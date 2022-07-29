www.emeraldcoastmagazine.com
Destin Chef Al Massa Chosen to Represent Florida in Great American Seafood Cook-off
Destin’s chef Al Massa of Brotula’s Seafood House and Steamer will face 13 other chefs from around the country for the title King or Queen of American Seafood in the 18th Annual Great American Seafood Cook-Off. To be eligible to compete in the event, chefs must either hold the current title of King or Queen of Seafood or be appointed by the lieutenant governor of their respective state or territory.
Destin Chef to represent Florida in Seafood Cook-Off
Did you miss me? My family went on a vacation to the Homosassa area a week ago and I’ve been playing catch-up ever since. Thanks for your patience and the emails wondering “what happened” to the mornings newsletters. It’s Monday, and we have some news to go...
Bodacious Shops Turns 10
More than 10 years ago, civic leaders in Pensacola recognized that the city’s downtown area was in need of revitalization. Consistent with those aims, Rishy and Quint Studer brought about the Bodacious Shops, which debuted in May 2012 at the corner of Palafox and Main streets. The Bodacious Shops...
11 Pensacola Vacation Homes Near The Sugar Sand Beaches
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Florida’s Panhandle is famous for pristine white beaches, the very vision of coastal idyll. The city of Pensacola is a small one with a vibrant downtown area along Palafox Street. There is absolutely no shortage of restaurants, bars, and interesting historical attractions.
Northwest Florida is home to 24 food deserts
According to the USDA’s most recent food access research report, 12.8% of Americans — more than 39 million people — live in food deserts. A food desert can be defined as a geographic area where residents may have low income and low access to healthy foods. “A...
Walton County fishing report for Aug. 1
River: Crappie, bream and a few bass. Bay: Bay is teaming with baitfish. Surf/offshore: Trigger, amberjack. Click here for fishing forecast Bay and river report brought to you by Copeland’s. “Where the locals shop and the tourists are welcome.” Click here to find out more about Copeland’s.
Good Restaurants in Destin
Louisiana Lagniappe (seafood) Posted on 7/28/22 at 2:49 pm to St Jean The Baptiste. I like Louisiana Lagniappe. For Italian I like Mimo’s. Louis Louis is a fun place with good food. Cafe Thirty A is my favorite around there. I am going next week. Houston Astros Fan. Laredo,...
Gulf Shores is a better vacation spot than Destin, Florida, says Washington Post article—find out why
It’s prime time for a lovely summer vacation, and according to an article by Erin Gifford for The Washington Post, travelers looking for a taste of sunshine should head to Gulf Shores over Destin, Florida. Read on to see why. Soak up the peace and quiet. From party boats...
NAVARRE FISHING REPORT SUNDAY 7-31-22
SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 5 am until 11 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is our...
Moon Crush 2023 Preliminary Line-Up Announced
Based at the Seascape Resort in Miramar Beach, Florida next April, the upcoming version of the “Music Vacation” festival will include a number of top names: JJ Grey and Mofro, the Avett Brothers, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Marcus King, Trampled By Turtles, Black Crowes and more to be added. The unique beach-based festival provides spacious reserved seating areas known as coves (Contained Outdoor Viewing Environment), available for groups of 2, 4, or 6. Food and drinks can be delivered directly to your cove. Coves may be purchased with local accommodations in a package as an option. There are also day passes available. Daytime outdoor activities like paddleboarding, ocean kayaking and fishing provide a real vacation experience for you , your friends and family.
2022 Jay Peanut Festival canceled due to continued hardships
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Jay Peanut Festival in Santa Rosa County has been cancelled for 2022 due to lingering storm damage and a death in the family. That’s according to a Facebook post Friday morning from the Jay Peanut Festival. The festival has been around since 1990 created in honor of the […]
Memphis woman fights to save arm after boating accident
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A trip with friends to Destin, Florida turned into a nightmare for a Memphis woman after her arm was nearly severed in a boating accident. The 22-year-old fell off of a pontoon boat and was sucked into its spinning propellers. Friends are now rallying around her to help her pay for costly […]
Health advisory issued for parks in Destin, Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – A health advisory has been issued for Marler Park and Wayside Park of Fort Walton Beach and Clement Taylor Park, Henderson State Park, and James Lee Park of Destin by the Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County (DOH-Okaloosa), it said in a statement.
Getting Back in the Water
For many, Jaws 2, the sequel to one of Hollywood’s most iconic, highest-grossing creature features of all time, is a movie still lurking beneath its predecessor’s shadow. Met with mixed reviews upon its release in 1978, the film departed from the slow-burning, suspenseful formula of Jaws and was instead a full-blown slasher. Director Steven Spielberg had been replaced, and only two of the original film’s actors, Roy Scheider and Lorraine Gray, reprised their roles.
1 dead, another injured after crash on Miracle Strip Parkway in Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- A pedestrian is dead and another is injured after a crash overnight Saturday in Fort Walton Beach. According to Fort Walton Beach police, Joel Burton, 42, was struck by a vehicle traveling east on Miracle Strip Parkway. Burton was pronounced dead at the scene. Another...
Brooks Bridge Replacement Project will cause overnight lane closures the week of August 1-4
On Friday, July 29, 2022, the Florida Department of Transportation announced traffic impacts that will take place this week as part of the Brooks Bridge Replacement Project (read the latest). The traffic impacts will take place from Monday, August 1 through Thursday, August 4, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m....
Five Floridians Made Millionaires By Mega Millions Drawing
Jackpot winner sold in the Chicago suburbs
Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black are coming to the Saenger Theatre and we want to give you a chance to win tickets!
Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black are hitting the road again on their “Mostly Hits & the Mrs” Tour with special guest Lily Pearl Black. 5 lucky winners will get the chance to see them live at the Saenger Theatre in Pensacola on February 5th, 2023 and all you have to do to win is listen to 102.7 WXBM starting 08/08/2022 through 08/12/2022 to score your tickets!
Report: Woman escapes Pensacola kidnapper at Walton County gas station
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man kidnapped a female at gunpoint, but she was able to escape to safety at a Santa Rosa Beach gas station, according to an arrest report. Lamar Tyreek Hudson, 31, is charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault. The incident happened on July 9. According...
Pensacola organization, church gives away food and school supplies
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Volunteers came out to participate in a school supply and food giveaway in Pensacola Saturday morning. The "There is Hope and Rhythm Church School Supplies and Food Giveaway" provided people in need with food, hygiene products, and school supplies products. Some of the organizers of the drive...
