radioprotective agents.
A novel simulation model for corneal gluing
Corneal perforation is an ophthalmic emergency, and corneal gluing can improve outcomes and reduce the need for tectonic keratoplasty [1, 2]. It is challenging to practice because corneal perforation presents acutely. There is no non-mammalian simulation model for corneal gluing. Simulation practice can be used as an adjunct to the traditional surgical apprenticeship model [3]. We describe a novel simulation model for corneal gluing practice.
Author Correction: Meta-analysis of sub-Saharan African studies provides insights into genetic architecture of lipid traits
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-30098-w, published online 11 May 2022. "The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 5, in which the figure was inadvertently replaced with an earlier version containing incorrect AFG values. The correct version of Fig. 5 is:. This has been corrected in both...
Approach to non-vigorous infants born through meconium-stained amniotic fluid-differences between randomized and observational studies
Manzar S. Non-vigorous newborn infants and role of tracheal suctioning. J Perinat: Off J Calif Perinat Assoc. 2022. Wyckoff MH, Weiner CGM. Neonatal Life Support C. 2020 International Consensus on Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation and Emergency Cardiovascular Care Science With Treatment Recommendations. Pediatrics 2021;147(Suppl 1).
Restrictive fluid therapy and high-dose vitamin C in sepsis
Two recent randomized trials provide evidence to guide the management of sepsis. The CLASSIC trial reports that restrictive fluid therapy has no mortality benefit compared to a standard regimen in patients with septic shock, whereas the LOVIT trial reports that high-dose intravenous vitamin C might be harmful in patients with severe sepsis.
What to Know About COVID-19 Rebound, Links to Paxlovid Following Joe Biden's Relapse
President Joe Biden's recent health relapse has raised some questions about COVID-19 rebound. After first testing positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, July 21, Biden, 79, began a Paxlovid treatment and started testing negative again on Tuesday evening. The White House later revealed that he tested positive again on Saturday in what has become known as a rebound case.
What is a bladder stimulator?
A bladder stimulator is a device that may suit people who have an overactive bladder or those who cannot control their urge to urinate. Bladder stimulation can help with uncomfortable symptoms such as the inability to control urination. People can choose between two procedures if they opt for bladder stimulation....
Real-time fMRI neurofeedback: the promising potential of brain-training technology to advance clinical neuroscience
Although functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) has advanced our understanding of the organization of the brain with the discovery of large-scale networks, the impact of this knowledge on the diagnosis and treatment of psychiatric conditions has yet to be fully realized. The development of real-time fMRI neurofeedback (rtfMRI-NF) provides a promising avenue by which fMRI might enter the clinic. First described two decades ago, the field has matured substantially, with specialized conferences, randomized clinical trials, and multisite consortia. A recent consensus statement outlines methodological approaches and important challenges [1]. A substantial evidence base describes applications in psychiatric [2] and substance use disorders [3]. The first meta-analysis of rtfMRI-NF for psychiatric disorders [2] in 17 studies meeting criteria for inclusion in the analysis recently reported a strong effect size for 'transfer,' which is to say-the demonstration that NF-trained subjects can maintain the ability to regulate neural signal in the absence of feedback-in comparison to subjects trained with sham/control feedback, (Hedges g"‰="‰0.84, p"‰="‰0.005). This analysis demonstrates the feasibility of rtfMRI-NF training for psychiatric patients, 52.9% of whom were taking medications. However, the effect on behavioral outcomes in this heterogeneous group was modest (overall symptoms: g"‰="‰0.37, p"‰="‰0.002; cognition: g"‰="‰0.23, p"‰="‰0.288). It should be noted that the studies conducted training for an average of only 2.3 sessions (range"‰="‰1"“4), and this line of investigation opens some promising avenues where the techniques could be refined and improved to generate more robust clinical outcomes.
A simultaneous electroencephalography and eye-tracking dataset in elite athletes during alertness and concentration tasks
The dataset of simultaneous 64-channel electroencephalography (EEG) and high-speed eye-tracking (ET) recordings was collected from 31 professional athletes and 43 college students during alertness behavior task (ABT) and concentration cognitive task (CCT). The CCT experiment lasting 1"“2"‰hours included five sessions for groups of the Shooting, Archery and Modern Pentathlon elite athletes and the controls. Concentration targets included shooting target and combination target with or without 24 different directions of visual distractors and 2 types of music distractors. Meditation and Schulte Grid trainings were done as interventions. Analysis of the dataset aimed to extract effective biological markers of eye movement and EEG that can assess the concentration level of talented athletes compared with same-aged controls. Moreover, this dataset is useful for the research of related visual brain-computer interfaces.
Retraction Note: Selective Priming of Tumor Blood Vessels by Radiation Therapy Enhances Nanodrug Delivery
Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-019-50538-w, published online 01 November 2019. The Authors have retracted this Article. Subsequent to the publication of a Correction [1], a number of errors were found in the archived data underlying FigureÂ 2, including the duplication and mislabelling of images. The Authors therefore no longer have confidence in the reliability of the data presented.
NHS warns people not to ignore common lung cancer symptoms
The NHS has launched a campaign to mark World Lung Cancer Day, urging those with symptoms to get them checked out immediately.The Help Us Help You campaign is aimed at those who are at the highest risk for developing the disease, specifically those aged 60 and over and people who are reluctant to visit their GP.It is about reminding people that lung cancer is the biggest cause of cancer-related deaths in England and the fifth biggest cause of death overall, with more than 26,000 patients dying of the condition in 2021.Symptoms include: persistent breathlessness, chest infections that keep coming...
Author Correction: Nanoscale regulation of Ca dependent phase transitions and real-time dynamics of SAP97/hDLG
In this article the author name Corey Butler was incorrectly written as Cory Butler. The original article has been corrected. Centre for Neuroscience, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, Karnataka, 560012, India. Premchand Rajeev,Â Nivedita Singh,Â Narendrakumar Ramanan,Â Mini JoseÂ &Â Deepak Nair. Ecole Nationale SupÃ©rieure...
Occult hepatitis B virus infection among patients with chronic liver disease of unidentified cause, Addis Ababa Ethiopia
Occult hepatitis B virus infection (OBI) characterized by the absence of detectable HBsAg in the presence of HBV DNA in the serum and/or liver tissue remains a potential risk of transmission and diseases progression among different population groups. It could be associated with asymptomatic case up to chronic liver disease (CLD) and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). The objective of this study was to assess the magnitude and characteristics of OBI among patients with CLD of unidentified cause in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The study was conducted at the gastroenterology & hepatology referral clinic of three government and two private hospitals in Addis Ababa. Known CLD patients as evidenced by clinical and imaging criteria and/or with HBV surface antigen (HBsAg) negative results using rapid test kit were included. ELISA serological test to anti-HBc Ab, anti HBsAg Ab, and HBsAg were determined using BIORAD kits [https://www.bio-rad.com]. HBV-DNA was amplified, and viral loads were determined by quantitative real-time PCR using Abbott m2000rt platform following the manufacturer's instructions. Data analysis was done using SPSS version 20.A total of 48 CLD patients with no identified cause for their liver disease were identified during the study period. All the patients had evidence of CLD by clinical and imaging criteria and nine were excluded. Three (7.69%) of the 39 patients tested positive for HBsAg test done by ELISA making the negative predictive value of the rapid test kits 92.3% compared to ELISA. The remaining 36 patients had serology test for HBV and 16 (44.4%) had positive anti-HBV core antibody. Two (5.56%) of the 36 patients with HBV viral load determination had detectable HBV DNA suggesting presence of an occult hepatitis B infection. Occult hepatitis B infection is found to be an aetiology among CLD patients labelled as having no identified cause by the current standard of care using rapid HBsAg kits in a subset of patients in Ethiopia. This study signifies the high rate of OBI and past evidence of HBV infection among CLD patients and thus nucleic acid testing and/or anti-HBc shall be integrated to the routine health care system to minimize HBV infection risk of transmission and to enhance patient care.
